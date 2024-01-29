Frida Film Festival Is Proud To Announce The Winner Of The Prestigious Subliminal Award For Daniel P Quinn, Author

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frida Film Festival is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Subliminal Award in 2024 for Daniel P Quinn.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Frida Film Festival is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Subliminal Award. This year's recipient is the thought-provoking film "Exits and Entrances" by Daniel P Quinn published by AuthorHouse. The festival received a total of two submissions for the award, both of which were selected, resulting in a 100% selection rate.The Subliminal Award recognizes films that use subtle messaging and symbolism to convey powerful messages and evoke emotions in the audience. "Exits and Entrances" stood out among the submissions with its masterful use of subliminal techniques to tell a compelling story. The film explores the concept of organized labor through the lens of a poetic license, making it a unique and thought-provoking piece of art."We are thrilled to honor 'Exits and Entrances' with the Subliminal Award. This film truly embodies the spirit of the Frida Film Festival, which is to showcase thought-provoking and impactful films from around the world," said festival director, Maria Rodriguez. "We are proud to support independent filmmakers and their unique visions, and we look forward to seeing more of their work in the future."The Frida Film Festival is an annual event that celebrates independent cinema and promotes diversity and inclusivity in the film industry. This year's festival featured a diverse lineup of films from both established and emerging filmmakers. The Subliminal Award is just one of the many accolades given out at the festival, which also includes awards for Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary, and Best Short Film.For more information about the Frida Film Festival and its award winners, please visit Film Freeway.Congratulations to AuthorHouse and Daniel P Quinn with all the talented filmmakers who participated in this year's festival.We can't wait to see what they have in store for us next year.###AI-generated bySubliminalAward WinnerFrida Film FestivalYou've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work!Share this amazing news!Subliminal2 Total Submissions2 Selections100% Selection RateExits and Entrances (AuthorHouse)5 Total Submissions5 Selections100% Selection Rate"organized labor" AuthorHouse (Poetic License)8 Total Submissions6 Selections100% Selection Rate

