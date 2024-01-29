Goldstandardx Donates Commemorative Coin Proceeds To Justin Crisis Relief Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Limited Edition PRO Rodeo Coin Debuted at Cowboy Christmas event
DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Late last year, Gold
StandardX debuted a 1oz pure silver NFR ProRodeo Commemorative Coin, in honor of the 65th Annual Wrangler
NFR in Las Vegas. This week, the proceeds of the coin sale have been donated to the Justin Crisis Relief Fund , an organization that provides need-based financial assistance to athletes injured through their participation in professional rodeo.
The limited edition 1oz pure silver NFR ProRodeo commemorative coin
Designed in partnership with the
PRCA
and designed by Chris Costello , the limited edition Collectible Coin features now 8x PRCA World Champion, Stetson Wright obverse and
PRCA reverse. The official designs are licensed and approved by Wrangler, NFR and PRCA.
"We are thrilled to roll out this first annual commemorative coin and donate the proceeds to the Justin Crisis Relief Fund." said Christian
Lyche, CEO and Founder of Gold StandardX. "We are proud to be building alongside the
PRCA and we look forward to adding onto the collection later this year."
As a limited edition, there were only 1,500 1oz 2023 NFR ProRodeo coins created. For more information about the ProRodeo coin or the modern coin capabilities of Gold StandardX, visit:
About Gold
StandardX :
Gold StandardX
was founded as a platform to make it easier and more accessible for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire rare and precious items, build a diversified and secure collection, and ultimately achieve financial security and personal fulfillment. With a passion for educating clients about the rich history and value of these items and a commitment to providing exceptional customer service, Gold StandardX is truly second to none in its ability to meet the diverse needs of collectors and enthusiasts across the globe.
SOURCE Gold StandardX
