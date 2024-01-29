Whirlpool Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results Provides 2024 Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) --Fourth-quarter net sales growth of approximately 3% with 1 point of North America share gains year-over-year

--Fourth-quarter GAAP net earnings margin of 9.7% compared to prior year period of (32.6)%, impacted by the Europe transaction

--Fourth-quarter ongoing (non-GAAP) EBIT margin(1) of 5.2% (+170bps year-over-year)

--Full-year GAAP and ongoing (non-GAAP) earnings per diluted share(2) of $8.72 and $16.16, respectively, including $800 million of cost take out

--Paid $384 million in dividends in 2023 and repaid $500 million of term loan

--2024 outlook includes GAAP and ongoing earnings per diluted share(2) of $8.50 to $10.50 and $13.00 to $15.00, respectively; cash provided by operating activities of $1.15 to $1.25 billion and free cash flow(3) of $550 to $650 million BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ), today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. "In 2023, we delivered over a point of North America share gains and approximately $800 million of cost take out as expected" said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation "Looking forward to 2024 we expect to further reset our cost structure with an additional $300 - $400 million of cost take out, while our portfolio transformation will unlock margin lift with the close of the Europe transaction, expected in April 2024."

KEY RESULTS Earnings Results Fourth Quarter Results

Full Year Results Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change

FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Net sales ($M) $5,088 $4,923 3.4

%

$19,455 $19,724 (1.4)

% Net sales excluding currency ($M) $4,999 $4,923 1.6

%

$19,393 $19,724 (1.7)

% GAAP net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool ($M) $491 $(1,605) nm

$481 $(1,519) nm Ongoing EBIT(1) ($M) $266 $171 55.6

%

$1,191 $1,360 (12.4)

% GAAP earnings (loss) per diluted share $8.90 $(29.35) nm

$8.72 $(27.18) nm Ongoing earnings per diluted share(2) $3.85 $3.89 (1.0)

%

$16.16 $19.64 (17.7)

%

CASH FLOW Free Cash Flow 2023 2022 Change Cash provided by (used in) operating activities ($M) $915 $1,390 $(475) Free cash flow(3) ($M) $366 $820 $(454)



QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS



Approximately 170 basis points of margin expansion including 1 point of North America share gains and approximately $350 million of cost take out in the quarter Fourth-quarter GAAP and ongoing (non-GAAP) earnings per diluted(2) share of $8.90 and $3.85, respectively

"We continue to create balance sheet flexibility and prioritize debt reduction with $500 million repayment of debt in 2023." said Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "The strength of our balance sheet, with approximately $1.6 billion cash on hand as we exit the year along with strong cash generation, positions us well to fund approximately $400 million of dividends in 2024 while further reducing debt by $500 million."

REGIONAL REVIEW

North America Fourth Quarter Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Net sales ($M) $2,881 $2,845 1.3

% EBIT(4) ($M) $242 $166 45.8

%



Excluding currency, net sales increase of 1.3 percent year-over-year, driven by 1 point of share gains and improved industry demand, partially offset by negative price/mix EBIT margin(4) of 8.4 percent compared to 5.8 percent in the same prior-year period, driven by reduced cost, partially offset by unfavorable price/mix

Europe, Middle East and Africa Fourth Quarter Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Net sales ($M) $995 $1,028 (3.2)

% EBIT(4) ($M) $33 $(4) nm



Excluding currency, net sales decline of (8.3) percent year-over-year, impacted by continued demand weakness in Europe, partially offset by positive price/mix EBIT margin(4) of 3.3 percent compared to (0.4) percent in the same prior-year period, driven by cost take out actions and held for sale benefits

Latin America Fourth Quarter Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Net sales ($M) $974 $831 17.2

% EBIT(4) ($M) $58 $49 18.4

%



Excluding currency, net sales increase of 12.5 percent year-over-year, driven by strong industry recovery in Brazil and Mexico and share gains in Brazil EBIT margin(4) of 6.0 percent compared to 5.9 percent in the same prior-year period, driven by cost take out actions offset by negative price/mix and losses in Argentina from currency devaluation and new plant ramp-up

Asia Fourth Quarter Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Net sales ($M) $238 $219 8.7

% EBIT(4) ($M) $3 $6 (50.0)

%



Excluding currency, net sales increase of 10.1 percent year-over-year, driven by increased volumes from share gains and improving industry EBIT margin(4) of 1.3 percent compared to 2.7 percent in the same prior-year period, impacted by negative price/mix, partially offset by cost take out actions

FULL-YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

Guidance Summary 2023 Reported 2023 Like for Like (5) 2024 Guidance Net sales ($M) $19,455 ~$16,900 $16,900 Cash provided by operating activities ($M) $915 N/A $1,150 - $1,250 Free cash flow ($M)(3) $366 N/A $550 - $650 GAAP net earnings margin (%) 2.5

% N/A 6.5

% Ongoing EBIT margin (%)(1) 6.1

% ~6.8 % 6.8

% GAAP earning per diluted share $8.72 N/A $8.50 - $10.50 Ongoing earnings per diluted share(2) $16.16 N/A $13.00 - $15.00



Resegmenting the business to reflect transformed portfolio; 2024 reporting segments now include major domestic appliances (MDA) for North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia along with global small domestic appliances

The Company expects the Europe transaction to close by April 2024, and full year guidance includes three months MDA Europe expected results (approximately $700 million of net sales and EBIT(4) margin of approximately 1.5%)

Expect full-year 2024 net sales of approximately $16.9 billion (approximately flat on a like-for-like(5) basis; down approximately 13 percent compared to the prior year reported results)

Full-year GAAP and ongoing(2) earnings per diluted share of $8.50 to $10.50 and $13.00 to $15.00, respectively, including $300-$400 million of cost actions

Cash provided by operating activities of $1.15 to $1.25 billion and free cash flow(3) of approximately $550 to $650 million; includes approximately $200 to $300 million of MDA Europe cash usage in 2024

GAAP tax rate and adjusted (non-GAAP) tax rate of approximately 24 percent and 0 percent, respectively Expect to pay dividends of approximately $400 million in 2024 (subject to board approval) and reduce debt by approximately $500 million

(1) A reconciliation of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and ongoing EBIT, non-GAAP financial measures, to reported net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool, and a reconciliation of EBIT margin and ongoing EBIT margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net earnings (loss) margin and other important information, appears below. (2) A reconciliation of ongoing earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool and other important information, appears below. (3) A reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other important information, appears below. (4) Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $59 million and $(1,688) million for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. (5) Like-for-like refers to a comparison between the 2024 guidance and pro forma results for 2023, which exclude the second through fourth quarter resegmented results for the historical Europe major domestic appliances business (MDA Europe under new segment operating structure). This comparison uses a prior period baseline that is aligned to the ongoing business expectations for 2024, with the Europe transaction expected to close by April 2024. The like-for-like GAAP net earnings margin and corresponding reconciliation are not provided as there is no equivalent GAAP measure. Please see below for a reconciliation of ongoing EBIT for the full year to GAAP net earnings.

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31 (Millions of dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $



5,088

$



4,923

$



19,455

$



19,724 Expenses













Cost of products sold 4,296

4,278

16,285

16,651 Gross margin 792

645

3,170

3,073 Selling, general and administrative 557

537

1,993

1,820 Intangible amortization 1

11

40

35 Restructuring costs 2

8

16

21 Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles -

-

-

384 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of businesses (180)

1,521

106

1,869 Operating profit (loss) 412

(1,432)

1,015

(1,056) Other (income) expense













Interest and sundry (income) expense (6)

27

71

(19) Interest expense 92

64

351

190 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 326

(1,523)

593

(1,227) Income tax expense (benefit) (191)

69

77

265 Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax (25)

(12)

(28)

(19) Net earnings (loss) 492

(1,604)

488

(1,511) Less: Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1

1

7

8 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $





491

$



(1,605)

