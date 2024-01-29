Nevro To Report Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On February 21, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO ), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The company will also host a conference call on February 21, 2024 to discuss its financial results. The call will begin at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by dialing (888) 330-2443 in the U.S. or +1 (240) 789-2728 internationally, using conference ID: 3583097. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at Events & Presentations . The live webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz TherapyTM, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFXTM spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes the Senza® SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Nevro recently added a minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac joint ("SI joint") pain and now provides the most comprehensive portfolio of products in the SI joint fusion space, designed to meet the preferences of physicians and varying patient needs in order to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia®, and HFX iQTM are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz TherapyTM. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with HFX CoachTM support throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX CloudTM insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

