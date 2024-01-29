Sanmina's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM ), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 30, 2023 and outlook for its fiscal second quarter ending March 30, 2024. First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.87 billion

GAAP operating margin: 4.7%

GAAP diluted EPS: $0.98

Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.5% Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS: $1.30 Additional First Quarter Highlights

Cash flow from operations: $126 million

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $632 million

Share repurchases: 2.1 million shares for $106 million Non-GAAP(1) pre-tax ROIC: 22.7%

(1) See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"Our team did a great job delivering first quarter financial results in line with our outlook. We are confident in our market-focused strategy and continue to position the company for long-term financial success," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our outlook for the second quarter is essentially flat with the prior quarter and is in line with our expectations for the first half of fiscal 2024. We believe we will see sequential improvement as we move into the second half of the year."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal second quarter ending March 30, 2024. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.





Revenue between $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.95 to $1.05 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.20 to $1.30

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the second quarter fiscal 2024 and our expectations for sequential improvement in the second half of fiscal 2024, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including from the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at .

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)









December 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $





631,590

$





667,570 Accounts receivable, net 1,101,902

1,230,771 Contract assets 444,544

445,757 Inventories 1,391,720

1,477,223 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,500

58,249 Total current assets 3,630,256

3,879,570 Property, plant and equipment, net 634,912

632,836 Deferred tax assets 173,461

177,597 Other 178,347

183,965 Total assets $



4,616,976

$



4,873,968 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $



1,422,229

$



1,612,833 Accrued liabilities 250,470

267,148 Accrued payroll and related benefits 131,919

127,406 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 17,500

25,945 Total current liabilities 1,822,118

2,033,332 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 308,105

312,327 Other 214,138

209,684 Total long-term liabilities 522,243

522,011 Stockholders' equity 2,272,615

2,318,625 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $



4,616,976

$



4,873,968

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Net sales $



1,874,798

$



2,355,808 Cost of sales 1,713,958

2,160,422 Gross profit 160,840

195,386







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative 64,785

60,730 Research and development 6,289

5,599 Restructuring 2,190

631 Total operating expenses 73,264

66,960







Operating income 87,576

128,426







Interest income 3,657

2,933 Interest expense (8,412)

(8,681) Other expense, net (1,133)

(6,712) Interest and other, net (5,888)

(12,460)







Income before income taxes 81,688

115,966 Provision for income taxes 21,324

20,852 Net income before noncontrolling interest 60,364

95,114

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,296

3,100 Net income attributable to common shareholders $







57,068

$







92,014







Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:





Basic $









1.01

$









1.59 Diluted $









0.98

$









1.54







Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:





Basic 56,538

57,727 Diluted 58,240

59,867

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





December 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022















GAAP Operating income

$





87,576

$





99,266

$



128,426

GAAP Operating margin

4.7

%

4.8

%

5.5

% Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

12,585

12,942

11,609

Amortization of intangible assets

-

1,342

233

Restructuring

2,190

4,323

631 Non-GAAP Operating income

$



102,351

$



117,873

$



140,899

Non-GAAP Operating margin

5.5

%

5.7

%

6.0

%















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$





57,068

$





61,841

$





92,014















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

14,775

18,607

12,473

Adjustments for taxes (2)

3,961

3,526

(1,506) Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $





75,804

$





83,974

$



102,981















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$







1.01

$







1.08

$







1.59

Diluted

$







0.98

$







1.04

$







1.54















Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$







1.34

$







1.46

$







1.78

Diluted

$







1.30

$







1.42

$







1.72















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

56,538

57,406

57,727

Diluted

58,240

59,178

59,867















(1) Stock compensation expense





























Cost of sales

$





4,050

$





3,978

$





4,242

Selling, general and administrative

8,340

8,747

7,142

Research and development

195

217

225

Total

$





12,585

$





12,942

$





11,609































(2) GAAP provision for income taxes

$





21,324

$





21,396

$





20,852

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

1,951

2,645

1,986

Discrete tax items

(1,347)

1,210

5,845

Deferred tax adjustments

(4,565)

(7,381)

(6,325)

Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(3,961)

(3,526)

1,506

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$





17,363

$





17,870

$





22,358









Q2 FY24 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q2 FY24 EPS Range









Low

High





GAAP diluted earnings per share

$









0.95

$









1.05





Stock compensation expense

$









0.25

$









0.25





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$









1.20

$









1.30



















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or

infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the second quarter of FY24, an estimate of such items is not included

in the outlook for Q2 FY24 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)

Three Month Periods

Q1'24

Q4'23

Q3'23

Q2'23

Q1'23



















GAAP Net income before noncontrolling interest $

60,364

$

65,355

$

81,737

$

85,307

$

95,114 Depreciation and amortization 30,726

30,521

29,898

29,282

28,536 Other, net 18,185

21,947

21,174

17,075

20,727 Net change in net working capital 16,750

(40,966)

(76,300)

(67,086)

(107,153) Cash provided by operating activities 126,025

76,857

56,509

64,578

37,224



















Purchases of long-term investments (600)

(500)

(500)

(700)

(800) Net purchases of property & equipment (34,216)

(37,803)

(52,167)

(63,458)

(36,530) Cash used in investing activities (34,816)

(38,303)

(52,667)

(64,158)

(37,330)



















Holdback paid in connection with previous business combination -

-

(8,558)

-

- Net share repurchases (115,619)

(30,397)

(52,072)

(13,376)

(7,836) Net borrowing activities (12,820)

4,070

(4,375)

(4,375)

(4,375) Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest -

-

-

-

215,799 Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (128,439)

(26,327)

(65,005)

(17,751)

203,588



















Effect of exchange rate changes 1,250

(1,245)

(452)

220

1,975



















Net change in cash & cash equivalents $

(35,980)

$

10,982

$

(61,615)

$

(17,111)

$

205,457



















Free cash flow:

















Cash provided by operating activities $

126,025

$

76,857

$

56,509

$

64,578

$

37,224 Net purchases of property & equipment (34,216)

(37,803)

(52,167)

(63,458)

(36,530)

$

91,809

$

39,054

$



4,342

$



1,120

$





694

Sanmina Corporation Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Month Periods



Q1'24

Q4'23

Q3'23

Q2'23

Q1'23





















GAAP Operating income

$



87,576

$



99,266

$



107,365

$



120,601

$



128,426

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized GAAP Operating income

350,304

397,064

429,460

482,404

513,704 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,802,450

1,783,744

1,698,819

1,592,563

1,485,054 GAAP Pre-tax ROIC

19.4

%

22.3

%

25.3

%

30.3

%

34.6

%





















Non-GAAP Operating income

$

102,351

$

117,873

$



126,122

$



134,883

$



140,899

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized non-GAAP Operating income

409,404

471,492

504,488

539,532

563,596 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,802,450

1,783,744

1,698,819

1,592,563

1,485,054 Non-GAAP Pre-tax ROIC

22.7

%

26.4

%

29.7

%

33.9

%

38.0

%

(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding

short-term and long-term debt).

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of employee severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related employee costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges for Goodwill and Other Assets, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, and gains and losses on sales of assets, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