$





481

$





(1,519) Per share of common stock













Basic net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $





8.93

$



(29.35)

$





8.76

$





(27.18) Diluted net earnings available to Whirlpool $





8.90

$



(29.35)

$





8.72

$





(27.18) Dividends declared $





1.75

$





1.75

$





7.00

$







7.00 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)













Basic 55.1

54.7

55.0

55.9 Diluted 55.2

54.7

55.2

55.9

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of dollars, except share data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $





1,570

$





1,958 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $47 and $49, respectively 1,529

1,555 Inventories 2,247

2,089 Prepaid and other current assets 717

653 Assets held for sale 144

139 Total current assets 6,207

6,394 Property, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,259 and $4,808, respectively 2,234

2,102 Right of use assets 721

691 Goodwill 3,330

3,314 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $440 and $400, respectively 3,124

3,164 Deferred income taxes 1,317

1,063 Other noncurrent assets 379

396 Total assets $



17,312

$



17,124 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $





3,598

$





3,376 Accrued expenses 491

481 Accrued advertising and promotions 603

623 Employee compensation 238

159 Notes payable 17

4 Current maturities of long-term debt 800

248 Other current liabilities 614

550 Liabilities held for sale 587

490 Total current liabilities 6,948

5,931 Noncurrent liabilities





Long-term debt 6,414

7,363 Pension benefits 147

184 Postretirement benefits 107

96 Lease liabilities 612

584 Other noncurrent liabilities 547

460 Total noncurrent liabilities 7,827

8,687 Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $1 par value, 250 million shares authorized, 114 million and 114 million shares issued, respectively, and 55 million and 54 million shares outstanding, respectively 114

114 Additional paid-in capital 3,078

3,061 Retained earnings 8,358

8,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,178)

(2,090) Treasury stock, 60 million and 60 million shares, respectively (7,010)

(7,010) Total Whirlpool stockholders' equity 2,362

2,336 Noncontrolling interests 175

170 Total stockholders' equity 2,537

2,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $



17,312

$



17,124

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31 (Millions of dollars)

Twelve Months Ended

2023

2022 Operating activities





Net earnings (loss) $





488

$



(1,511) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 361

475 Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles -

384 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of businesses 106

1,869 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 159

854 Inventories (123)

(49) Accounts payable 1

(612) Accrued advertising and promotions (37)

(51) Accrued expenses and current liabilities 122

113 Taxes deferred and payable, net (97)

18 Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (59)

(105) Employee compensation 103

(288) Other (109)

293 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 915

1,390 Investing activities





Capital expenditures (549)

(570) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses 10

77 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (14)

(3,000) Cash held by divested businesses -

(75) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (553)

(3,568) Financing activities





Net proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt 304

2,800 Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt (750)

(300) Net proceeds (repayments) from short-term borrowings 34

(4) Dividends paid (384)

(390) Repurchase of common stock -

(903) Common stock issued 4

3 Other -

- Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (792)

1,206 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 45

(20) Less: decrease in cash classified as held for sale (3)

(94) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (388)

(1,086) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,958

3,044 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $





1,570

$





1,958





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars except per share data) (Unaudited)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing" measures. These measures may include earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, ongoing EBIT margin, ongoing earnings per diluted share, adjusted effective tax rate, organic net sales, gross debt leverage (Gross Debt/Ongoing EBITDA), return on invested capital (ROIC) and free cash flow.

Ongoing measures exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses.

Sales excluding foreign currency:

Current period net sales translated in functional currency, to U.S. dollars using the applicable prior period's exchange rate compared to the applicable prior period net sales. Management believes that sales excluding foreign currency provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations.

Organic net sales:

Sales excluding the impact of certain acquisitions or divestitures, and foreign currency. Management believes that organic net sales provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and certain acquisitions and/or divestitures.

Ongoing EBIT margin: Ongoing earnings before interest and taxes divided by net sales. Ongoing measures exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses.

Ongoing earnings per diluted share:

Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations. Ongoing measures provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses.

Gross debt leverage :

Gross debt to ongoing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio is gross debt outstanding, including long-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, and notes payable, divided by ongoing EBITDA. Management believes that gross debt leverage provides stockholders with a view of our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt.

Return on invested capital: Ongoing EBIT after taxes divided by total invested capital, defined as total assets less non-interest bearing current liabilities (NIBCLS). NIBCLS is defined as current liabilities less current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable. This ROIC definition may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. Management believes that ROIC provides stockholders with a view of capital efficiency, a key driver of stockholder value creation.

Adjusted effective tax rate: Effective tax rate, excluding pre-tax income and tax effect of certain unique items. Management believes that adjusted tax rate provides stockholders with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's effective tax rate, excluding the pre-tax income and tax effect of certain unique items.

Free cash flow:

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow provides stockholders with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the company's ability to fund its activities and obligations.

Whirlpool does not provide a non-GAAP reconciliation for its forward-looking long-term value creation goals, such as organic net sales, EBIT, free cash flow conversion, ROIC and gross debt leverage, as these long-term management goals are not annual guidance, and the reconciliation of these long-term measures would rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of the company's control.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and stockholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance, and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These ongoing financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share, net earnings, net earnings available to Whirlpool, net earnings margin, return on assets, net sales, effective tax rate and cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We also disclose segment EBIT as an important financial metric used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate performance and allocate resources in accordance with ASC 280 - Segment Reporting.

GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool per basic or diluted share (as applicable) and ongoing earnings per diluted share are presented net of tax, while individual adjustments in each reconciliation are presented on a pre-tax basis; the income tax impact line item aggregates the tax impact for these adjustments. The tax impact of individual line item adjustments may not foot precisely to the aggregate income tax impact amount, as each line item adjustment may include non-taxable components. Historical quarterly earnings per share amounts are presented based on a normalized tax rate adjustment to reconcile quarterly tax rates to full-year tax rate expectations. We strongly encourage investors and stockholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2023 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net earnings (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our fourth-quarter GAAP tax rate was (58.6)%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our fourth-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of (19.0)%.



Three Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2023 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $















491 Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1 Income tax expense (benefit) (191) Interest expense 92 Earnings before interest & taxes $















393 Net sales $













5,088 Net earnings (loss) margin 9.7

%













Results classification

Earnings before interest & taxes

Earnings per diluted share Reported measure



$









393

$











8.90 Impact of M&A transactions(a) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses & Selling, general and administrative & including equity method investment

(123)

(2.23) Legacy EMEA legal matters(b) Interest and sundry (income) expense

(4)

(0.06) Total income tax impact







(0.44) Normalized tax rate adjustment(c)







(2.32) Ongoing measure



$









266

$











3.85 Net sales



$







5,088



Ongoing EBIT margin



5.2

%





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our fourth-quarter GAAP tax rate was (4.5)%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our fourth-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of (101.8)%.



Three Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2022 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $











(1,605) Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1 Income tax expense (benefit) 69 Interest expense 64 Earnings before interest & taxes $











(1,471) Net sales $













4,923 Net earnings (loss) margin (32.6)

%













Results classification

Earnings before interest & taxes

Earnings per diluted share Reported measure



$







(1,471)

$









(29.35) Impact of M&A transactions(a) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses & Selling, general and administrative

1,546

28.27 Substantial liquidation of subsidiary(a) Interest and sundry (income) expense

84

1.54 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other intangibles(d) Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax

12

0.22 Total income tax impact







30.36 Normalized tax rate adjustment(c)







(27.12) Share adjustment*







(0.03) Ongoing measure



$









171

$











3.89 Net sales



$







4,923



Ongoing EBIT margin



3.5

%





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

FULL-YEAR 2023 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023. Net earnings (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our full-year GAAP tax rate was 13.0%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our full-year adjusted tax (non-GAAP) rate of (6.7)%.



Twelve Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2023 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $















481 Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 7 Income tax expense (benefit) 77 Interest expense 351 Earnings before interest & taxes $



916 Net sales $



19,455 Net earnings (loss) margin 2.5

%













Results classification

Earnings before

interest &

taxes*

Earnings per diluted share Reported measure



$









916

$











8.72 Impact of M&A transactions(a) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses & Selling, general and administrative & including

equity method investment

181

3.27 Legacy EMEA legal matters(b) Interest and sundry (income) expense

94

1.71 Total income tax impact







0.35 Normalized tax rate adjustment(c)







2.11 Ongoing measure



$







1,191

$









16.16 Net Sales



$

19,455



Ongoing EBIT Margin



6.1

%





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

FULL-YEAR 2022 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per basic share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Net earnings (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per basic share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our full-year GAAP tax rate was (21.6)%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our full-year adjusted tax (non-GAAP) rate of 4.4%.



Twelve Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2022 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $











(1,519) Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 8 Income tax expense (benefit) 265 Interest expense 190 Earnings before interest & taxes $











(1,056) Net sales $











19,724 Net earnings (loss) margin (7.7)

%



Results classification Earnings before interest & taxes* Earnings per diluted share Reported measure

$









(1,056) $









(27.18) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets(d) Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles & Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax 396 7.08 Impact of M&A transactions(a) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses & Selling, general and administrative 1,936 34.63 Substantial liquidation of subsidiary(e) Interest and sundry (income) expense 84 1.51 Total income tax impact Interest and sundry (income) expense

(1.89) Normalized tax rate adjustment(c)



5.69 Share adjustment



(0.20) Ongoing measure

$











1,360 $









19.64 Net Sales

$









19,724

Ongoing EBIT Margin

6.9

%



Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

*As a result of our current period GAAP earnings loss, the impact of antidilutive shares was

excluded from the loss per share calculation on a GAAP basis. The share count adjustment used

in the calculation of the full-year ongoing earnings per diluted share includes basic shares

outstanding of 55.9 million plus the impact of antidilutive shares of 0.6 million which were

excluded on a GAAP basis.

FULL-YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK FOR ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ending December

31, 2024. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our anticipated full-year GAAP tax rate is approximately 24%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our anticipated full-year adjusted tax (non-GAAP) rate of approximately 0.0%.







Twelve Months Ending





December 31, 2024

Results classification

Earnings before interest & taxes*

Earnings per diluted share Reported measure



∼$1,100

∼$9.50 Restructuring Expense



∼50

∼1.00 Total income tax impact







- Normalized tax rate adjustment(c)







∼3.50 Ongoing measure



∼$1,150

∼$14.00

Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

*Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) is a non-GAAP measure. The Company does not provide a forward-looking quantitative reconciliation of EBIT to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net earnings available to Whirlpool, because the net earnings available to noncontrolling interests item of such reconciliation -- which has historically represented a relatively insignificant amount of the Company's overall net earnings -- implicates the Company's projections regarding the earnings of the Company's non wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures that cannot be quantified precisely or without unreasonable efforts.

FOOTNOTES

a.

IMPACT OF M&A TRANSACTIONS - On January 16, 2023, we signed a contribution agreement to contribute our European major domestic appliance business into a newly formed entity with Arçelik. In connection with the transaction,

the Company recorded a non-cash loss on disposal of $1.5

billion in the fourth-quarter of 2022. The loss includes a write-down of the net assets of $1.2

billion of the disposal group to a fair value of $139

million and also includes $393

million of cumulative currency translation adjustments, $98

million release of other comprehensive loss on pension and $18

million of other transaction related costs. Whirlpool's European major domestic appliance business met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting during the fourth-quarter of 2022 and will be included in the Company's results until closing of the transaction. We recorded a loss of $106

million related to the planned divestiture of our European major domestic appliance business for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, inclusive of a gain of $180

million in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in a total loss of $1.6

billion for the transaction.

Additionally, we incurred other identifiable costs related to portfolio transformation, totaling $75 million in 2023, of which $57 million was recorded in the fourth quarter. This amount consisted of the following costs: an impairment charge of $27 million related to the equity method investment in Brazil, which is recorded within Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax, and an impairment charge along with other business closing-related costs of $20 million in North America, which is primarily recorded in Selling, General and Administrative expenses. Furthermore, during the fourth-quarter 2023, we incurred other unique transaction related costs of $10

million related to portfolio transformation. These other transaction costs are recorded in Selling, General and Administrative expenses on our Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).

During the second quarter of 2022, we entered into an agreement to sell our Russia

business. We classified this disposal group as held for sale and recorded an impairment loss of $346 million for the write-down of the assets to their fair value. During the third quarter of 2022, the loss from disposal was adjusted by an immaterial amount resulting in a final loss

amount of $348 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Additionally, during the fourth-quarter 2022, we incurred unique transaction related costs of $25 million related to portfolio transformation for a total of $67 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. These transaction costs are recorded in Selling, General and Administrative expenses on our Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).

b.

LEGACY EMEA LEGAL MATTERS - The aggregate amount accrued by the Company related to the France Competition Investigation and other legacy legal matters of our European major domestic appliance business was $94 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

c.

NORMALIZED TAX RATE ADJUSTMENT -

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of (101.8)%. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of (19.0)%. During the full year of 2022, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 4.4%. During the full-year of 2023, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of (6.7)% which excludes the non-tax deductible impact of M&A transactions of approximately $25

million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and which reflects certain tax benefits related to legal entity restructuring transactions in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Additionally, in the full-year 2024 outlook, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using a full-year adjusted tax (non-GAAP) rate of approximately 0.0%. The company expects to recognize tax benefits, contingent upon the closure of the Europe transaction, that are expected to provide a significant tax benefit. Reconciling from our expected full-year GAAP tax rate of approximately 24%, certain Europe transaction tax impacts have been adjusted from our full-year adjusted tax (non-GAAP) rate of approximately 0.0%.

d.

IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL, INTANGIBLES AND OTHER ASSETS

- During the second quarter of 2022, the carrying value of the EMEA reporting unit and Indesit and Hotpoint trademarks exceeded their fair values resulting in an impairment charge of $384 million which is recorded within Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2022 we recognized an impairment charge of $12M related to equity method investment in Brazil which is recorded within Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax.

e.

SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDATION OF SUBSIDIARY

- During the fourth-quarter of 2022, the Company liquidated an offshore subsidiary and recorded a one-time charge of $84 million for a release of other comprehensive income on hedging and cumulative translation adjustments.

ONGOING EBIT EXCLUDING MDA EUROPE SECOND QUARTER THROUGH FOURTH QUARTER

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the impact of removing MDA Europe from our Q2 through Q4 net sales and ongoing EBIT, for twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for the Whirlpool business.



2023 As Reported Q2-Q4 2023

MDA

Europe* 2023 Like for Like Net Sales (in billions) $





19.5 $

~2.6 $

~16.9 Ongoing EBIT (in millions) $

1,191 $

~33 $

~1,158 Ongoing EBIT Margin 6.1

% ~1.3 % ~6.8 %

Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

*Q2-Q3 historical segment financial data (unaudited); Q4 estimated as historical segment financial data is not yet available.

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operating activities after capital expenditures. The reconciliation provided below reconciles twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

and 2024 full-year free cash flow with cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow as a percentage of net sales is calculated by dividing free cash flow by net sales.















Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



(millions of dollars) 2023

2022

2024 Outlook Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $915

$1,390

$1,150 - $1,250 Capital expenditures (549)

(570)

(600) Free cash flow $366

$820

$550 - $650











Cash provided by (used in) investing activities* (553)

(3,568)



Cash provided by (used in) financing activities* (792)

1,206





*Financial guidance on a GAAP basis for cash provided by (used in) financing activities and cash provided by (used in) investing activities has not been provided because in order to prepare any such estimate or projection, the Company would need to rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of its control.

