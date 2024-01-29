               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Merchants Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results


1/29/2024 4:18:11 PM

  • Full year 2023 net income of $279.2 million set a new Company record, increasing 27% compared to 2022.
  • Full year 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $5.64 reached the highest level in Company history and increased 26% compared to 2022.
  • Fourth quarter 2023 net income of $77.5 million increased 36% compared to fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 5% compared to the third quarter 2023.
  • Fourth quarter 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 increased 41% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Total assets of $17.0 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 34% compared to December 31, 2022 and increasing 3% compared to September 30, 2023.
  • As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a record-level of $6.0 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 36% of total assets.
  • The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse repurchase agreements included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $10.6 billion, or 62%, of the $17.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023.
  • Loans receivable of $10.1 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $217.1 million, or 2%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $2.7 billion, or 36%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio was 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 28.0% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $27.40 increased 25% compared to $21.88 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 6% compared to $25.82 in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The previously announced agreements to sell several Illinois bank branches were granted regulatory approval in January 2024 and the transactions were completed on January 26, 2024.

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN ), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $77.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58.
This compared to $57.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and compared to $81.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 in the third quarter of 2023.

"While 2023 was a turbulent environment for the financial industry, we continued to deliver unmatched financial solutions that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve.
Through the hard work of our entire Merchants team, we achieved significant success, with 34% growth in assets, 26% growth in earnings per share, and 25% growth in tangible book value that reached a record level of $27.40 per share, just to name a few. We strive to be at the forefront of industry trends and are poised to be strategically positioned for the future," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "By continuously executing on our vision, mission and values throughout 2023, we achieved record results that surpassed our expectations. We are grateful to all our employees for fostering long-term relationships, providing innovative products, and delivering unparalleled service that adds value to our customers."

Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 increased by $20.3 million, or 36%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $28.9 million, or 30%, increase in net interest income. Results for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $0.2 million negative adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased by $4.0 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a $9.6 million, or 22%, increase in noninterest expense and a $1.6 million, or 4%, decrease in noninterest income that were partially offset by a $6.9 million, or 6%, increase in net interest income.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the third quarter 2023.

Total Assets
 Total assets of $17.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $457.3 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.3 billion, or 34%, compared to December 31, 2022.
The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family, healthcare, commercial lines of credit on collateralized mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse repurchase agreement portfolios.

Return on average assets was 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.03% for the third quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality
 The allowance for credit losses on loans of $71.8 million, as of December 31, 2023, increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to September 30, 2023 and increased $27.7 million, or 63%, compared to December 31, 2022.
The increase compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily in the healthcare financing portfolio, due to a combination of specific reserves, loan growth, and changes in qualitative loss factors.
The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to loan growth in the period, as well as increases in qualitative factors to reflect changes in industry conditions, in addition to credit events that were recorded during the second quarter 2023.
The Company experienced charge offs of $238,000 and recoveries of $1,000 during the fourth quarter 2023.

Non-performing loans were $82.0 million, or 0.80% of loans receivable before the allowance for credit losses on loans, as of December 31, 2023 compared to $60.2 million, or 0.60%, as of September 30, 2023, and $26.7 million, or 0.36%, as of December 31, 2022.
The increase in non-performing loans compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to three customers.

Securities Available for Sale
 Total securities available for sale of $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023 increased $489.1 million, or 78%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $790.4 million, or 244%, compared to December 31, 2022.

The increases in securities available for sale compared to both periods were primarily associated with the acquisition of certain securities from a warehouse customer that provide protective put options and interest rate floor derivatives to prevent losses in value.

As of December 31, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $2.5 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $2.3 million, or 48%, compared to September 30, 2023, and decreased $8.0 million, or 76%, compared to December 31, 2022.
The $2.5 million of AOCL as of December 31, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits
 Total deposits of $14.1 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.1 billion compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.0 billion, or 40%, compared to December 31, 2022. The change compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in brokered demand deposit accounts.
The change compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in brokered certificates of deposit accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.6 billion, or 36%, from September 30, 2023 and increased $3.2 billion, or 116%, from December 31, 2022.
Brokered deposits represented 42% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 34% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.
As of December 31, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 55 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.
As of December 31, 2023, deposit balances in Flex CD products increased by $324.8 million, or 222%, compared to December 31, 2022.
Additionally, the Company has offered an insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million per depositor. The balance of deposits in this program was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 20% of total deposits.

