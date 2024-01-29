New Virtue Recovery Drug & Alcohol Rehab Center Opens In Killeen, TX To Serve The Local Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

press release- drug detox center opening killeen texas

Recent Killeen, Texas stats reveal pressing drug & alcohol abuse challenges. Community unites, embracing the newly opened Virtue Recovery Center.

- Michael Banis

KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recent statistics in Killeen, Texas, have unveiled the challenges posed by drug and alcohol abuse, shining a spotlight on the pressing need for community awareness, prevention, and support. These findings highlight the prevalence of substance abuse, alcohol consumption, and the persistent opioid crisis, emphasizing the urgency of accessible treatment and community-driven initiatives. In response, the Killeen community has rallied together, welcoming the new Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, a pivotal addition in their efforts to tackle these issues head-on.

Killeen, Texas, a vibrant city renowned for its military base (Ft Hood), aquatics park, and cultural diversity, has welcomed a crucial addition to its community resources - the recently opened Virtue Recovery Drug & Alcohol Rehab Center in Killeen. In the face of significant challenges related to drug and alcohol abuse, this state-of-the-art facility has emerged as a beacon of hope. Recent statistics have illuminated the extent of the issue, underscoring the pressing need for community awareness, prevention, and support, which are now being addressed by the center's comprehensive programs and dedicated staff.

The extent of the Drug and Alcohol Problem in Killeen:

A comprehensive study conducted by the Killeen Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with local organizations, has uncovered several critical statistics:

Prevalence of Substance Abuse: In 2021, over 3% of residents aged 12 or older in Killeen misused stimulants, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription pills, with a significant increase of 6.3% among young adults aged 18 to 25. Of those who misused drugs, approximately one-fourth used prescription stimulants exclusively, and one in six exclusively used methamphetamine.

Alcohol Consumption: More than 22% of individuals aged 12 or older admitted to binge drinking alcohol in the previous month, with Killeen residents engaging in regular alcohol consumption slightly above the national average. Approximately 14% of Killeen residents aged 15 to 17 admitted to moderate drinking, while nearly 7% confessed to binge drinking.

Opioid Crisis: While alcohol remains the primary choice, nearly 20% of high school students in Killeen have abused prescription drugs at least once in their lives. Opioid-related overdose deaths began climbing in 2015, nearly doubling between 2011 and 2019. Fentanyl, a dangerous substance often mixed with other drugs, was involved in almost 85% of overdose deaths reported between July 2019 and December 2021.

Treatment Gap: Despite these concerning statistics, Killeen faces a significant treatment gap, with only around 10% of residents in need of substance abuse treatment receiving the help they require.

In response to these alarming statistics, Killeen's community has united to address the drug and alcohol abuse problem comprehensively. Local organizations, government agencies, and concerned citizens are taking proactive steps to make a positive impact.

Initiatives and Programs:

Education and Prevention: Several local schools have implemented school-based prevention programs, yielding positive results in reducing illicit drug use.

Treatment Centers: New centers like Virtue Recovery's Killeen center have opened their doors, offering accessible, evidence-based therapies and support.

Support Groups: Killeen boasts a strong network of support groups, providing essential resources and coping mechanisms for individuals and families affected by addiction.

Law Enforcement: The Killeen Police Department is committed to combating drug trafficking and substance abuse through targeted enforcement actions, supported by data collection through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Commenting on the statistics, Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer, stated, "These statistics serve as a sobering reminder of the challenges our community faces. At Virtue Recovery Killeen, we are deeply committed to providing a haven for those battling addiction. The numbers emphasize the critical need for accessible and effective treatment options. Our team is dedicated to being part of the solution, offering hope and a path to recovery for individuals and families affected by substance abuse in Killeen."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Michael Banis

323-402-5786

...



These statistics serve as a rallying cry for residents, community leaders, and policymakers to take action against the drug and alcohol difficulties confronting Killeen. Together, we can raise awareness, support local initiatives, seek help, and advocate for policy changes to address the root causes of substance abuse within our community.

Killeen's resilience and unity drive positive transformations that will shape the city's future, promoting health, well-being, and prosperity for all residents, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Virtue Recovery Killeen, a nationally accredited, trauma-informed treatment center in Killeen, Texas, offers programs with a full continuum of care, including medical detox and residential treatment. Specializing in addressing alcohol, heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, opioids, fentanyl, and prescription drug addictions, our focus is on achieving long-term recovery success. At Virtue Recovery Killeen, our approach to addiction treatment encompasses holistic healing of the mind, body, and spirit, ensuring a comprehensive and enduring recovery. Our treatment center features executive chef-prepared meals, state-of-the-art amenities, a low staff-to-client ratio, an on-site gym, and private and semi-private rooms. Visit our site: Virtue Recovery Killeen.

Disclaimer: The statistics presented in this press release are based on the latest available data from reputable sources. For the most up-to-date information and additional resources on drug and alcohol abuse in Killeen, please refer to the Killeen Department of Health and Human Services and other relevant local agencies. [ ]

Michael Banis

Virtue Recovery Center

+1 323-402-5786

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn