The Dangers Of Opioids In The Workplace

It is important for employers to be aware of the dangers associate with Opioids in the workplace and what can be done

- Candace Plattor, A, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since we were made aware of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, overdose deaths have risen dramatically as a result of an opioid combined with a stimulant, such as cocaine. Some illegal opioids such as synthetic fentanyl are laced with other chemicals that slow brain function, which is why stimulants are introduced to counteract those effects.Those drugs individually can provoke dire consequences in the workplace, but when combined they are often deadly. While Naxolone may help the drug user in the case of an overdose, it can be dangerous for the person administering it if they are not qualified to do so. As well, colleagues who witness an overdose often must seek help to deal with the persisting emotional trauma.The Canadian Wastewater Survey of cities with more than 100,000 people compared against the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction places five Canadian cities in the top 10 for cocaine levels in the wastewater, with Halifax coming in at number 3. Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton were among the top 10.“Consuming illegal, mind-altering substances in the workplace puts all of us at risk–whether that's via poor construction practices, driving a vehicle while impaired, or making foolish decisions with financial investments while sitting behind a desk,” says Candace Plattor, an Addictions Therapist with more than 30 years of experience working with the loved ones of addicts-and with more than 36 years of sobriety herself, after recovering from a devastating 15-year opioid addiction that nearly killed her.Candace will be part of a virtual summit titled Opioids in the Workplace : Proactive Approaches to Tackle Substance Abuse Disorders on January 31st, at 1:30 PM EST. During this talk, hosted by Talent Canada and OHS Canada, Candace will outline how to help those struggling with substance abuse understand that they have the power to choose to recover from the addiction that is destroying their own lives and making the lives of those who love them a roller-coaster of chaos and grief. You can register here: #/registration“With reports showing the rise in drug-related deaths due to overdoses for the past 7 years, families and employers need to understand what must be done to protect all involved, including the person struggling with the addiction,” says Candace.About Candace PlattorCandace Plattor, M. A., is a professional speaker, Addictions Therapist in private practice, the author of the award-winning book“Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction,” and a sought-after leader in the field of addiction. In her unique and signature Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy Program, she specializes in working with families and other loved ones of people who are struggling with addiction. The results Candace achieves have been astounding: addicts stop using and families regain their lives from the ravages of addiction.About Love With Boundaries :Love With Boundaries offers counselling to help families and the addicts they love come out of the pain and suffering of addiction-forever. Our therapists counsel families about how to love with clear and respectful boundaries, providing insights and strategies to help families stop enabling the addicts they love so that they can make the choice to recover from addiction.

