Pubmatic Elevates Robin Steinberg To Drive Demand In North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, today announced that Robin Steinberg, formerly Vice President, Advertiser Solutions, has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Advertiser Solutions, with a key focus on agency demand and CTV publisher partnerships.



Steinberg joined PubMatic in September 2022 to evolve PubMatic's key relationships with large agencies. She has also developed innovative marketplace strategies to connect buyers and sellers, a crucial component of PubMatic's revenue growth and brand recognition. Her leadership directly contributed to the company closing 10 supply path optimization (SPO) deals across the United States in 2023, driving SPO share of total activity on the PubMatic platform to over 45% by the end of the year. Additionally, Steinberg was a critical contributor to the 2023 launch of Activate , PubMatic's end-to-end SPO solution.

In her new role, Steinberg has been tasked with direct management of the agency team in North America as well as continued support of the company's growing connected TV (CTV) publisher relationships, ensuring that PubMatic is the premier connection point between those publishers and the agencies. PubMatic closed 2024 boasting a 27% year-over-year increase in its CTV publisher customer base over 2023 to over 270 streaming content providers. Steinberg will aid in driving CTV performance across programmatic guaranteed (PG) and private marketplaces (PMP) deals by bringing publishers and buyers more closely together.

“In this dynamic marketplace, I couldn't be more thrilled to support our clients, partners and the overall ecosystem as the advertising industry continues to innovate and grow,” said Steinberg. In 2024, PubMatic will continue to lead the programmatic supply chain's evolution, particularly in high-growth areas such as CTV and retail media.”

Prior to PubMatic, Steinberg served as Head of Agency & Client Partnerships at video technology company Connatix, where she oversaw commercial deals, relationships and partnerships with agency holding companies. She also spent over two decades on the agency-side, building, running, and transforming publishing investment teams at MediaVest and Carat, evolving the business practices to lead with a digital-first and innovative approach.

In her new role, Steinberg will continue reporting to PubMatic's Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, Kyle Dozeman.

“Robin has had a tremendous impact on the business and I'm excited to see her in this elevated role,” said Dozeman.“Under her leadership, PubMatic has become an important connection point between our buy side clients and CTV publisher partners.”

