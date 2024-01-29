One Person Injured In 18-Wheeler Accident On I-45 In Freestone County

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a recent tractor-trailer accident that occurred on January 3, 2024, at approximately 4:45 a.m. along Interstate 45 in Freestone County, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to 44-year-old John Perkins Jr.

Details About the Freestone County 18-Wheeler Accident:

John Perkins Jr. was driving a Kia Sportage along the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 north of Buffalo, when the accident occurred. According to officials, an 18-wheeler ahead of the Kia crashed after skidding on an icy roadway, leaving the back end of the trailer laying across the left lane of travel.

Perkins maneuvered his Kia to try to avoid the trailer but was not successful. After colliding with the trailer of the first tractor-trailer, the Kia hit a second 18-wheeler that was in the right lane.

As a result of the accident, Perkins sustained serious injuries and was promptly transported to receive medical attention. There were no other confirmed injuries and the incident is still being investigated.

