Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.11 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced that on January 26, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share payable on February 21, 2024 to shareholders of record of CapStar's common stock as of the close of business on February 7, 2024.



CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.



