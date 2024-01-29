Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Set To Surge, Driven By Increased Commercial Vehicle Demand And EV Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global automotive industry is witnessing an unprecedented growth trajectory, characterized by technological innovations and a shift towards fuel efficiency and emission standards. The latest market research publication, adding to the comprehensive repository of industry analyses, provides an in-depth exploration of the automotive charge air cooler market. This report is indispensable for stakeholders aiming to gain strategic insights into this burgeoning sector.

The charge air cooler, integral to automobile performance, is experiencing an increase in demand, influenced by the push for more efficient and powerful vehicles. According to the newly added research, the market for automotive charge air coolers is projected to witness robust growth over the coming years, propelled by advancements in the automotive industry's quest for optimized power outputs and more stringent environmental policies.

Key Growth Factors and Market Trends

The market is benefiting significantly from the rising adoption of turbocharged engines, which necessitates efficient cooling systems to enhance engine efficacy and durability. Innovations such as lightweight and high-performance charge air coolers are also facilitating market expansion. Moreover, the trending move towards electrification of vehicles, including hybrids and fully electric models, is creating new opportunities for the use of advanced charge air cooling technologies.

Commercial Vehicles and EVs Spearheading Market Expansion

Commercial vehicles are a significant market driver, with the cooling of intake air being critical for achieving higher engine efficiency and fuel economy. The burgeoning sales of commercial vehicles across various regions present lucrative prospects for the charge air cooler market.

Simultaneously, the electric vehicle (EV) segment's remarkable growth is instigating developments in thermal management solutions, featuring charge air coolers to optimize range extender performances, thereby enhancing overall vehicle efficiency and power output.

Geographic and Sector Highlights

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the automotive charge air cooler market leader, with North America expected to undergo rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The report covers significant global markets, providing valuable regional insights and country-specific data that encapsulate both the challenges and opportunities faced by market participants.

Leading Industry Players and Strategies

The research identifies key industry players and examines their strategic initiatives, such as the development of Water Charge Air Coolers and high-performance engines designed to improve fuel efficiency. These strategic moves underscore the competitive landscape and the relentless pursuit for innovation among market leaders.

This meticulous report offers a panoramic view of the automotive charge air cooler market, examining its segments and forecasting growth, driven by commercial vehicle demand and EV adoption trends. The publication is structured to provide the full spectrum of data needed by businesses to navigate this dynamic market landscape and align their strategies with the market trends.

The report provides a detailed look at market size, regional analysis, and competitive dynamics, establishing itself as a must-have for industry participants and investors focused on the automotive charge air cooler sector. It constructs a comprehensive market narrative, enabling an informed decision-making process for growth and expansion strategies.

Vital Insights for Market Stakeholders



Analyzing factors contributing to market growth, including advancements in automotive technologies and increased fuel efficiency demands.



A look at the influence of commercial vehicle sales and the EV revolution on market dynamics.



Detailed regional market analysis, with a spotlight on high-growth areas and emerging trends.



Insight into key market players' strategic initiatives, highlighting new product developments and competitive positioning.

Future market projections, anticipating areas of growth, challenges, and opportunities for the sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Banco Products Ltd.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Delphi Technologies plc

Denso Corporation

Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Modine Manufacturing Company

Valeo SA

Vestas Aircoil AS

MAHLE GmbH

Hanon Systems Corporation

C G & J Inc.

T RAD Co. Ltd.

Magneti Marelli SpA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki Co Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

KSPG AG

Magna International

SHW AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Concentric AB

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

MS Motorservice International GmbH

GMB Corporation Pierburg GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900