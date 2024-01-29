Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings (Unaudited)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2023 presentation.

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces net income results of $3,784 and $14,629 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated,"Fentura reported another strong year of growth, as we ended 2023 with record total assets and total deposits. Throughout the year we experienced higher interest expenses as the rapid increase in interest rates impacted our cost of funds and reduced net interest income. Despite these trends, 2023 was another solid year of profitability as we benefited from record levels of interest income and excellent asset quality. In fact, net income and earnings per diluted share would have increased year-over-year had it not been for $523 in one-time legal and professional fees associated with 2023's annual meeting and proxy contest. Strong earnings and asset quality combined with limited impacts from accumulated other comprehensive income produced a 10% year-over-year increase in total shareholders' equity, which was a record $138.7 million at December 31, 2023." Mr. Justice continued,"Our operating and financial performance in 2023 is a testament to the hard work and commitment of Fentura's team members and our commitment to community banking principles over the past 125 years. In addition, it reflects the community banking values and local support we provide across our Michigan communities. As we look to 2024, we expect another fluid operating environment primarily due to continued uncertainty around Federal Reserve interest rate and monetary policies. Despite these concerns, we are focused on supporting our communities that need value added and local financial partners like Fentura. During the year, we expect to make strategic investments in expanding our wealth management and treasury management capabilities to better serve our communities and deepen our customer relationships, while maintaining strong asset quality and controlling expenses that we believe will drive increased value for our shareholders." Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms. Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 21,033 $ 20,416 $ 19,553 $ 18,679 $ 17,782 Interest expense 8,526 7,757 6,469 5,335 3,645 Net interest income 12,507 12,659 13,084 13,344 14,137 Credit loss expense (190 ) (309 ) 205 236 847 Noninterest income 2,145 2,338 2,460 2,328 1,949 Noninterest expenses 10,121 10,594 11,320 10,633 9,781 Federal income tax expense 937 937 793 959 1,094 Net income $ 3,784 $ 3,775 $ 3,226 $ 3,844 $ 4,364 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.85 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 $ 0.99 Dividends $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Tangible book value(1) $ 28.92 $ 27.64 $ 27.16 $ 26.64 $ 26.22 Quoted market value High $ 27.20 $ 23.74 $ 21.21 $ 24.10 $ 23.40 Low $ 22.26 $ 19.10 $ 18.70 $ 21.10 $ 21.60 Close(1) $ 27.20 $ 23.74 $ 19.35 $ 21.31 $ 22.20 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.76 % 0.92 % 1.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.11 % 11.27 % 9.89 % 12.32 % 14.01 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.94 % 12.14 % 10.67 % 13.34 % 15.21 % Efficiency ratio 69.08 % 70.64 % 72.83 % 67.85 % 60.80 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 5.06 % 4.92 % 4.85 % 4.75 % 4.57 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.90 % 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.42 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.01 % 3.05 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.63 % BALANCE SHEET DATA (1) Total investment securities $ 107,615 $ 109,543 $ 117,563 $ 122,995 $ 125,049 Gross loans $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,220 $ 13,000 Total assets $ 1,738,340 $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 Total deposits $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 $ 1,380,192 $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 Borrowed funds $ 198,500 $ 201,050 $ 200,550 $ 259,050 $ 222,350 Total shareholders' equity $ 138,702 $ 132,902 $ 130,690 $ 128,247 $ 126,087 Net loans to total deposits 104.58 % 104.75 % 105.56 % 106.50 % 106.77 % Common shares outstanding 4,470,871 4,466,221 4,460,053 4,453,951 4,439,725 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,740,526 $ 1,739,510 $ 1,706,147 $ 1,687,175 $ 1,637,191 Earning assets $ 1,649,091 $ 1,646,848 $ 1,617,593 $ 1,595,605 $ 1,544,880 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,165,064 $ 1,156,835 $ 1,105,807 $ 1,072,417 $ 1,016,876 Total shareholders' equity $ 135,157 $ 132,860 $ 130,860 $ 126,495 $ 123,567 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 125,723 $ 123,349 $ 121,274 $ 116,834 $ 113,810 Earned common shares outstanding 4,443,463 4,437,415 4,427,890 4,421,584 4,413,710 Unvested stock grants 26,018 26,668 29,916 29,007 24,460 Total common shares outstanding 4,469,481 4,464,083 4,457,806 4,450,591 4,438,170 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.38 % 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.35 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.15 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 0.91 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans (0.01 )% (0.03 )% - % - % - % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans (0.01 )% (0.02 )% 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.06 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.91 % 11.59 % 11.31 % 11.08 % 10.87 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.82 % 10.51 % 10.23 % 10.02 % 9.95 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.83 % 9.53 % 9.25 % 9.04 % 8.96 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.77 % 8.58 % 8.55 % 8.47 % 8.58 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended (unaudited):

