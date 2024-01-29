               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 And Full Year 2023 Financial Results


1/29/2024 5:03:49 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB ) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 that were significantly impacted by one-time costs related to the merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") that was successfully completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Merger").
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a net loss of $13.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, and for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a net loss of $12.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter 2023 results include the impact of the Partners Merger and include $19.2 million pre-tax ($15.2 million after tax) of primarily merger-related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these expenses, earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 would have been $2.0 million1, or $0.091 per diluted share.
Similarly, results for the year ended December 31, 2023 include $20.9 million pre-tax ($16.5 million after tax) of primarily merger related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision.
Excluding these and other non-recurring expenses, earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 would have been $6.2 million1, or $0.35 1 per diluted share.

Reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • The Company successfully completed a transformational merger of equals with Partners Bancorp, the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, which closed on November 30, 2023. Both The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank were merged into LINKBANK. The conversion to LINKBANK's core operating system was successfully completed on December 4, 2023.
  • Total assets increased to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased to $2.30 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.04 billion at September 30, 2023 and $946.8 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Total loans increased to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $978.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $927.9 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Net interest margin expanded from 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023 to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

The fourth quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings given the Merger with Partners was completed on November 30, 2023.

"2023 was a transformational year for LINKBANCORP.
Our merger with Partners Bancorp established a premier Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise committed to positively impacting communities across the markets we serve," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP.
"We believe our increased scale and presence in growing and diverse markets will drive profitable growth and shareholder value.
Promptly after the closing of the merger, we successfully converted legacy Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank accounts to LINKBANK's core system.
Additionally, we have right-sized our pro forma organizational structure and commenced various cost-saving initiatives that we expect will ensure we achieve the projected benefits of the merger.
While merger-related expenses and accounting adjustments negatively impacted fourth quarter and 2023 earnings, we are pleased with our core operating results.
We are very grateful to each of our employees who have performed at a high level during this period, providing exceptional service to clients and their colleagues as together we navigated these critical transitions."

Merger with Partners Bancorp
 Partners Bancorp merged with and into LINKBANCORP and The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank each merged with and into LINKBANK, effective November 30, 2023. The acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of Partners at their respective fair values as of November 30, 2023. The transaction was valued at approximately $135.8 million and expanded LINKBANK's footprint into Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey.

As a result of the Merger, the Company added $1.50 billion in assets, $123.4 million in investment securities, $1.24 billion in loans, $1.30 billion in deposits, $54.7 million in FHLB advances and $21.1 million in subordinated debt. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of net Partners assets acquired resulted in goodwill of $21.0 million.
Subsequent to the Merger but prior to year-end, the Company sold a substantial portion of the acquired available-for-sale securities portfolio for net proceeds of $87.4 million and used approximately $54.7 million of the proceeds to reduce FHLB borrowings assumed in the Merger. The Merger resulted in dilution in the Company's tangible book value per share which was $4.901 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.441 at September 30, 2023. The principal cause of the dilution was net fair value discount adjustments of approximately $64.5 million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-24 months. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income as the loans mature, which management anticipates will lead to earnings per share and capital accretion in future periods.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at December 31, 2023 was 7.09%1.
The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2023 were 10.05% and 10.75%, respectively.

The Company incurred expenses of $19.2 million and $20.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, related to Merger costs and an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of Partners loans.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to November 30, 2023 reflect LINKBANCORP results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the Merger-related expenses incurred, the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Income Statement
 Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $14.3 million compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023.
The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 61
basis points over the prior quarter, due to an increase in the average yield on loans of 70 basis points to 6.03%.
Also contributing to expansion of net interest margin during the fourth quarter was a seven basis points decrease in the cost of funds to 2.28%.
The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of the legacy Partners portfolio, which maintained a lower cost of deposits, coupled with the higher average yield on interest earning assets across the portfolio and the impact of purchase accounting accretion.
In addition, proceeds from the sale of a substantial portion of the available-for-sale securities acquired in the Merger were used to pay off FHLB borrowings assumed in the Merger, contributing to further margin expansion.

