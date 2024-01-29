Yanmar Unveils Concept Model E-X1 For Zero Emission Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concept model of the e-X1 compact electric agricultural machine.

Yanmar's e-X1 concept model electric agricultural machinery.

The e-X1 compact electric agricultural concept for zero-emission agriculture.

OSAKA, JAPAN, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yanmar Agribusiness Co., Ltd.(Yanmar AG), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has revealed its e-X1 concept, an electric drive compact electric agricultural machine designed to achieve zero emissions in agriculture.Within the Yanmar Group, the YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050 initiative is driving efforts toward realizing a sustainable society. Electric agricultural machines not only offer environmental performance but also the superior quietness and environmental friendliness of electric motors, promising improved working conditions for nighttime, suburban farming, and operations within greenhouses. Yanmar AG has unveiled a prototype of a small electric agricultural machine at a stakeholder event, with a view to commencing market monitoring by 2025.The machine can accommodate various implements such as rotary tillers and grass cutters at the front and rear, enabling tasks like weeding, snow removal, and cultivating. Opting for crawlers instead of wheels ensures stable operation on slopes and uneven terrain. With no driver's seat, the machine guarantees operator safety during agricultural tasks through remote control. The incorporation of autonomous driving features is also under consideration.Yanmar AG plans to initiate market monitoring in 2025 and actively progress toward mass-production through rigorous design and testing, with the goal of contributing to the decarbonization of the agricultural sector.Model name: e-X1Powertrain: Battery electricProposed operations: Tilling, mowing, ridging, snow removal etc.Release date: Market monitoring is scheduled to start in 2025

