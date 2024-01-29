GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable March 14, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on March 1, 2024. This represents a 33% increase over GM's previous quarterly dividend.

General Motors

(NYSE:GM ) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the

Chevrolet,

Buick,

GMC,

Cadillac ,

Baojun

and

Wuling

brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including

OnStar , a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at

.



SOURCE General Motors Company