Noninterest income increased quarter over quarter to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $880 thousand for the third quarter of 2023.
This increase was primarily related to a $187 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts related to the increased size of the customer base in connection with the Merger.

Noninterest
expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $22.3 million compared to $8.0 million
for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding one-time charges related to the Merger of $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $777 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased by $5.6 million to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter from $8.8 million in the third quarter.
This increase was primarily due to the increased headcount and infrastructure resulting from the Merger, including additional branches, amortization of intangible assets, processing fees, and an increased incentive compensation accrual.

Balance Sheet
 Total assets were $2.66 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022.
Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2023 totaled $2.30 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $1.04 billion and $968.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Total loans increased $1.26 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 and included $1.24 billion of loans acquired through the Merger. Excluding the newly acquired loans, loans increased $18.3 million or 7.38% annualized led by originated commercial loan growth, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $628 thousand.

Year-over-year, loans increased $1.31 billion and included $1.24 billion of loans acquired through the Merger.
Excluding the newly acquired loans, loans increased $69.3 million, or 7.5% during 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $77.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $68.0 million at September 30, 2023, while increasing $47.7 million compared to the $30.0 million balance at December 31, 2022.

Deposits at December 31, 2023 totaled $2.30 billion, an increase of $1.26 billion compared to $1.04 billion at September 30, 2023. The Merger added $1.30 billion of total deposits, including $969.5 million of transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) and $330.3 million of time deposits on November 30, 2023.
Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $656.0 million at December 31, 2023, representing 28.5% of total deposits, compared to $210.4 million, representing 20.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased from $141.4 million at September 30, 2023 to $265.6 million at December 31, 2023 primarily as a result of the completion of the Merger.
The Merger resulted in dilution in the Company's tangible book value per share which was
$4.901 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.441
at September
30, 2023.
The principal cause of the dilution was fair value discount adjustments of approximately
$64.5
million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-24 months. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income as the loans mature and are expected to result in earnings per share and capital accretion over future periods.

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality
 In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $9.8 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $349 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.
The provision for the fourth quarter included $9.7 million associated with day one accounting provision required for non-purchase credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Merger.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $9.0 million, representing 0.34% of total assets.
Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2023 were $4.7 million, representing 0.21% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at September 30, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 263.55% at December 31, 2023, compared to 336.85% at September 30, 2023.

Capital
 The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.75% and 10.05%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.09%1 at December 31, 2023.

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
 LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 29 client solutions centers and
. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the
Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit
href="" rel="nofollow" linkbancor .

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)









ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$



11,663

$



5,447

$



4,736

$




4,545

$



4,209

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

66,000

62,532

118,438

47,190

25,802

Cash and cash equivalents

77,663

67,979

123,174

51,735

30,011

Certificates of deposit with other banks

-

249

498

745

5,623

Securities available for sale, at fair value

115,490

78,779

83,620

86,804

78,813

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

36,223

37,266

38,220

38,986

31,822

Loans receivable, gross

2,241,533

978,912

969,533

945,371

927,871

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(23,767)

(9,964)

(10,228)

(10,526)

(4,666)

Loans receivable, net

2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205

Investments in restricted bank stock

5,066

3,107

5,544

4,134

3,377

Premises and equipment, net

22,507

6,414

6,292

6,497

6,743

Right-of-use asset – premises

15,597

9,727

9,896

10,058

10,219

Bank-owned life insurance

48,847

24,732

24,554

24,384

19,244

Goodwill


56,838

35,842

35,842

35,842

35,842

Other intangible assets, net

25,733

873

932

991

1,052

Deferred tax asset

20,682

6,880

6,571

6,749

5,619

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

22,023

14,899

14,024

12,188

12,084

TOTAL ASSETS


$


2,664,436


$


1,255,695


$


1,308,472


$


1,213,958


$


1,163,654

LIABILITIES











Deposits:









Demand, noninterest bearing

$



655,953

$


210,404

$


240,729

$



204,495

$


192,773

Interest bearing

1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999

Total deposits

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

Other Borrowings

10,500

15,000

74,899

31,250

20,938

Subordinated Debt

61,444

40,354

40,398

40,441

40,484

Lease Liabilities

16,464

9,728

9,896

10,058

10,219

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,952

7,490

5,985

6,130

6,688

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,398,833


1,114,344


1,166,020


1,072,377


1,025,101

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock

373

162

162

250

149

Surplus

263,306

127,856

127,818

127,659

117,709

Retained earnings

4,650

19,062

19,039

18,911

27,100

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,209)

(5,729)

(4,567)

(5,239)

(6,405)

Total equity attributable to parent


265,120


141,351


142,452


141,581


138,553

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary

483

-

-

-

-

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


265,603


141,351


142,452


141,581


138,553

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$


2,664,436


$


1,255,695


$


1,308,472


$


1,213,958


$


1,163,654

Common shares outstanding

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022



12/31/2023


12/31/2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)










INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME










Loans receivable, including fees

$


21,461

$


13,068

$

11,109

$


58,791

$


36,396

Other

1,642

1,710

1,097

6,407

3,868

Total interest and dividend income

23,103


14,778


12,206



65,198


40,264

INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

7,445

5,434

2,465

22,638

5,337

Other Borrowings

727

550

335

1,923

441

Subordinated Debt

615

442

421

1,926

1,501

Total interest expense

8,787


6,426


3,221



26,487


7,279

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
(CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

14,316

8,352

8,985

38,711

32,985

Provision for (credit to) for credit losses

9,844

(349)

100

9,295

1,290

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
(CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

4,472


8,701


8,885



29,416


31,695

NONINTEREST INCOME










Service charges on deposit accounts

385

198

188

978

832

Bank-owned life insurance

250

177

116

738

497

Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities

-

-

-

(2,370)

13

Gain on sale of loans

166

-

-

465

753

Other

374

505

204

1,276

862

Total noninterest income

1,175


880


508



1,087


2,957

NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries and employee benefits

8,262

4,193

4,612

20,612

16,224

Occupancy

911

701

616

3,015

2,119

Equipment and data processing

1,201

934

751

3,720

2,609

Professional fees

536

363

371

1,698

1,236

FDIC insurance

198

276

157

817

640

Bank Shares Tax

323

278

201

1,158

786

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496

777

973

11,176

973

Other

1,358

472

764

3,636

3,245

Total noninterest expense

22,285


7,994


8,445



45,832


27,832

Income before income tax (benefit) expense


(16,638)

1,587

948

(15,329)

6,820

Income tax (benefit) expense


(3,448)

347

252

(3,168)

1,222

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$


(13,190)


$


1,240


$



696



$

(12,161)


$


5,598













(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$



(0.57)


$


0.08


$



0.05



$


(0.68)


$



0.49

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$



(0.57)


$



0.08


$



0.05



$


(0.68)


$



0.49

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING,










BASIC

23,063,202

16,235,144

14,939,640

17,753,914

11,310,386

DILUTED

23,063,202

16,235,144

14,939,640

17,753,914

11,310,386

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Operating Highlights










Net (Loss) Income

$





(13,190)

$





1,240

$






696

$




(12,161)

$





5,598

Net Interest Income

14,316

8,352

8,985

38,711

32,985

Provision for (Credit to) Credit Losses

9,844

(349)

100

9,295

1,290

Non-Interest Income

1,175

880

508

1,087

2,957

Non-Interest Expense

22,285

7,994

8,445

45,832

27,832

(Loss) Earnings per Share, Basic

(0.57)

0.08

0.05

(0.68)

0.49

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.09

0.11

0.10

0.35

0.56

(Loss) Earnings per Share, Diluted

(0.57)

0.08

0.05

(0.68)

