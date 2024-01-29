Two Mompreneurs Team Up With Santander Bank Brooklyn For Vision '24 Power Luncheon & Event On February 3, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 5 Commitments Vision '24 Power Luncheon & Event: A Cutting-Edge Experience for the Brooklyn Community

- Osayamen Asemota-Bartholomew

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare for an extraordinary event as The 5 Commitments Vision '24 Power Luncheon, Panel Session and Vision Strategy Workshop takes center stage on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Santander Bank Work Café on North 6th Street. This exclusive gathering not only offers personal growth but also provides attendees a chance to fulfill their banking needs in the innovative setting of Santander Work Café.

The 5 Commitments Vision '24 delves into the foundational aspects of life, exploring Purpose & Career, Money & Finance, Relationships, Health, and Self-Care. The event's structure, featuring a luncheon and panel discussion, goes beyond creating a vision strategy plan, equipping participants with practical tools to overcome obstacles hindering personal growth.

"We're excited to bring The 5 Commitments Vision '24 to Brooklyn's dynamic community. This event is about more than just setting goals; it's about making a commitment to oneself and taking actionable steps towards a more fulfilling life," says Osayamen Bartholomew, Co-Host and Founder of The Gift Agency .

"Whether you're a professional, student, parent, entrepreneur, retired, or simply curious about personal development, this event is for you!"

Partnering with Santander Bank - Work Café, operated by Aroma Coffee, adds a unique touch to the event. Santander Work Café, serving as a co-working space, neighborhood café, and bank, aligns perfectly with the collaborative spirit of The 5 Commitments Vision '24.

Rene Abdo, Co-Host and Founder of Mez En Place , expresses, "Our partnership with Santander Bank creates an inclusive space for personal development, networking, and collaboration. We appreciate Santander's commitment to supporting community events that foster growth and empowerment."

Panelists and speakers, including Nadia Murdock, Founder, Nadia Murdock Fit, Marsha Guerrier, Founder & CEO of HerSuiteSpot®, Sirobè Carstafhnur, CEO, SIROBÈ, Georgina Jean-Dusseck, Founder/CEO, J.D. Body Treats, and representatives from Santander bank will also provide resources for better financial health and address banking needs.

Tickets for the event are priced at $50, covering admission, luncheon, and materials. Complimentary headshots, courtesy of Sean Brooklyn Photography, will be provided to attendees. Jennifer Magazine, an online and digital magazine, is a media partner. Attendees can register at . Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

The 5 Commitments event is committed to inclusion, open to all adults (male/female). For special accommodation and event accessibility, please contact ....

