GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable March 14, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on March 1, 2024. This represents a 33% increase over GM's previous quarterly dividend.
General Motors
(NYSE:GM ) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the
Chevrolet,
Buick,
GMC,
Cadillac ,
Baojun
and
Wuling
brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including
OnStar , a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at
.
SOURCE General Motors Company
MENAFN29012024003732001241ID1107783145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.