Sempra To Report Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings February 27

(NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE) plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 27. The announcement will also include an update on Sempra's five-year capital plan.

Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO, Karen Sedgwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other senior leaders from across the company will host a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 27. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section

of the company's website and clicking on the appropriate link.

An accompanying slide presentation detailing the earnings results and capital plan update will be published to Sempra's Investors site

by 7 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 27.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay

a few hours after its conclusion.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy market. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at

sempra

and on social media @Sempra .

SOURCE Sempra