Liquidity
 Cash balances of $584.4 million as of December 31, 2023 increased by $177.2 million compared to September 30, 2023 and increased by $358.3 million compared to December 31, 2022.
The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $6.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $5.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 and 2022

Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $28.9 million, or 30%, compared to $95.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and higher average balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher rates and average balances on deposits, as well as higher rates on borrowings that were primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.48% decreased 21 basis points compared to 2.69%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% decreased 8 basis points compared to 3.13%.

Interest Income of $311.8 million increased 72% compared to $181.4 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher yields in securities held to maturity and securities available for sale.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 33% compared to $10.3 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 164 basis points compared to 6.34%.

Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $101.4 million, or 118%, compared to $86.0 million.
The increase was primarily due to higher rates on certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts, as well higher average balances of certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking accounts.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 37% compared to $10.0 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 176 basis points compared to 3.22%.

Noninterest Income of $34.5 million increased $11.5 million, or 50%, compared to $23.0 million, primarily due to an $8.1 million, or 72%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $6.7 million, or 180%, increase in other income.
These increases were partially offset by a $4.9 million, or 180%, decrease in loan servicing fees.

  • The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.
  • The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense
of $52.6 million increased $15.5 million, or 42%, compared to $37.1 million primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in deposit insurance expense.

  • The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 177 basis points compared to 31.3%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023

Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $6.9 million, or 6%, compared to $117.4 million, reflecting higher average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and rates and on deposits.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.48% increased 4 basis points compared to 2.44%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 6 basis points compared to 2.99%.

Interest Income of $311.8 million increased $15.1 million, or 5%, compared to $296.7 million, reflecting an increase in average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to $13.4 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 9 basis points compared to 7.89%.

Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $8.2 million, or 5%, compared to $179.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher average balances and rates on interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as higher rates on certificates of deposit.
The increases were partially offset by lower average balances of certificates of deposits and lower rates on borrowings.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 4% compared to $13.2 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 8 basis points compared to 4.90%.

Noninterest Income of $34.5 million decreased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared $36.1 million, primarily due to a $19.6 million, or 112%, decrease in loan servicing fees, partially offset by an increase of $8.6 million, or 80%, in gain on sale and a $6.7 million, or 182%, increase in other income.

  • Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.
  • The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.

Noninterest Expense
of $52.6 million increased $9.6 million, or 22%, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in professional fees.

  • The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 514 basis points compared to 28.0%.

About Merchants Bancorp
 Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking.
Merchants Bancorp, with $17.0 billion in assets and $14.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2023, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at
href="" rel="nofollow" merchantsbancor .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2023


2023


2023


2023


2022

Assets











Cash and due from banks

$



15,592

$



10,633

$



15,390

$



19,002

$



22,170

Interest-earning demand accounts

568,830

396,605

361,920

350,584

203,994

Cash and cash equivalents

584,422

407,238

377,310

369,586

226,164

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,349

3,385

3,412

3,438

3,464

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

110,599

476,047

298,907

197,074

154,194

Securities available for sale ($722,497 utilizing fair value option at
December 31, 2023)

1,113,687

624,586

648,003

679,518

323,337

Securities held to maturity ($1,203,535, $1,010,745, $1,058,590,
$1,106,582 and $1,118,966 at fair value, respectively)

1,204,217

1,012,801

1,062,017

1,104,835

1,119,078

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

48,578

48,219

39,130

39,130

39,130

Loans held for sale (includes $86,663, $90,875, $82,931, $85,516
and $82,192 at fair value, respectively)

3,144,756

3,477,036

3,058,013

2,855,250

2,910,576

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
$71,752, $66,864, $62,986, $51,838 and $44,014, respectively

10,127,801

9,910,681

9,854,018

8,575,210

7,426,858

Premises and equipment, net

42,342

36,730

36,947

35,793

35,438

Servicing rights

158,457

162,141

147,288

143,867

146,248

Interest receivable

91,346

78,401

70,509

64,282

56,262

Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

Intangible assets, net

742

831

949

1,068

1,186

Other assets and receivables

306,375

241,295

262,524

156,070

157,447

Total assets

$

16,952,516

$

16,495,236

$

15,874,872

$

14,240,966

$

12,615,227

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Liabilities











Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$


520,070

$


287,846

$


349,387

$


313,733

$


326,875

Interest-bearing

13,541,390

12,719,492

12,710,477

11,031,498

9,744,470

Total deposits

14,061,460

13,007,338

13,059,864

11,345,231

10,071,345

Borrowings

964,127

1,654,075

1,016,836

1,233,762

930,392

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,923

18,006

16,084

32,827

19,613

Other liabilities

205,922

183,102

221,788

123,462

134,138

Total liabilities

15,251,432

14,862,521

14,314,572

12,735,282

11,155,488

Commitments and
Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 75,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding
- 43,242,928 shares, 43,240,212 shares,
43,237,300 shares, 43,233,618 shares and 43,113,127 shares

140,365

139,609

138,853

138,105

137,781

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized









7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 200,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 300,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

Retained earnings

1,063,599

998,252

928,875

875,700

832,871

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,488)

(4,754)

(7,036)

(7,729)

(10,521)

Total shareholders' equity

1,701,084

1,632,715

1,560,300

1,505,684

1,459,739

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

16,952,516

$

16,495,236

$

15,874,872

$

14,240,966

$

12,615,227

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended


Change



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q23


4Q23



2023


2023


2022


vs. 3Q23


vs. 4Q22

Interest Income














Loans

$

274,971

$

266,561

$

164,682

3
%

67
%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

5,294

2,583

2,551

105
%

108
%

Investment securities:












Available for sale

7,609

6,182

704

23
%

981
%

Held to maturity

19,491

17,427

11,412

12
%

71
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

735

572

288

28
%

155
%

Other

3,659

3,351

1,802

9
%

103
%

Total interest income

311,759

296,676

181,439

5
%

72
%

Interest Expense














Deposits

172,061

162,906

81,062

6
%

112
%

Borrowed funds

15,373

16,334

4,967

-6
%

210
%

Total interest expense

187,434

179,240

86,029

5
%

118
%

Net Interest Income



124,325

117,436

95,410

6
%

30
%

Provision for credit losses

6,747

4,014

6,407

68
%

5
%

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



117,578

113,422

89,003

4
%

32
%

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans

19,342

10,758

11,267

80
%

72
%

Loan servicing fees, net

(2,162)

17,384

2,691

-112
%

-180
%

Mortgage warehouse fees

1,950

1,858

1,081

5
%

80
%

Syndication and asset management fees

4,879

2,368

4,207

106
%

16
%

Other income

10,445

3,700

3,736

182
%

180
%

Total noninterest income

34,454

36,068

22,982

-4
%

50
%

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

33,259

27,052

22,290

23
%

49
%

Loan expenses

660

1,038

1,082

-36
%

-39
%

Occupancy and equipment

2,336

2,196

2,377

6
%

-2
%

Professional fees

4,157

2,555

3,739

63
%

11
%

Deposit insurance expense

4,030

3,568

1,279

13
%

215
%

Technology expense

1,758

1,609

1,417

9
%

24
%

Other expense

6,379

4,912

4,925

30
%

30
%

Total noninterest expense

52,579

42,930

37,109

22
%

42
%

Income Before Income Taxes



99,453

106,560

74,876

-7
%

33
%

Provision for income taxes

21,980

25,056

17,720

-12
%

24
%

Net Income


$

77,473

$

81,504

$

57,156

-5
%

36
%


Dividends on preferred stock

(8,667)

(8,668)

(8,797)

-

-1
%

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

68,806

$

72,836

$

48,359

-6
%

42
%

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.59

$

1.68

$

1.12

-5
%

42
%

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.58

$

1.68

$

1.12

-6
%

41
%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic

43,241,600

43,238,724

43,111,353



Diluted

43,430,973

43,351,208

43,274,758



Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)











Twelve Months Ended





December 31,


December 31,





2023


2022


Change

Interest Income









Loans

$

959,714

$

451,973

112
%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

12,652

8,407

50
%

Investment securities:







Available for sale

21,621

2,807

670
%

Held to maturity

69,983

12,382

465
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,205

1,220

81
%

Other

11,623

4,044

187
%

Total interest income

1,077,798

480,833

124
%

Interest Expense









Deposits

577,210

149,645

286
%

Borrowed funds

52,517

12,637

316
%

Total interest expense

629,727

162,282

288
%

Net Interest Income



448,071

318,551

41
%

Provision for credit losses

40,231

17,295

133
%

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



407,840

301,256

35
%

Noninterest Income









Gain on sale of loans

48,183

64,150

-25
%

Loan servicing fees, net

26,198

30,198

-13
%

Mortgage warehouse fees

7,701

5,394

43
%

Syndication and asset management fees

12,355

9,493

30
%

Other income

20,231

16,701

21
%

Total noninterest income

114,668

125,936

-9
%

Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits

108,181

89,085

21
%

Loan expenses

3,409

4,703

-28
%

Occupancy and equipment

9,220

8,169

13
%

Professional fees

12,704

9,065

40
%

Deposit insurance expense

13,582

3,463

292
%

Technology expense

6,515

5,282

23
%

Other expense

20,990

16,283

29
%

Total noninterest expense

174,601

136,050

28
%

Income Before Income Taxes



347,907

291,142

19
%

Provision for income taxes

68,673

71,421

-4
%

Net Income


$

279,234

$

219,721

27
%


Dividends on preferred stock

(34,670)

(25,983)

33
%

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

244,564

$

193,738

26
%

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

5.66

$

4.49

26
%

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

5.64

$

4.47

26
%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic

43,224,042

43,164,477

Diluted

43,345,799

43,316,904

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended


Change





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q23


4Q23





2023


2023


2022


vs. 3Q23


vs. 4Q22















Noninterest expense

$




52,579

$




42,930

$


37,109

22
%

42
%













Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

124,325

117,436

95,410

6
%

30
%

Noninterest income

34,454

36,068

22,982

-4
%

50
%

Total income

$



158,779

$




153,504

$

118,392

3
%

34
%













Efficiency ratio



33.11
%

27.97
%

31.34
%

514

bps

177

bps


























Average assets

$


16,671,484

$


16,031,015

$
12,457,893

4
%

34
%

Net income

77,473

81,504

57,156

-5
%

36
%

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.46
%

0.51
%

0.46
%




Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average assets



1.86
%

2.03
%

1.84
%

(17)

bps

2

bps













Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.60
%

26.69
%

20.81
%

(309)

bps

279

bps













Tangible book value per common share (1)



$




27.40

$





25.82

$


21.88

6
%

25
%













Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.00
%

6.78
%

7.49
%

22

bps

(49)

bps













Consolidated ratios













Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

11.6

%

11.5

%

12.2

%


Tier
I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

11.1

%

10.9

%

11.7

%


Common Equity Tier
I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

7.8

%

7.6

%

7.7

%


Tier
I capital/average assets(2)

10.1

%

10.1

%

11.7

%















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:





















(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.













Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations
and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.
As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for
results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable
to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.
A reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures is below.
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.
Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the
balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.
Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and
intangible assets.
Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended


Change





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q23


4Q23





2023


2023


2022


vs. 3Q23


vs. 4Q22















Net income

$




77,473

$




81,504

$


57,156

-5
%

36
%

Less: preferred stock dividends

(8,667)

(8,668)

(8,797)

-

-1
%

Net income available to common shareholders

$




68,806

$




72,836

$


48,359

-6
%

42
%













Average shareholders' equity

$


1,682,270

$



1,607,779

$

1,445,995

5
%

16
%

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(16,629)

(16,742)

(17,094)

-1
%

-3
%

Less: average preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,608)

(499,529)

-

-

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$


1,166,033

$



1,091,429

$

929,372

7
%

25
%













Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

23.60
%

26.69
%

20.81
%

(309)

bps

279

bps













Total equity

$


1,701,084

$



1,632,715

$

1,459,739

4
%

17
%

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,587)

(16,676)

(17,031)

-1
%

-3
%

Less: preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,608)

(499,608)

-

-

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$


1,184,889

$



1,116,431

$

943,100

6
%

26
%













Assets

$


16,952,516

$


16,495,236

$
12,615,227

3
%

34
%

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,587)

(16,676)

(17,031)

-1
%

-3
%

Tangible assets

$


16,935,929

$


16,478,560

$
12,598,196

3
%

34
%













Ending common shares

43,242,928

43,240,212

43,113,127

















Tangible book value per common share

$




27.40

$





25.82

$


21.88

6
%

25
%

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

7.00
%

6.78
%

7.49
%

22

bps

(49)

bps

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)












Twelve Months Ended







December 31,


December 31,







2023


2022


Change











Noninterest expense

$

174,601

$

136,050

28
%









Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

448,071

318,551

41
%

Noninterest income

114,668

125,936

-9
%

Total income

$

562,739

$

444,487

27
%









Efficiency ratio



31.03
%

30.61
%

42

bps


















Average assets

$
15,078,390

$
11,044,889

37
%

Net income

279,234

219,721

27
%

Return on average assets before annualizing

1.85
%

1.99
%


Annualization factor

1.00

1.00


Return on average assets



1.85
%

1.99
%

(14)

bps









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.92
%

22.50
%

42

bps









Tangible book value per common share (1)



$


27.40

$


21.88

25
%









Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.00
%

7.49
%

(49)

bps









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:














Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.
As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not
necessarily comparable
to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial
measures is below.
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.
Tangible common equity is calculated by
excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.
Tangible Assets is
calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.
Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible
common equity by the number of shares outstanding.












Twelve Months Ended







December 31,


December 31,







2023


2022


Change











Net income

$

279,234

$

219,721

27
%

Less: preferred stock dividends

(34,670)

(25,983)

33
%

Net income available to common shareholders

$

244,564

$

193,738

26
%









Average shareholders' equity

$

1,583,485

$
1,276,443

24
%

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(16,801)

(17,293)

-3
%

Less: average preferred stock

(499,608)

(398,182)

25
%

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$

1,067,076

$

860,968

24
%









Annualization factor

1.00

1.00


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

22.92
%

22.50
%

42

bps









Total equity

$

1,701,084

$
1,459,739

17
%

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,587)

(17,031)

-3
%

Less: preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,608)

-

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

1,184,889

$

943,100

26
%









Assets

$
16,952,516

$
12,615,227

34
%

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,587)

(17,031)

-3
%

Tangible assets

$
16,935,929

$
12,598,196

34
%









Ending common shares

43,242,928

43,113,127











Tangible book value per common share

$


27.40

$


21.88

25
%

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

7.00
%

7.49
%

(49)

bps

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$

268,083

$
4,394

6.50
%

$

259,630

$
3,923

5.99
%

$

225,274

$
2,090

3.68
%

Securities available for sale

716,315

7,609

4.21
%

656,561

6,182

3.74
%

323,510

704

0.86
%

Securities held to maturity

1,141,664

19,491

6.77
%

1,040,070

17,427

6.65
%

1,002,446

11,412

4.52
%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

380,645

5,294

5.52
%

208,767

2,583

4.91
%

234,248

2,551

4.32
%

Loans and loans held for sale

13,674,793

274,971

7.98
%

13,399,854

266,561

7.89
%

10,299,795

164,682

6.34
%


Total interest-earning assets

16,181,500

311,759

7.64
%

15,564,882

296,676

7.56
%

12,085,273

181,439

5.96
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(67,114)


(63,449)


(40,339)

Noninterest-earning assets

557,098


529,582


412,959













Total assets

$
16,671,484


$
16,031,015


$
12,457,893

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

5,607,744

68,899

4.87
%

4,882,727

58,642

4.76
%

4,520,785

37,929

3.33
%

Savings deposits

242,788

346

0.57
%

#

241,861

340

0.56
%

252,787

304

0.48
%

Money market

2,825,051

34,058

4.78
%

#

2,798,325

33,235

4.71
%

2,745,904

23,958

3.46
%

Certificates of deposit

5,023,434

68,758

5.43
%

#

5,255,573

70,689

5.34
%

2,474,427

18,871

3.03
%


Total interest-bearing deposits

13,699,017

172,061

4.98
%

13,178,486

162,906

4.90
%

9,993,903

81,062

3.22
%












Borrowings

720,521

15,373

8.46
%

711,948

16,334

9.10
%

451,467

4,967

4.36
%


Total interest-bearing liabilities

14,419,538

187,434

5.16
%

13,890,434

179,240

5.12
%

10,445,370

86,029

3.27
%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

366,152


333,155


419,008

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

203,524


199,647


147,520














Total liabilities

14,989,214


14,423,236


11,011,898














Shareholders' equity

1,682,270


1,607,779


1,445,995













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
16,671,484


$
16,031,015


$
12,457,893













Net interest income


$
124,325


$ 117,436


$
95,410












Net interest spread



2.48
%


2.44
%


2.69
%












Net interest-earning assets

$
1,761,962


$
1,674,448


$
1,639,903













Net interest margin



3.05
%


2.99
%


3.13
%












Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities



112.22
%


112.05
%


115.70
%

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


















Net Income


Net Income






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,






2023


2023


2022


2023


2022


Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$



8,580

$


14,685

$


10,228

$

36,473

$

54,642

Mortgage Warehousing


26,362

19,926

11,776

73,525

48,604

Banking


49,996

52,445

40,181

194,398

134,221

Other


(7,465)

(5,552)

(5,029)

(25,162)

(17,746)

Total


$


77,473

$


81,504

$


57,156

$

279,234

$

219,721
































Total Assets










December 31,


September 30,


December 31,










2023


2023


2022






Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$


411,097

$

392,754

$


351,274




Mortgage Warehousing


4,522,175

4,757,817

2,519,810




Banking


11,760,943

11,135,651

9,587,544




Other


258,301

209,014

156,599




Total


$
16,952,516

$
16,495,236

$

12,615,227




































Gain on Sale of Loans


Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,






2023


2023


2022


2023


2022


Loan Type














Multi-family


19,082

$


8,616

$


10,241

$

42,979

$

56,819

Single-family


(183)

951

132

1,247

1,133

Small Business Association (SBA)


443

1,191

894

3,957

6,198

Total


$


19,342

$


10,758

$


11,267

$

48,183

$

64,150
































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale










December 31,


September 30,


December 31,










2023


2023


2022




















Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements


$


752,468

$
1,022,692

$


464,785




Residential real estate (1)


1,324,305

1,358,908

1,178,401




Multi-family financing


4,006,160

3,709,320

3,135,535




Healthcare financing


2,356,689

2,218,559

1,604,341




Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)


1,643,081

1,560,031

978,661




Agricultural production and real estate


103,150

96,490

95,651




Consumer and margin loans


13,700

11,545

13,498








10,199,553

9,977,545

7,470,872





Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans


71,752

66,864

44,014




Loans receivable


$
10,127,801

$
9,910,681

$

7,426,858


















Loans held for sale


3,144,756

3,477,036

2,910,576




Total loans, net of allowance


$
13,272,557

$
13,387,717

$

10,337,434


















(1)
Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2)
Includes $1.1 billion, $1.0 billion and $497.0 million of revolving
lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of December 31,
2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(3)
Includes only $8.4 million, $8.1 million and $12.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively.

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

MENAFN29012024003732001241ID1107783136

