L'apéro Les Trois Wins Double Golds And More At San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Women-created Brand is a Winner

WINTERS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- L'Apéro les Trois apéritifs, launched just over two years ago by three women, received top awards in its category (Distilled/Fortified Wines) in the 2024 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest wine competition in North America. Two entries were awarded the coveted Double Gold: Rosemary-Orange apéritif, and Meyer Lemon apéritif. L'Apéro les Trois' other entries, Black Mission Fig and Blenheim Apricot were each awarded a Gold.“We craft our wine-based apéritifs in the time-honored French farmhouse style, infusing locally produced wine, in this case, estate wines from Berryessa Gap Vineyards (BGV), with seasonal fruit. I learned the process from my neighbors in rural Provence when I lived there, raising goats and making goats' milk cheese,“ says L'Apéro les Trois co-creator and partner, Georgeanne Brennan.“We are gratified with this important recognition of our efforts to create pure, fresh fruit forward apéritifs with the signature flavors of our historic orchards, while retaining a low alcohol by volume (ABV).”The Rosemary-Orange apéritif uses a base of BGV Rose of Tempranillo, is fortified with eau-de-vie and is infused with fresh navel oranges and Meyer lemons, plus branches of fresh-cut Tuscan rosemary to give it the hint of bitterness typical of the French Vin d'Orange, which is made with Seville oranges. The Meyer Lemon apéritif uses a base of BGV Sauvignon Blanc, is fortified with eau-de-vie, and is infused with fresh Meyer lemons and a little Madagascar vanilla to create a California version of French Vin de Citron. Both apéritifs have an ABV of 15.5%.“These awards are a testament to the skill and dedication of our wine production professionals, led by our winemaker and apéritif maker, Nicole Salengo,” says Corinne Martinez, proprietor, president and chief operating officer of BGV and a partner, along with Nicole Salengo, in L'Apéro les Trois.“We must also recognize the vital role our great vines and vineyard play in making great wine. We are unique in that our family started out in the rootstock end of the wine business which is operational today as Martinez Orchards, a premium, industry-regarded grapevine nursery. We have a familial and company continuity of experts that propagate our grapevines, plant and care for our vineyard, make our wines, and now, also the apéritifs spearheaded by Georgeanne Brennan. This uniqueness sets us apart in our industry.”L'Apéro les Trois apéritifs are available in its tasting lounge in Winters and at Berryessa Gap Vineyards' tasting rooms in Winters, as are Berryessa Gap Vineyards' wines.ABOUT L'APÉRO LES TROISFounded in 2021 by James Beard and Julia Child Award winning author Georgeanne Brennan, winemaker Nicole Salengo, and Corinne Martinez, proprietor, president and chief operating officer of BGV Berryessa Gap Vineyards, L'Apéro les Trois produces French farmhouse-style apéritifs using locally sourced produce and wine from Berryessa Gap Vineyards. Its tasting room in downtown Winters is the first in California dedicated to apéritifs. Additionally, the tasting room serves as the site for inspired, multi-course farmhouse dinners featuring the apéritifs.For more information visit .ABOUT BERRYESSA GAP VINEYARDSFounded in 2002, Berryessa Gap Vineyards is a family-owned, award-winning winery located in Winters, California. The vineyard flanks the California Coastal Range adjacent to nearby Napa and Solano counties and has recently been awarded the newest AVA in the country, Winters Highlands. Through the characteristics of the land, which is similar terroir to the warmer and dryer climate of the Mediterranean, fine red and white wines including Barbera, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tempranillo, Zinfandel, Albariño, Sauvignon Blanc, and Verdejo are produced.For more information visit .ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMPETITIONThe San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is currently the largest wine competition in North America with over 5,500 wines submitted. All bonded wineries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are eligible to enter the wine competition. No entries from wines grown or produced outside of North America are eligible to enter. Professional wine judges are sourced throughout the major wine regions in North America to offer diversity of expertise to each judging panel.

Georgeanne Brennan

L'Apéro les Trois

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram