Groundup Music Festival Returns To Miami Beach Bandshell, Feb. 2-4

Los Muñequitos de Matanzas & Grupo Afrocuba de Matanzas

Crowd Goers at GroundUP Music Festival

Snarky Puppy

Legendary Cuban Bands Los Muñequitos & Afrocuba Allstars Unite, Snarky Puppy's U.S. Premiere, and Global Musicians to Light Up Stage

- The New York TimesMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GroundUP Music Festival , named by The New York Times in its decade in review of the Arts as one of the "top 10 definitive moments of the decade" in music, announces its eighth annual edition from Feb 2-4, 2024, at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The festival promises diverse performances, hands-on workshops, and unique collaborations including a first-time-ever joint performance between GRAMMY winners Los Muñequitos de Matanzas and Afrocuba de Matanzas in addition to the U.S. premiere of Snarky Puppy's "Family Dinner."“As we unveil the lineup for the 2024 GroundUP Music Festival, we're thrilled to continue our tradition of bringing unprecedented musical collaborations and talent to the stunning shores of Miami Beach,” said Paul Lehr, CEO of GroundUP Music Festival and a Miami Beach native. The union of two historically significant Cuban bands, along with an array of international stars, underscores our commitment to fostering a global music community. We look forward to providing festival-goers with unique, unforgettable experiences.”Snarky Puppy will grace the stage with full-length sets each night, culminating in a unique "Family Dinner" set on Friday, February 2, featuring special guest vocalists. The experience allows attendees to dine with Snarky Puppy members and other artists, including KNOWER, Chantae Cann, Louis Cole, Magda Giannikou, Genevieve Artadi, and Luci Woodward. Limited tickets are available for this Friday night event.The festival boasts a kaleidoscope of global talents, with artists like Bassekou Kouyate, Joy Lapps-Lewis, and Varijashree Venugopal representing diverse music genres and styles. Debuts include multi-instrumentalist Nate Wood with fOUR, jazz figure Marcus Strickland with Twi-Life, and Mexican bassist Fuensanta in her American concert debut.Late Night Shows extend the festival's vibrant musical offerings into the night with performances by Nate Wood, Sput Go-Go Party, Chiquita Magic & Friends, Basstardos, Duet with Justin Stanton and Special Guest, and a closing night jam led by Nikki Glaspie. Intimate brunch events on Saturday and Sunday offer a chance to mingle with artists in a relaxed setting.Interactive workshops, panels, and masterclasses continue the festival's tradition of engagement and learning. Masterclasses include sessions with Marcus Strickland, Varijashree Venugopal, Joy Lapps-Lewis, Weedie Braimah y Los Rumberos, Pramath Kiran & Rajna Swaminathan, Magda Giannikou, and more.Tickets for the 2024 GroundUP Music Festival are on sale at , offering various options for attendees. Hotel Travel Packages with discounted rates, festival admission tickets, and additional perks are available for a complete and budget-friendly experience. Follow the festival on social media @groundupfest for updates and listen to the official Spotify playlist at #login .About GroundUP Music FestivalGroundUP Music Festival, co-founded by Paul Lehr and Snarky Puppy's bandleader Michael League, prioritizes an artist-centric and attendee-focused experience. Held annually, the festival offers an intimate and immersive setting with no overlapping sets and exclusive workshops. The festival continues to deliver a unique and authentic musical experience, with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, National Endowment for the Arts, Rhythm Foundation, Audio-Technica,Yamaha Artist Services, Frost School of Music, First Horizon, Ocean Terrace Holdings, Do Better For Artists, Pinzur Communications, Indigo Soul NY, WDNA FM, ENO Hammocks, Evans Drum Heads, F Bass, Mark Bass, Al Capone My Way, Carlton Audio.About Snarky PuppySnarky Puppy, formed in 2003 by Michael League, is a Grammy-winning collective known for its diverse and joyful music. With up to 25 members in regular rotation, the band represents the convergence of American music culture with global influences. The band maintains a rigorous touring schedule and has received acclaim for its DIY approach and creative growth.