0.49

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.09

0.11

0.10

0.35

0.56










Selected Operating Ratios










Net Interest Margin

3.55
%

2.89
%

3.36
%

3.09
%

3.39
%

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

-3.01
%

0.39
%

0.24
%

-0.90
%

0.53
%

Adjusted ROA2

0.45
%

0.59
%

0.50
%

0.46
%

0.60
%

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

-28.66
%

3.46
%

2.02
%

-8.00
%

5.22
%

Adjusted ROE2

4.28
%

5.17
%

4.24
%

4.08
%

5.93
%

Efficiency Ratio

143.86
%

86.59
%

88.96
%

115.16
%

77.44
%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

82.56
%

78.17
%

78.71
%

82.19
%

74.76
%

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.27
%

0.28
%

0.17
%

0.08
%

0.28
%

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

5.08
%

2.54
%

2.90
%

3.38
%

2.63
%





















12/31/2023


9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022

Financial Condition Data










Total Assets

$




2,664,436

$



1,255,695

$




1,308,472

$



1,213,958

$




1,163,654

Loans Receivable, Net

2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205











Noninterest-bearing Deposits

655,953

210,404

240,729

204,495

192,773


Interest-bearing Deposits

1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999

Total Deposits

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772










Selected Balance Sheet Ratios










Total Capital Ratio1

10.75
%

12.92
%

13.55
%

13.53
%

12.89
%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.05
%

12.37
%

12.94
%

12.32
%

12.41
%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.05
%

12.37
%

12.94
%

12.32
%

12.41
%

Leverage Ratio1

14.26
%

10.71
%

10.41
%

10.78
%

10.93
%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

7.09
%

8.58
%

8.38
%

8.90
%

9.02
%

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$






4.90

$





6.44

$






6.51

$





6.46

$






6.80










Asset Quality Data










Non-performing Assets

$





9,018

$





2,958

$






2,856

$





2,398

$





2,500

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.34
%

0.24
%

0.22
%

0.20
%

0.21
%

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.40
%

0.30
%

0.29
%

0.25
%

0.27
%

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$





23,767

$





9,964

$






10,228

$





10,526

$





4,666

ACLL to Total Loans

1.06
%

1.02
%

1.05
%

1.11
%

0.50
%

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

263.55
%

336.85
%

358.12
%

438.95
%

186.64
%

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$






195

$






(12)

$







(97)

$






(2)

$






(60)










(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.
See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses.
This is a non-GAAP financial measure.
See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles.
This is a non-GAAP financial measure.
See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share.
See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2023


2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)

Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$




63,572

$





405

2.53
%

$




42,925

$





227

2.10
%

Securities











Taxable (1)

88,632

951

4.26
%

80,842

567

2.78
%

Tax-Exempt

38,269

362

3.75
%

37,169

384

4.10
%

Total Securities

126,901

1,313

4.10
%

118,011

951

3.20
%

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

190,473

1,718

3.58
%

160,936

1,178

2.90
%

Total Loans (3)

1,411,129

21,461

6.03
%

899,028

11,109

4.90
%

Total Earning Assets


1,601,602


23,179


5.74
%


1,059,964


12,287


4.60
%

Other Assets

138,537




94,628



Total Assets


$


1,740,139






$


1,154,592





Interest bearing demand

$



328,342

$




1,746

2.11
%

$



278,816

$





808

1.15
%

Money market demand

367,821

2,287

2.47
%

245,154

966

1.56
%

Time deposits

348,580

3,412

3.88
%

211,090

691

1.30
%

Total Borrowings

113,492

1,342

4.69
%

68,160

756

4.40
%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,158,235

8,787

3.01
%

803,220

3,221

1.59
%

Non Int. Bearing Deposits

371,051




199,556



Total Cost of Funds


$


1,529,286


$




8,787


2.28
%


$


1,002,776


$




3,221


1.27
%

Other Liabilities

28,244




14,864



Total Liabilities


$


1,557,530






$


1,017,640





Shareholders' Equity


$



182,609






$



136,952





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$


1,740,139






$


1,154,592





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




14,392


2.73
%




9,066


3.01
%

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(76)






(81)



Net Interest Income




$




14,316






$




8,985



Net Interest Margin






3.55
%






3.36
%


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans













LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$




63,572

$



405

2.53
%

$


55,514

$



577

4.12
%

Securities











Taxable (1)

88,632

951

4.26
%

82,499

833

4.01
%

Tax-Exempt

38,269

362

3.75
%

38,589

378

3.89
%

Total Securities

126,901

1,313

4.10
%

121,088

1,211

3.97
%

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

190,473

1,718

3.58
%

176,602

1,788

4.02
%

Total Loans (3)

1,411,129

21,461

6.03
%

971,877

13,068

5.33
%

Total Earning Assets


1,601,546


23,179


5.74
%


1,148,479


14,856


5.13
%

Other Assets

138,537




97,995



Total Assets


$



1,740,139






$

1,246,474





Interest bearing demand

$



328,342

$


1,746

2.11
%

$


254,725

$


1,490

2.32
%

Money market demand

367,821

2,287

2.47
%

254,849

1,827

2.84
%

Time deposits

348,580

3,412

3.88
%

265,573

2,117

3.16
%

Total Borrowings

113,492

1,342

4.69
%

102,669

992

3.83
%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,158,235

8,787

3.01
%

877,816

6,426

2.90
%

Non Int Bearing Deposits

371,051




209,054



Total Cost of Funds


$



1,529,286


$


8,787


2.28
%


$

1,086,870


$


6,426


2.35
%

Other Liabilities

28,244




17,230



Total Liabilities


$



1,557,530






$

1,104,100





Shareholders' Equity


$



182,609






$


142,374





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$



1,740,139






$

1,246,474





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




14,392


2.73
%




8,430


2.23
%

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(76)






(78)



Net Interest Income




$


14,316






$


8,352



Net Interest Margin






3.55
%






2.89
%


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Year Ended December 31,



2023


2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$




55,501

$




1,966

3.54
%

$




56,783

$





533

0.94
%

Securities











Taxable (1)

84,860

3,260

3.84
%

78,629

2,175

2.77
%

Tax-Exempt

38,591

1,495

3.87
%

40,388

1,468

3.63
%

Total Securities

123,451

4,755

3.85
%

119,017

3,643

3.06
%

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

178,952

6,721

3.76
%

175,800

4,176

2.38
%

Total Loans (3)

1,071,864

58,791

5.48
%

795,908

36,396

4.57
%

Total Earning Assets


1,250,816


65,512


5.24
%


971,708


40,572


4.18
%

Other Assets

106,267




88,485



Total Assets


$


1,357,083






$


1,060,193





Interest bearing demand

$



269,615

$




5,684

2.11
%

$



271,681

$




1,713

0.63
%

Money market demand

278,418

7,053

2.53
%

229,979

1,911

0.83
%

Time deposits

301,101

9,901

3.29
%

205,636

1,713

0.83
%

Total Borrowings

90,468

3,849

4.25
%

55,980

1,942

3.47
%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

939,602

26,487

2.82
%

763,276

7,279

0.95
%

Non Int Bearing Deposits

245,703




173,938



Total Cost of Funds


$


1,185,305


$




26,487


2.23
%


$


937,214


$




7,279


0.78
%

Other Liabilities

19,850




15,806



Total Liabilities


$


1,205,155






$



953,020





Shareholders' Equity


$



151,927






$



107,173





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$


1,357,083






$


1,060,193





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




39,025


2.42
%




33,293


3.22
%

Tax-Equivalent Basis
Adjustment




(314)






(308)



Net Interest Income




$




38,711






$




32,985



Net Interest Margin






3.09
%






3.39
%


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)

December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


Agriculture and farmland loans


$




66,573

$


50,584

$


50,552

$


53,301

$


55,746


Construction loans


178,500

65,836

75,628

67,934

57,713


Commercial & industrial loans


238,258

115,572

104,869

99,356

104,755


Commercial real estate loans













Multifamily


180,535

111,853

113,254

111,461

105,390



Owner occupied


501,788

161,751

154,520

151,407

139,554



Non-owner occupied


568,714

256,522

254,691

249,638

245,274


Residential real estate loans













First liens


414,263

172,481

170,271

166,478

168,084



Second liens and lines of credit


70,724

27,870

30,148

30,720

35,576


Consumer and other loans


16,760

11,869

11,308

10,472

10,057


Municipal loans


5,244

4,137

3,929

4,292

5,466


2,241,359

978,475

969,170

945,059

927,615

Deferred costs (fees)

