Herddogg And Breedr To Unveil New Partnership At NCBA Cattlecon

SEWARD, Neb., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HerdDogg, the leader in data-driven livestock management, and Breedr, the leader in precision livestock management, will join forces at NCBA Cattlecon '24 January 31-February 2 to show how their integrated solution helps producers at every stage of the beef supply chain optimize operations and make more money from the animals they sell. Attendees can visit Breedr and HerdDogg at expo booth 1327.

After a successful commercial launch in November 2023, HerdDogg is expanding its sales and customer support teams, as well as partnerships with leaders such as Breedr, as HerdDogg ramps up shipments of its next-generation tags and readers to customers worldwide.

HerdDogg and Breedr are hosting a happy hour at Cattlecon at booth 1327 on Thursday, February 1 from 3-5 pm. Conference attendees are invited to join the conversation about the future of beef supply chains and learn more about HerdDogg and Breedr's unique package in the industry. The joint solution combines Breedr livestock management software and HerdDogg's patented data-capture tags and analytics to provide producers with an end-to-end solution for data-driven precision livestock management.

"We're excited to deliver our commercial solution to satisfy pent-up demand in the market for more effective data-driven livestock management," said Andrew Uden, HerdDogg CEO. "Our integration with Breedr will further enable HerdDogg to meet the needs of cow-calf, feedlot, and dairy and beef-on-dairy operations."

"The HerdDogg partnership offers us an exciting opportunity to add real-time health data in the supply chains we work with, reduce mortality, and improve the quality of beef being produced," said Ian Wheal, CEO and Founder of Breedr. "Future supply chains are already requiring tracking to this level, and we have the ability to support beef and beef-on-dairy supply chains."

After feedback from successful pilots at select North America cow-calf and feedlot operations, HerdDogg invested in a significant product redesign in 2023 to increase product usability and durability, and the precision and accuracy of its algorithms for health predictions and estrus alerts. HerdDogg is poised to deliver more than 40,000 tags to customers in the first half of the year.

