Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Year Ended 2023

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Despite continuation of the challenges of a volatile interest rate environment and uncertain economic conditions during 2023, the Company posted strong growth with total assets increasing 6.3% from $930.1 million on December 31, 2022 to $988.6 million on December 31, 2023.

Loans grew to $812.9 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $64.5 million or 8.6% from December 31, 2022.

Total deposits grew $37.2 million or 4.4% during the year to $876.7 million on December 31, 2023.

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of .18% on December 31, 2023, compared to .19% on December 31, 2022.

The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for each of the years ended 2023 and 2022.

Results from Operations

The volatile interest rate environment challenged earnings during 2023 as the Federal Reserve continued its efforts to rein in inflation.

Net income totaled $4.3 million in 2023, representing a decline of $2.6 million compared to 2022.

Additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve totaling 100 basis points during the year forced funding costs higher and pressured the Company's net interest margin as deposit rates increased and depositors migrated excess liquidity to higher yielding products.

The Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from .94% in 2022 to 2.71% in 2023.

As a result, interest expense increased $12.5 million, from $4.9 million during 2022 to $17.4 million during 2023.

The increased funding cost was partially offset by an increase in interest income from $32.4 million in 2022 to $43.5 million in 2023 resulting from loan growth and the upward repricing of the Company's variable rate loan portfolio.

As a result, the Company's net interest margin declined from 3.21% in 2022 to 2.76% in 2023.

Revenue related to mortgage banking activity declined $921,000 during 2023 compared to 2022 as an increase in mortgage rates dampened activity.

Operating expenses increased $3.2 million in 2023 compared to 2022, $2.0 million of which was an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense.

Merit, promotional and equity adjustments and costs associated with new hire positions accounted for $549,000 of the increase in salaries and employee benefits expense.

In addition, the Company experienced an increase in healthcare insurance of $355,000 as claims activity was higher than historical levels, an increase in other benefits costs of $163,000, and a decrease in the deferral of loan origination cost of $135,000 as a result of lower loan origination volumes.

The Company also incurred one-time salary and benefit costs of approximately $380,000 during 2023 related to management transition and staffing structural changes.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased from $3.1 million in 2022 to $3.6 million in 2023 as the Company prepared for the opening of a new, limited-service branch facility in 2024, enhanced technology security features of its data processing and electronic banking systems, and recorded (i) $135,000 in costs associated with the early termination of an office lease and (ii) a $101,000 write-down to market value of a vacant parcel of land immediately adjacent to a branch facility.

Legal and professional fees grew $218,000 in 2023 compared to 2022 as the Company prepared for FDICIA requirements, which become effective after reaching $1.0 billion in assets.

Pressure on the net interest margin, reduced revenue associated with mortgage banking activity and increased operating costs were partially offset by a $747,000 recapture of the provision for credit losses, including the provision for unfunded loan commitments and securities held to maturity.

Due to a more favorable forecast of economic conditions and the reduced probability of a recession, the calculated allowance for loan credit losses to loans ratio fell from 1.06% on January 1, 2023 post CECL adoption to .95% on December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights – Q4 2023 vs. Q3 2023



Loans increased $14.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Net growth in residential real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans totaled $6.6 million, $5.2 and $4.8 million, respectively.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans declined $2.6 million.

Deposits declined $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $876.7 million as of December 31, 2023, down from $889.0 million as of September 30, 2023.

A decline of $25.6 million in interest-bearing transaction accounts was offset by increases of $11.8 million and $1.5 million in DDA and time deposit balances, respectively.

The net interest margin increased from 2.62% during the third quarter 2023 to 2.71% during the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter saw a slowing in the rate of increase in cost of funds, primarily interest-bearing deposits.

As a result, net interest income grew $459,000.

Mortgage banking revenue declined $111,000, from $366,000 in the third quarter to $255,000 in the fourth quarter.

Mortgage banking activity is highly sensitive to movement in interest rates and somewhat cyclical in nature. The allowance for loan credit losses to loans ratio was 0.95% on December 31, 2023 compared to 0.92% on September 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses totaled $275,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a recapture of $843,000 in the third quarter.

Quarterly Highlights – Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022



Tangible book value per share increased $1.35 to $23.88 as of December 31, 2023, compared to $22.53 as of December 31, 2022.

The increase on a year-over-year basis was due to earnings, net of dividends and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.4 million.



Loans of $812.9 million as of December 31, 2023 grew $64.5 million or 8.6% compared to December 31, 2022.

Residential real estate, construction and land development and owner occupied commercial real estate loans grew $48.6 million, $19.1 million and $18.3 million, respectively.

Commercial and industrial loans declined $21.5 million.

Total deposits on December 31, 2023 were $876.7 million, an increase of $37.2 million or 4.4% compared to $839.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, brokered deposits totaled $10.0 million.

There were no brokered deposits on December 31, 2022.



The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.71%, compared to 3.05% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Increased funding costs, as noted previously, pressured the margin in 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $909,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $98,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 non-interest income included a one-time reclassification impacting mortgage banking revenue and salaries and employee benefits.

Non-interest expense increased $817,000 in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022, with an increase in salaries and employee benefits accounting for $685,000 of the total increase.

As noted previously, fourth quarter 2022 salaries and employee benefits expense was impacted by a one-time reclassification.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of February 2, 2024, and payable on February 9, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance.

While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company.

Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.

The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055