Ultimate Medical Academy Awarded Grant Funding From The Foundation For A Healthy St. Petersburg And Bayfront Health

Tampa, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) was awarded a substantial 3-year grant as part of the collaborative effort between the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg and Bayfront Health, contributing $120,000 to UMA's Career Services Economic Mobility (CSEM) initiative.

This award, focused on Economic Equity and Justice, aligns with UMA's commitment to creating educational pathways for learners, particularly those from underserved communities, to excel in healthcare careers. The CSEM initiative will empower individuals to overcome financial barriers so they can gain the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the healthcare industry, fostering economic mobility and addressing disparities.

"We are honored to be a recipient of this grant, as it enables us to expand the support we provide to our students and graduates as they build sustainable careers in healthcare," said Bridget Hyde, Vice President of Research and Development at UMA.

The grant funding is part of the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg and Bayfront Health's broader initiative targeting Mental Health and Wellness for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and Economic Equity and Justice in south St. Petersburg. The collaborative efforts aim to support capacity building, professional development, programmatic operations, and multi-sector collaboration in designated priority areas.

"We recognize the critical importance of addressing economic disparities in our communities. This grant allows us to contribute meaningfully to these vital areas of need," added Hyde.

The funds will be used to enhance UMA's career services, providing support to students to enable educational opportunities that empower individuals to overcome economic barriers. UMA remains committed to its mission of equipping learners to excel in healthcare careers.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering learners to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering degree and diploma programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

With more than 14,000+ students and more than 85,000 alumni nationwide, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

