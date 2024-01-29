Venterra Realty Acquires Cendana District West Community In Richmond, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Cendana District Wes community located in Richmond, Texas.

The 349-unit four-story mid-rise multifamily community was built in 2023 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom residences that range from 592 – 1542 square feet in 11 unique floor plans. The apartments feature high-end interior finishes, like Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garden Tubs, Walk-In Showers, Washers and Dryers, and Oversized Closets. Some apartments offer a kitchen island and double-sink vanities.

The property provides renters with the largest pool in the area, two resident lounges, co-working and or micro office spaces, 24/7 fitness center and yoga studio, media room, dog park and pet spa.

Well located in the fast-growing Richmond area of Fort Bend County in southwest Houston, just a short distance from the Westpark Tollway and the Grand Parkway, the area offers easy access to many of the major employers in Houston. Venterra also currently owns

The Retreat , in the same neighborhood about 2 miles from Cendana.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMART LEASING TM.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Houston area and are excited to expand our Texas portfolio with the addition of the amenity-rich luxury property Cendana District West," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Cendana District West by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart .

