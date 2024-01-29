Atlantucky Brewing To Introduce Atlantucky Pie & Paninis At Anniversary Concert Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atlantucky Pies & Paninis and 'Lord Sauce' to be first available at Feb. 3 event

- Atlantucky co-founder Fish ScalesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlantucky Brewing is excited to introduce a new pie and panini menu as part of“Atlantucky Pies & Paninis” with a variety of gourmet options at the brewery's two-year anniversary on Feb. 3, at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96 in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta. The celebration will also include an art exhibit, a new beer release and performances from YoungBloodZ and Translee & Grey.Crafted with high-quality ingredients, the pies and paninis cater to diverse tastes, ranging from meat lovers to veggie combinations. This new addition coupled with the debut of a Barrel-Aged Stout boasting an 8.01 percent Alcohol By Volume (ABV), represents the culmination of craftsmanship and dedication to the arts of brewing and taste."Atlantucky Brewing has always been about more than just beer; it's about creating a space where people can come together to experience unique flavors and build lasting memories,” Atlantucky co-founder Fish Scales said.“We are proud to introduce our artisanal pies and paninis, providing our patrons with a perfect accompaniment to our diverse range of craft brews."Atlantucky, one of the nation's few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots, who in October released their long-awaited ninth studio album,“NAPPY4LIFE.” The album includes the lead single“End of the Night Song” featuring Country music hitmaker and viral sensation Blanco Brown.The name,“Atlantucky,” celebrates the band's historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery took home Bronze in the Cream Stout category in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship before opening its taproom in the shadows of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) of Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University.For more information about Atlantucky Brewing and Nappy Roots, please visit or . To RSVP for the two-year anniversary or find information about ticket packages, please visit our event website .# # #

