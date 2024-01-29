Pouches Market In US 2023-2027: Demand For Enhanced Shelf Life And Lighter Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pouches Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The pouches market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising focus on improving shelf life of products, increasing demand for logistics and warehousing, and rising focus on lightweight packaging.

This report on the pouches market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The pouches market in US is segmented as below:

By Product



Flat

Stand-up Spout

By End-user



Food and beverages

Personal care and cosmetics

Healthcare Others

This study identifies the increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pouches market in US growth during the next few years. Also, increasing penetration of intelligent packaging technology and advance recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pouches market in US covers the following areas:



Pouches market in US sizing

Pouches market in US forecast Pouches market in US industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



3M Co.

Amcor PLC

American Packaging Corp.

Berry Global Inc.

CarePac

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

FlexiPack

Glenroy Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

LPS Industries

Mondi PLC

New York Packaging and RediBagUSA

Polymer Packaging Inc.

ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd. Wihuri International Oy