174

437

363

312

256

Total loans receivable


$



2,241,533


$

978,912


$

969,533


$

945,371


$

927,871












LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)














December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Gains (Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









U.S. government agency securities

$

12,711

$




274

$

12,985

U.S. government treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181

Other securities

2,301

36

2,337



$

120,372


$


(4,882)


$

115,490















Amortized
Cost



Net Unrealized
Losses



Fair Value



Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures

$

15,000

$



(1,592)

$

13,408

$


(512)

Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-


$

36,735


$



(2,499)


$

34,236


$


(512)












December 31, 2022



(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Losses


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









Small Business Administration loan pools

$


858

$




(15)

$


843

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801



$

86,920


$



(8,107)


$

78,813



Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures

$

14,993

$



(994)

$

13,999

Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081



$

31,822


$



(1,742)


$

30,080












LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)

December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$


655,953

$


210,404

$


240,729

$


204,495

$


192,773

Demand, interest-bearing

438,765

273,673

237,114

250,944

254,478

Money market and savings

577,448

258,334

254,632

241,858

228,048

Time deposits, $250 and over

135,050

51,563

57,194

51,855

46,116

Time deposits, other

491,257

247,798

245,173

235,346

225,357


$

2,298,473


$

1,041,772


$

1,034,842


$


984,498


$


946,772























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)

December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$


371,051

$

209,054

$


209,072

$


192,135

$


199,556

Demand, interest-bearing

328,342

254,725

243,539

251,103

278,816

Money market and savings

367,821

254,849

244,355

245,563

245,154

Time deposits

348,580

265,573

299,398

290,605

211,090


$

1,415,794


$


984,201


$


996,364


$


979,406


$


934,616












Merger with Partners Bancorp

The following table provides a summary of the assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and associated preliminary fair value adjustments by the Company as of the merger date. As provided for under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, management has up to 12 months following the date of the merger to finalize the fair value adjustments.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

Partners Bancorp


Fair Value Adjustment


As Recorded by
LINKBANCORP, Inc.

Assets acquired







Cash and cash equivalents

$





34,586

$







-

$











34,586

Federal funds sold

7,159

-

7,159

Securities available for sale, at fair value

124,361

(921)

123,440

Loans held for sale

201

-

201

Loans

1,308,978

(64,460)

1,244,518

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(16,124)

11,821

(4,303)

Loans receivable, net

1,292,854

(52,639)

1,240,215

Restricted stock

10,536

-

10,536

Premises and equipment

12,458

4,191

16,649

Accrued interest receivable

4,787

-

4,787

Core deposit intangibles

-

25,344

25,344

Deferred tax asset

8,766

5,063

13,829

Right-of-use-asset -- premises

6,042

-

6,042

Other assets

22,986

(2,122)

20,864

Total assets acquired

$




1,524,736

$





(21,084)

$









1,503,652

Liabilities assumed







Deposits

$




1,303,462

$





(3,595)

$









1,299,867

Borrowings

55,292

-

55,292

Subordinated debt

22,257

(1,179)

21,078

Accrued interest payable

2,056

-

2,056

Operating lease liabilities

6,908

-

6,908

Other liabilities

1,643

2,025

3,668

Total liabilities assumed


$




1,391,618

$





(2,749)

$









1,388,869







Net assets acquired






$










114,783







Consideration paid














Common stock consideration:





Common shares of Partners Bancorp




17,985,577

Exchange ratio




1.15

LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock issued




20,683,185

LINKBANCORP, Inc. stock price on acquisition date




$












6.47

Purchase price assigned to Partners Bancorp common shares




133,820







Restricted stock consideration





Partners Bancorp restricted stock shares




297,726

LINKBANCORP, Inc. stock price on acquisition date




$












6.47

Total purchase price assigned to Partners Bancorp restricted shares




1,926







Cash paid in exchange for Partners Bancorp stock options




33

Total consideration






$










135,779







Goodwill






$











20,996







Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Net (loss) income

$
(13,190)

$


1,240

$


696

$

(12,161)

