Europe's Solar Thermal Market Set For Growth: High-Demand In Smart Cities & Hybrid PVT Systems

The latest comprehensive analysis on the European solar thermal market projects a remarkable growth spurt, with the sector expected to expand by USD 2.44 billion from 2022 to 2027. Demonstrating a progressive CAGR of 7.78%, the market's upward trajectory is fueled by a constellation of factors including the surging demand for Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), a transformative shift in European energy policies, and the burgeoning development of zero-energy buildings.

The rigorous vendor analysis outlined in the report aims to empower stakeholders to enhance their market positioning. The in-depth analysis includes key players who are pioneering in solar thermal technology, paving the way for innovative applications in heat and power generation.

Key Market Segmentation & Influential Trends



By Technology: The market distinguishes between low and medium temperature solutions and high temperature applications, each catering to specific needs within the industry.

By Application: Insightful subdivision into heat generation and power generation segments provides clarity on the diverse uses of solar thermal technology.

Moreover, the study highlights the advent of smart cities as a primary growth propeller, alongside prospects like hybrid photovoltaic thermal (PVT) collectors and solar thermal-enhanced oil recovery, which are projected to influence the demand curve significantly.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis



The report presents an incisive European market sizing that meticulously quantifies current dynamics.

A futuristic forecast that equips industry players with data-driven insights. An industry analysis that captures the broader context affected by various market influencers.

In-depth examination into each facet of the market's competitive landscape aids in outlining the stratagems that companies could adopt to capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities. This synthesis of primary and secondary research presents a clear, reliable, and comprehensive picture, supported by data collated from key industry stakeholders.

