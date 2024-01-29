(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The wind turbine inspection drones market is forecasted to grow by USD 182.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. The report on the wind turbine inspection drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integration of advanced sensors and imaging technologies in inspection drones, rising need for improved maintenance planning and efficiency, and rising growth of wind energy industry.

The wind turbine inspection drones market is segmented as below:

By Application



Onshore wind energy Offshore wind energy

By Type



Remotely piloted

Fully autonomous Optionally piloted

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

This study identifies the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drone technology as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine inspection drones market growth during the next few years. Also, development of autonomous and swarm drone solutions and rising demand for innovative inspection software and data management solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wind turbine inspection drones market covers the following areas:



Wind turbine inspection drones market sizing

Wind turbine inspection drones market forecast Wind turbine inspection drones market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Aerones Engineering

Airpix

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd

DRONE VOLT

Eagle Eye Innovations Ltd.

Eagletronics Aviation Pvt. Ltd.

Equinoxs Drones

Field Group AS

FORCE Technology

Helvetis

Iberdrola SA

Nano Net Technologies Inc

Parrot Drones SAS

Perceptual Robotics Ltd.

Skyfish Corp

SkySpecs Inc.

Sulzer and Schmid Laboratories AG

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

UUC TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Voliro AG