12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 79,681 $ 59,220 $ 46,910 $ 45,979 $ 43,541 Interest expense 28,087 6,767 2,736 5,924 8,627 Net interest income 51,594 52,453 44,174 40,055 34,914 Credit loss expense (58 ) 3,105 (180 ) 5,634 1,335 Noninterest income 9,271 9,880 14,080 19,640 8,163 Noninterest expenses 42,668 40,585 37,663 34,684 27,223 Federal income tax expense 3,626 3,710 4,192 3,913 2,941 Net income $ 14,629 $ 14,933 $ 16,579 $ 15,464 $ 11,578 PER SHARE Earnings $ 3.30 $ 3.38 $ 3.60 $ 3.31 $ 2.49 Dividends $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Tangible book value(1) $ 28.92 $ 26.22 $ 25.43 $ 23.88 $ 20.87 Quoted market value High $ 27.20 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 Low $ 18.70 $ 21.60 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 Close(1) $ 27.20 $ 22.20 $ 28.28 $ 22.00 $ 25.23 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.98 % 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.20 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.14 % 12.30 % 13.52 % 14.05 % 12.02 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.01 % 13.39 % 13.93 % 14.57 % 12.59 % Efficiency ratio 70.10 % 65.11 % 64.65 % 58.10 % 63.20 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.90 % 4.15 % 3.80 % 4.01 % 4.77 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.50 % 0.75 % 0.36 % 0.82 % 1.41 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.17 % 3.67 % 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.83 % BALANCE SHEET DATA (1) Total investment securities $ 107,615 $ 125,049 $ 164,942 $ 76,111 $ 61,621 Gross loans $ 1,473,471 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,066,562 $ 870,555 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 13,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,900 $ 5,813 Total assets $ 1,738,340 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,417,785 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,034,759 Total deposits $ 1,394,182 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,071,976 $ 863,102 Borrowed funds $ 198,500 $ 222,350 $ 50,000 $ 49,000 $ 61,500 Total shareholders' equity $ 138,702 $ 126,087 $ 124,455 $ 115,868 $ 101,444 Net loans to total deposits 104.58 % 106.77 % 88.71 % 98.48 % 100.19 % Common shares outstanding 4,470,871 4,439,725 4,496,701 4,694,275 4,664,369 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,718,339 $ 1,523,419 $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 Earning assets $ 1,627,284 $ 1,429,605 $ 1,237,755 $ 1,147,570 $ 913,574 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,125,032 $ 898,170 $ 754,622 $ 726,869 $ 612,549 Total shareholders' equity $ 131,341 $ 121,422 $ 122,629 $ 110,094 $ 96,358 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 121,793 $ 111,548 $ 118,986 $ 106,140 $ 91,994 Earned common shares outstanding 4,432,588 4,422,791 4,603,259 4,669,979 4,643,955 Unvested stock grants 27,902 25,212 20,984 14,027 9,917 Total common shares outstanding 4,460,490 4,448,003 4,624,243 4,684,006 4,653,872 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.38 % 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.75 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.35 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.64 % 0.14 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04 % 0.91 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.67 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans (0.04 )% 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.05 % - % Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans - % 0.25 % (0.02 )% 0.56 % 0.16 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.91 % 10.87 % 12.22 % 15.14 % 14.03 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.82 % 9.95 % 11.30 % 13.93 % 13.33 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.83 % 8.96 % 10.07 % 12.38 % 11.64 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.77 % 8.58 % 9.13 % 9.80 % 11.20 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net income $ 3,784 $ 3,775 $ 3,226 $ 3,844 $ 4,364 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans - - - - (20 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 60 60 60 60 85 Amortization on acquired time deposits - - - - (21 ) Other acquisition related expenses - - - - - Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 60 60 60 60 44 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses - - 413 - - Prepayment penalties collected (85 ) (29 ) (95 ) (9 ) (61 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (85 ) (29 ) 318 (9 ) (61 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,759 $ 3,806 $ 3,604 $ 3,895 $ 4,347 Net interest income $ 12,507 $ 12,659 $ 13,084 $ 13,344 $ 14,137 Accretion on purchased loans - - - - (25 ) Prepayment penalties collected (107 ) (37 ) (120 ) (12 ) (77 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits - - - - (27 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 12,400 $ 12,622 $ 12,964 $ 13,332 $ 14,008 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.88 $ 0.98 Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.85 % 0.94 % 1.05 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.03 % 11.37 % 11.05 % 12.49 % 13.96 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.86 % 12.24 % 11.92 % 13.52 % 15.15 % Efficiency ratio 69.06 % 70.31 % 69.51 % 67.41 % 60.62 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 5.03 % 4.91 % 4.82 % 4.75 % 4.54 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.90 % 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.41 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.98 % 3.04 % 3.22 % 3.40 % 3.60 %





