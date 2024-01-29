Wynn Las Vegas Debuts Big Game Weekend Programming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Resort Will Offer Themed Activities, Events and Viewing Parties to Commemorate the City's First-Time Hosting

Feb. 11. Festivities range from celebrity-centric nightlife events, an all-star podcast studio lineup, and exclusive pop-up

activations.

Big Game Weekend at Wynn Las Vegas

"Having the Big Game in Las Vegas has brought an unparalleled excitement to the city," said Steve

Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "Wynn will be the premier place to celebrate before and after the Big Game with an extensive lineup of

activations and experiences that will appeal to both sports enthusiasts and guests who are looking to share in the energy of this momentous event."

Big Game Weekend programming includes:



The iconic Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace coming to Encore Beach Club with an after party that celebrates the release of "Coming Home'' by Usher. The invite-only event on Feb. 11 will also honor the 30th Anniversary of "Gin and Juice" with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The evening filled with music, dancing, and skating will include sounds by Diplo and a performance by Hardy. Food will be provided by Chef Sarah Thompson of Casa Playa, featuring the coastal Mexican flavors that the restaurant is known for.

XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club at the center of the action. The weekend kicks off with "Shaq's Fun House" at XS Nightclub on Friday, Feb. 9, featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and DJ Diesel aka Shaq – alongside a vibrant carnival experience. Festivities continue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Encore Beach Club with the daytime festival "Gronk Beach" from football legend Rob Gronkowski, comprised of live performances by Afrojack and more with a roster of celebrity attendees. The evening is capped at XS Nightclub with the exclusive sports and music event "Sports Illustrated the Party Presented by Captain Morgan", which is headlined by The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and special guest, Bebe Rexha. Closing out the weekend post-game on Sunday evening, Feb. 11, join "Marshmello and Friends" for an unforgettable celebration at XS Nightclub.

Crowd-favorite headliners and entertainment at Encore Theater , alongside a round-the-clock podcast lineup at Blue Wire Studios inside Wynn Las Vegas. Resident comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has four shows at Encore Theater on Feb. 9 and 10, at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., while Blue Wire Studios will welcome noteworthy podcasts throughout the weekend. This includes Games with Names from host Julian Edelman, The Stephen A. Smith Show with Stephen A. Smith, Boomer & Gio on CBS Sports Network with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, The Big Podcast with Shaq, The Richard Sherman Show with Richard Sherman, and The Edge with Michah Parsons, among others.

Immersive pop-ups across the resort , ranging from retail and art to sports and spirits. LOUIS XIII Cognac will continue hosting its first-ever pop-up retail experience at Wynn, showcasing an extensive selection of LOUIS XIII's most coveted offerings, including The Iconic Collection, THE DROP Collection, RARE CASK 42.1 and an assortment of the brand's unique accessories and products. Roberto Cavalli , with Creative Director Fausto Puglisi, presents an invite-only trunk show at Jardin, featuring a first look at the Spring/Summer 2024 and a Fall 2024 preview, and a selection of couture pieces. Anastasia Beverly Hills will take over The Salon at Encore during Big Game Weekend, with makeup services featuring ABH products and select items available for purchase for the first time, as well as rotating appearances from founder Anastasia Soare. Eden Gallery , the premier destination for contemporary art located at the Encore Esplanade, will also feature exclusive artist appearances throughout the weekend starting Friday, Feb. 9. Viewing parties at Allegro, The Buffet, Charlie's Sports Bar, Eastside Lounge, and Lobby Bar . Including all-you-can-eat specials, tailgate favorites, and premium gametime viewing, the price and timing of each event varies.

In addition, Wynn Las Vegas is offering limited room reservations for Big Game Weekend with a minimum stay of three nights, beginning Friday, Feb. 9.

For more information on activities at Wynn during Big Game Weekend, please visit wynnlasvegas/experiences/ big-game-2024-watch-party .

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit

