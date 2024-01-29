Restaurants Canada Invites Nominations For Awards Of Excellence Celebrating The Future Of Canadian Foodservice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada, the leading association representing Canada's foodservice industry, is pleased to announce the launch of the Restaurants Canada Awards of Excellence. These prestigious awards celebrate the professionals who embody the very best of our industry through their extraordinary vision, leadership, skill, and unwavering spirit.

The Awards of Excellence serve as a platform to honor the champions who are defining and illuminating the future of Canadian foodservice. Nominations are now open for two highly anticipated categories: the Culinary Award of Excellence and the Emerging Leader Award of Excellence.

The Culinary Award of Excellence recognizes individuals who harmonize culinary expertise with unparalleled creativity. This award celebrates a wide array of flavors and cuisines while prioritizing sustainability and showcasing a consistent commitment to high-quality culinary service. Nominees must not only possess exceptional culinary skills but also inspire and guide a team, innovate within the industry, and contribute to the overall growth and development of their team members.

The Emerging Leader Award of Excellence pays tribute to those individuals who have embraced foodservice as their passion and vocation, reaching new heights of personal potential, and blazing a new path for others to follow and thrive. This award honors the rising stars who display exceptional leadership skills and exhibit an unwavering dedication to advancing the foodservice industry.

“We are proud to recognize the outstanding professionals who continuously push boundaries and elevate the restaurant industry,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO, Restaurants Canada. Each award category underscores crucial industry values-from culinary skill to social advocacy, and leadership to ingenuity.

While several of the award category nominees are selected by a judging panel, the Culinary and Emerging Leader Award nominee are solicited through an industry peer nomination process. To submit a nomination or find out more about the Restaurants Canada Awards of Excellence, please visit:

CONTACT: Annette Goerner Restaurants Canada 613-818-6941 ...