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Net income $ 14,629 $ 14,933 $ (304 ) (2.04 )% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans - (80 ) 80 (100.00 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 240 340 (100 ) (29.41 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits - (84 ) 84 (100.00 )% Other acquisition related expenses - 213 (213 ) (100.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 240 389 (149 ) (38.30 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses 413 - 413 N/M Prepayment penalties collected (218 ) (390 ) 172 (44.10 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 195 (390 ) 585 (150.00 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 15,064 $ 14,932 $ 132 0.88 % Net interest income $ 51,594 $ 52,453 $ (859 ) (1.64 )% Accretion on purchased loans - (101 ) 101 (100.00 )% Prepayment penalties collected (276 ) (493 ) 217 (44.02 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits - (107 ) 107 (100.00 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 51,318 $ 51,752 $ (434 ) (0.84 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 3.40 $ 3.38 $ 0.02 0.59 % Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.98 % (0.10 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.47 % 12.30 % (0.83 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.37 % 13.39 % (1.02 )% Efficiency ratio 69.06 % 64.72 % 4.34 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.88 % 4.11 % 0.77 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.50 % 0.74 % 1.76 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.15 % 3.62 % (0.47 )%

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,477,899 $ 19,633 5.27 % $ 1,477,343 $ 19,170 5.15 % $ 1,397,113 $ 17,024 4.83 % Taxable investment securities 95,263 374 1.56 % 101,549 397 1.55 % 112,321 443 1.56 % Nontaxable investment securities 12,166 68 2.22 % 12,670 70 2.19 % 14,326 81 2.24 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 54,584 760 5.52 % 43,865 594 5.37 % 12,261 116 3.75 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,179 212 9.16 % 11,421 199 6.91 % 8,859 135 6.05 % Total earning assets 1,649,091 21,047 5.06 % 1,646,848 20,430 4.92 % 1,544,880 17,799 4.57 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,444 ) (15,503 ) (12,538 ) Premises and equipment, net 14,875 15,210 15,866 Accrued income and other assets 92,004 92,955 88,983 Total assets $ 1,740,526 $ 1,739,510 $ 1,637,191 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 413,681 $ 3,540 3.40 % $ 416,500 $ 3,230 3.08 % $ 320,672 $ 1,383 1.71 % Savings deposits 279,197 421 0.60 % 290,939 429 0.59 % 362,250 170 0.19 % Time deposits 271,375 2,709 3.96 % 248,389 2,280 3.64 % 133,166 523 1.56 % Borrowed funds 200,811 1,856 3.67 % 201,007 1,818 3.59 % 200,788 1,569 3.10 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,165,064 8,526 2.90 % 1,156,835 7,757 2.66 % 1,016,876 3,645 1.42 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 424,859 435,398 484,586 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,446 14,417 12,162 Shareholders' equity 135,157 132,860 123,567 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,740,526 $ 1,739,510 $ 1,637,191 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,521 $ 12,673 $ 14,154 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.01 % 3.05 % 3.63 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,468,193 $ 75,382 5.13 % $ 1,247,996 $ 56,610 4.54 % Taxable investment securities 103,436 1,624 1.57 % 126,925 1,767 1.39 % Nontaxable investment securities 13,093 295 2.25 % 15,215 342 2.25 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 32,009 1,715 5.36 % 34,145 345 1.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,553 727 6.89 % 5,324 228 4.28 % Total earning assets 1,627,284 79,743 4.90 % 1,429,605 59,292 4.15 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,328 ) (11,436 ) Premises and equipment, net 15,226 16,455 Accrued income and other assets 91,157 88,795 Total assets $ 1,718,339 $ 1,523,419 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 392,407 $ 11,467 2.92 % $ 293,039 $ 2,523 0.86 % Savings deposits 304,371 1,757 0.58 % 366,503 529 0.14 % Time deposits 215,473 7,304 3.39 % 122,032 971 0.80 % Borrowed funds 212,781 7,559 3.55 % 116,596 2,744 2.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,125,032 28,087 2.50 % 898,170 6,767 0.75 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 447,517 488,370 Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,449 15,457 Shareholders' equity 131,341 121,422 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,718,339 $ 1,523,419 Net interest income (FTE) $ 51,656 $ 52,525 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.17 % 3.67 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Compared To Compared To Compared To September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 7 $ 456 $ 463 $ 1,013 $ 1,596 $ 2,609 $ 10,810 $ 7,962 $ 18,772 Taxable investment securities (39 ) 16 (23 ) (69 ) - (69 ) (352 ) 209 (143 ) Nontaxable investment securities (7 ) 5 (2 ) (12 ) (1 ) (13 ) (47 ) - (47 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 149 17 166 567 77 644 (23 ) 1,393 1,370 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (188 ) 201 13 5 72 77 308 191 499 Total changes in interest income (78 ) 695 617 1,504 1,744 3,248 10,696 9,755 20,451 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits (144 ) 454 310 489 1,668 2,157 1,110 7,834 8,944 Savings deposits (46 ) 38 (8 ) (261 ) 512 251 (102 ) 1,330 1,228 Time deposits 220 209 429 881 1,305 2,186 1,212 5,121 6,333 Borrowed funds (12 ) 50 38 - 287 287 2,974 1,841 4,815 Total changes in interest expense 18 751 769 1,109 3,772 4,881 5,194 16,126 21,320 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ (96 ) $ (56 ) $ (152 ) $ 395 $ (2,028 ) $ (1,633 ) $ 5,502 $ (6,371 ) $ (869 )





