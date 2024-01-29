Wealth Solutions Report Announces Second Annual Wealth Exemplar Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Digital Platform For Insights, Analysis And News For Wealth Management Industry Honors Outstanding Firms, Distinguished Leaders And Transformative Deals

Awards Across 15 Categories Recognize Excellence And Contributions To Industry

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR)

– the fast-growing digital media platform featuring insights, analysis and news for the wealth management space – today named the winners of the second annual invitation-only WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards.

The highly selective award program honors enterprises and executives who have contributed to the wealth management industry on an exemplary basis, while recognizing significant transactions that both reflect and shape industry-wide trends.

Wealth Solutions Report is a subsidiary asset of Finetric Media , a portfolio company of RLR Strategic Partners that launches and scales digital media platforms that target specific professional verticals with informative B2B content.

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report and Finetric Media, said, "I am excited to once again honor outstanding firms that have demonstrated achievement and contributed greatly to the wealth management industry, as well as a Person of the Year and CEO of the Year who stand out as honored captains of our industry."

"Our dedicated team of seasoned editorial and research analyst professionals poured a tremendous amount of thought and deliberation into the selection process, and we are proud to announce an unparalleled group of winners today."



WSR Exemplar Award Winners

The winners in each category of the WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards are as follows:



Person of the Year

– This award goes to someone who, at an individual level, has exhibited exemplary vision for transforming the wealth management industry and has taken significant concrete steps to do so. This award also recognizes the year's standout distinction as part of a broader career that has shown consistent vision and boldness.



Natalie

Wolfsen, CEO, Orion Advisor Solutions



CEO of the Year – This award goes to a Chief Executive Officer who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in leading a large and highly visible wealth management enterprise, especially in the areas of strategy and positioning the enterprise for significant future growth.



Adam Malamed, CEO, Sanctuary Wealth



Hybrid RIA of the Year – This award goes to the top three

RIA

firms that

offer fee-based solutions as well as commissionable services in affiliation with a broker-dealer, through either W-2 or independent financial advisors, or both.





Householder Group



NewEdge Advisors

Steward Partners



Fee-Based RIA of the Year

– This award goes to the top three

SEC-registered RIA firms that focus primarily on fee-based solutions for clients, working through either W-2 or independent financial advisors, or both.





Miracle Mile Advisors



Signature Estate & Investment Advisors

Sowell Management



Wealth Management Enterprise of the Year – This award goes to the top three wealth management enterprises, offering a full-service experience to financial advisors across multiple stages of their business life cycle, that support either W-2 or independent professionals, or both.





Dynasty Financial Partners



Kestra Holdings

Osaic



Private Equity-Backed Firm of the

Year – This award goes to the top three wealth management firms that have received significant or majority equity investments from private equity, venture capital or other institutional investors for expansion and growth purposes.





Choreo



Facet

Hightower Advisors



Alternative Investments Firm of the Year – This award goes to the top three firms that provide a platform for helping financial advisors align alternative assets with their retail investor clients.





CAIS



Freestone Capital Management

Opto Investments



Asset Management Platform of the Year – This award goes to the top three firms that have a significant presence in the wealth management industry and operate as third-party asset managers that serve B2B wealth management platforms. There is a minimum asset level of $10 billion.





Envestnet | PMC



GeoWealth

Orion Advisor Solutions



Deal of the Year

– This year, the award honors the top three wealth management M&A deals of the year based on their size and strategic importance. There is a minimum asset level of $10 billion and a minimum headcount of 100 advisors. Deals are selected based on their impact and importance to the industry as well as how they reflect ongoing industry trends.





Cetera Financial Group acquisition of Avantax



Creative Planning acquisition of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management

Osaic acquisition of Lincoln Wealth



Family Office of the Year – This award goes to the top three financial advisory firms with a majority or significant focus on ultra-high net worth client families and engage in (themselves or through affiliates) sophisticated, tailored services typically offered to this clientele such as concierge services, tax and estate planning and art investment advice.





Caprock



Corient Private Wealth

Crescent Grove Advisors



Retirement Plan & Income Solutions Provider of the Year – This award

goes to the top three firms that advise on retirement plans under ERISA, support firms and professionals who support ERISA retirement plans and/or specialize in income solutions and strategies that financial advisors can align with their end clients.





American Trust Retirement



Integrated Partners

Sound Income Group



Wealthtech Firm of the Year – This award goes to the top three firms providing technology solutions for firms that operate within the non-institutional wealth management space. At minimum, winners must serve $250 million in assets.





Kwanti



StratiFi

Vestmark



Practice Management Solutions Provider of the Year

– This award

goes to the top four practice management platforms either in-house within a wealth management firm or delivered via a third-party consultancy or solutions provider, with offerings that may include, among other areas, business consulting, succession planning, advisor marketing/client prospecting or advisor-facing technologies and digital solutions.





Atria Wealth Solutions



CapIntel



F2 Strategy

FMG



Compliance Solutions Provider of the Year – This award goes to the top three firms providing compliance and regulatory solutions for firms that operate within the non-institutional wealth management space.





COMPLY



MarketCounsel Consulting

Smarsh



Insurance & Annuities Solutions Provider of the Year – This award goes to the top three firms that offer life insurance and annuities products that assist financial advisors' clients with their long-term planning and asset protection needs, including through relationships with RIAs and broker-dealers.





AuguStar Financial



Highland Capital Brokerage Pacific Life

Julius Buchanan, Editor-in-Chief of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "This second year of the WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards is an even greater demonstration of the direction, strength and excellence of our industry than the first.

Consistent with the continued growth of the wealth management industry, our editorial team reviewed a significantly greater volume than ever before of outstanding firms and achievements than in our inaugural awards.

We thank all of the enterprises and industry leaders that participated in our highly selective, invitation-only process."

Mr. Roth concluded, "There is no more thrilling and innovative place to be than today's wealth management industry, and these winners are a testament to both its current attainments and bright future."

The WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards follow the successful 2023 WSR Pathfinder Awards series, awarded to outstanding industry-leading executives from underrepresented backgrounds in the wealth management industry, and multiple recognition lists honoring top firms and executives who demonstrate distinction and achievement in the industry.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit

.