$


5,598

Average assets

1,740,139

1,246,474

1,154,592

1,357,083

1,060,193

Return on average assets (annualized)

-3.01
%


0.39
%


0.24
%


-0.90
%


0.53
%

Net (loss) income

(13,190)

1,240

696

(12,161)

5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496

777

973

11,176

973

Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)

(163)

(204)

(2,347)

(204)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

9,694

-

-

9,694

-

Tax effect at 21%

(2,036)

-

-

(2,036)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,970

1,854

1,465

6,198

6,357

Average assets

1,740,139

1,246,474

1,154,592

1,357,083

1,060,193

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

0.45
%


0.59
%


0.50
%


0.46
%


0.60
%











Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Net (loss) income

$
(13,190)

$


1,240

$


696

$
(12,161)

$

5,598

Average shareholders' equity

182,609

142,374

136,952

151,927

107,173

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

-28.66
%


3.46
%


2.02
%


-8.00
%


5.22
%

Net (loss) income

(13,190)

1,240

696

(12,161)

5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496

777

973

11,176

973

Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)

(163)

(204)

(2,347)

(204)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

9,694

-

-

9,694

-

Tax effect at 21%

(2,036)

-

-

(2,036)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,970

1,854

1,465

6,198

6,357

Average shareholders' equity

182,609

142,374

136,952

151,927

107,173

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

4.28
%


5.17
%


4.24
%


4.08
%


5.93
%











Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

143.86
%


86.59
%


88.96
%


115.16
%


77.44
%

Net interest income

$

14,316

$


8,352

$

8,985

$



38,711

$

32,985

Noninterest income

1,175

880

508

1,087

2,957

Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities

-

-

-

(2,370)

13

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

15,491

9,232

9,493

42,168

35,929

Total noninterest expense

22,285

7,994

8,445

45,832

27,832

Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496

777

973

11,176

973

Adjusted non-interest expense

12,789

7,217

7,472

34,656

26,859

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

82.56
%


78.17
%


78.71
%


82.19
%


74.76
%











Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022



12/31/2023


12/31/2022

GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Basic

$

(0.57)


$

0.08


$



0.05



$



(0.68)


$


0.49

GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$

(0.57)


$

0.08


$


0.05



$



(0.68)


$


0.49

Net (Loss) Income

$
(13,190)

$

1,240

$



696

$


(12,161)

$

5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496

777

973

11,176

973


Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)

(163)

(204)

(2,347)

(204)


Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

9,694

-

-

9,694

-


Tax effect at 21%

(2,036)

-

-

(2,036)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,970

1,854

1,465

6,198

6,357

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$


0.09


$

0.11


$



0.10



$




0.35


$


0.56

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$


0.09


$

0.11


$



0.10



$




0.35


$


0.56

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022

Tangible Common Equity







Total shareholders' equity


$

265,603

$


141,351

$

142,452

$

141,581

$

138,553

Adjustments:









Goodwill


(56,838)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

183,032

$


104,636

$

105,678

$

104,748

$

101,659

Common shares outstanding


37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

Book value per common share


$



7.11


$



8.71


$



8.78


$


8.73


$


9.27

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$



4.90


$



6.44


$



6.51


$


6.46


$


6.80

Tangible Assets











Total assets


$
2,664,436

$

1,255,695

$

1,308,472

$
1,213,958

$
1,163,654

Adjustments:









Goodwill


(56,838)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$
2,581,865

$

1,218,980

$

1,271,698

$
1,177,125

$
1,126,760

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


7.09
%


8.58
%


8.31
%


8.90
%


9.02
%

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Net (Loss) Income - GAAP

$
(13,190)

$

1,240

$


696

$


(12,161)

$

5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496

777

973

11,176

973


Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)

(163)

(204)

(2,347)

(204)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

(5,688)

1,854

1,465

(1,460)

6,357

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,448)

347

252

(3,168)

1,222

Provision for (credit to) credit losses

9,844

(349)

100

9,295

1,290

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

1,994

163

204

2,845

201

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,702

$

2,015

$

2,021

$



7,512

$

9,070










Contact:
Nicole Davis
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

