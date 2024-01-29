Eplus Acquires PEAK Resources, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition of data center focused solutions provider strengthens ePlus' market presence in Mountain West

– news ) today announced that it has acquired certain assets of PEAK Resources, Inc. (PEAK). Based in Denver, CO, one of the fastest growing metro areas in the U.S., PEAK has built a reputation as one of the top IT Solution Providers in the region. PEAK's customer-centric approach focuses on delivering professional services, data center, networking and cyber security products and solutions. The acquisition will help drive additional growth with enhanced engineering, sales, and services delivery capabilities in the mountain west region.

"As we actively work to grow our sales and services reach in fast growing geographies, PEAK has an excellent reputation, a very capable workforce, and a solid customer base that will benefit from ePlus' broad solutions portfolio," said Mark Marron, CEO and president, ePlus inc. "We welcome our new PEAK colleagues to the

"Joining the ePlus family is an exciting and valuable next step for PEAK's employees and customers," said Vince DeRose, president at PEAK. "Our decades of experience in this industry and the IT channel, now combined with the acquisition by ePlus, means that our customers will have access to the expanded capabilities and breadth of resources a global provider can offer."

The acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of PEAK Resources, Inc. closed on January 26, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PEAK Resources, Inc.

Founded in 1991, PEAK Resources, Inc. (PEAK) is a Denver-based provider of technology solutions and services, specializing in data center, cloud, storage, networking and managed services. It offers technical expertise across the contemporary data center landscape, including traditional (on-prem), cloud, hybrid, converged, and hyper-converged architectures. PEAK offers hardware, software, support, and consulting services to top enterprises, small and medium businesses, and healthcare, government and educational entities, helping companies architect and implement contemporary technology solutions that enhance their ability to succeed in today's digitally driven business landscape.

About ePlus

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors," and include but are not limited to our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and

ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

