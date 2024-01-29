Range Impact Announces Former Ohio Congressman Zack Space And Former Ohio Senator Jay Hottinger Have Joined The Company As Strategic Advisors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, OHIO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Impact, Inc. (OTC: RNGE) (“Range Impact”), a public company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing, today announced the appointment of former U.S. Congressman Zack Space and former Ohio State Senator Jay Hottinger, President and Executive Vice President, respectively, of Sunday Creek Horizons LLC (“Sunday Creek Horizons”), as Strategic Advisors.



In May 2023, Range Impact engaged Sunday Creek Horizons, an Athens, Ohio-based consultancy focused on improving the health, wealth and quality of life of citizens living in the rural communities of Appalachia. Since that time, Sunday Creek Horizons has been instrumental in advancing Range Impact's mission-driven vision of acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing former mine lands throughout Appalachia. As a further expansion of this strategic relationship, Messrs. Space and Hottinger have agreed to join Range Impact as Strategic Advisors.

Congressman Space served Ohio's 18th Congressional district from 2006 to 2011, and was instrumental in bringing broadband technology, employment opportunities, and infrastructure improvements to his Appalachian district. During his time serving the 18th District, Congressman Space secured more than $100 million for broadband infrastructure, with much of the current broadband backbone in this Appalachian region attributed to these funds. Congressman Space served on the prestigious House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the House Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Veterans' Affairs. In 2019, Congressman Space founded Sunday Creek Horizons and currently serves as its President.

Senator Hottinger represented the Appalachian region for 28 years in Ohio's General Assembly. In 2022, Senator Hottinger retired as President Pro Tempore and the second-highest ranking member of the Ohio Senate. As a leader at the Ohio Statehouse, Senator Hottinger earned over 35 awards from various organizations and sponsored dozens of bills, including, lowering Ohio's DUI limit, eliminating Ohio's estate tax, helping families save for higher education and for children with special needs, and providing programs and funding for at-risk youth and families in crisis. In 2023, Senator Hottinger joined Sunday Creek Horizons as Executive Vice President.

Michael Cavanaugh, Range Impact's Chief Executive Officer, stated,“I am thrilled to welcome Congressman Space and Senator Hottinger to our growing team.” Cavanaugh added,“Zack and Jay are universally well-respected, authentically mission-driven in their thoughts and actions, and invaluable thought leaders that will help propel the growth and expansion of our ambitious vision throughout Appalachia. Our entire organization enthusiastically welcomes Zack and Jay to our Range Impact team.”

“In my forty years working across Appalachian Ohio, I have never seen as much potential as I do today,” said Congressman Space.“Range Impact recognizes the promise that the transformation of distressed assets holds for our region, and is a national leader in revitalizing land in Appalachia that will pay dividends for the community and company for years to come.”

“During my decades representing eastern Ohio counties in the Legislature, I saw hardworking, passionate local officials in Appalachian communities struggle to attract companies because of a lack of site readiness,” said Senator Hottinger.“Range Impact's strategy to acquire, clean up and redevelop vast tracts of former mine land is the first sincerely transformative strategy I've seen to bring significant economic development to eastern Ohio. I'm proud to partner with a company that aims to expand the corporate investment wins seen in my home of Licking County across southeastern Ohio.”

About Range Impact, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Range Impact is a public company (OTC: RNGE) dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Range Impact owns and operates several complementary operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to environmental, social, and health challenges, with a particular focus on acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing mine sites and other undervalued land in economically disadvantaged communities throughout Appalachia. Range Impact takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Range Impact seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into strategic opportunities that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Range Impact, Inc.

Investor Relations

P: +1 (216) 304-6556

E: ...

W: