IN-FLIGHT Data Receives National Permission For 5Th Consecutive Year In Drone And BVLOS Operations

Protecting our Environment from Wildfires Using Drones

A leading Canadian provider of drone services was just recently awarded an industry-first, 5-time nation-wide authorization by Transport Canada for flying BVLOS

- Chris Healy, President IN-FLIGHT DataCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IN-FLIGHT Data, a leading Canadian provider of drones, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), and regulatory services, has been awarded national permission for the 5th consecutive year by Transport Canada. This permission allows IN-FLIGHT Data to continue its first-of-its-kind BVLOS swarm operations in Canada well into 2025, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.IN-FLIGHT Data has been at the forefront of the drone and BVLOS industry, providing innovative solutions for various sectors including energy, public safety, infrastructure, and agriculture. With this ongoing national permission, the company can continue to offer its services to clients across the country, providing them with accurate, efficient, and trusted data collection and analysis."We are thrilled to receive this national permission for the 5th year in a row," said Chris Healy, CEO of IN-FLIGHT Data. "This is a testament to our commitment to safety, compliance, and excellence in our operations. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the industry and we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with drones and BVLOS technology."IN-FLIGHT Data's national permission allows the company to operate drones beyond the visual line of sight day or night, in Class F and G airspace - a crucial aspect for many industries that require timely, large-scale data collection. This permission not only benefits the company but also its clients, who can now access more accurate and comprehensive data for their projects.With this continuing national permission, IN-FLIGHT Data is poised to continue its growth and success in the drone and BVLOS industry. The company remains committed to providing safe, efficient, and innovative solutions for its clients, and this permission is a testament to its dedication to excellence. For more information about IN-FLIGHT Data and its services, please visit their website at , or /news/f/in-flight-data-authorized-for-bvlos-drone-swarms-for-wildfires .