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Total earning assets 5.06 % 4.92 % 4.85 % 4.75 % 4.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.90 % 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.42 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.01 % 3.05 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.63 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest income $ 21,033 $ 20,416 $ 19,553 $ 18,679 $ 17,782 FTE adjustment 14 14 17 17 17 Total interest income (FTE) 21,047 20,430 19,570 18,696 17,799 Total interest expense 8,526 7,757 6,469 5,335 3,645 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,521 $ 12,673 $ 13,101 $ 13,361 $ 14,154

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income $ 549 $ 568 $ 570 $ 531 $ 559 Trust and investment services 433 572 583 549 505 Service charges on deposit accounts 211 244 224 218 245 Total 1,193 1,384 1,377 1,298 1,309 Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 96 164 198 161 24 Net gain on sales of commercial loans 226 - 95 - - Changes in the fair value of MSR (108 ) 119 (8 ) 107 (129 ) Change in fair value of equity investments 42 (28 ) (16 ) 15 2 Other Mortgage servicing fees 398 398 406 406 415 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 192 181 178 172 175 Other 106 120 230 169 153 Total 696 699 814 747 743 Total noninterest income $ 2,145 $ 2,338 $ 2,460 $ 2,328 $ 1,949 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 386 $ 681 $ 596 $ 674 $ 310





Twelve Months Ended

December 31 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income $ 2,218 $ 2,174 $ 44 2.02 % Trust and investment services 2,137 2,107 30 1.42 % Service charges on deposit accounts 897 1,002 (105 ) (10.48 )% Total 5,252 5,283 (31 ) (0.59 )% Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 619 725 (106 ) (14.62 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans 321 - 321 N/M Changes in the fair value of MSR 110 830 (720 ) (86.75 )% Change in fair value of equity investments 13 (116 ) 129 (111.21 )% Other Mortgage servicing fees 1,608 1,721 (113 ) (6.57 )% Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 723 681 42 6.17 % Other 625 756 (131 ) (17.33 )% Total 2,956 3,158 (202 ) (6.40 )% Total noninterest income $ 9,271 $ 9,880 $ (609 ) (6.16 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 2,337 $ 3,276 $ (939 ) (28.66 )%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity in 2023. While a majority of our residential mortgage loans originated have been portfolio loans, we have continued to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $6,932. The overall direction of the fair value of MSR is expected to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio. This is a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $22,356, or 3.45%, since December 31, 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels into 2024.

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. During the second quarter of 2023, we transitioned our wealth management program to a new platform that offers a robust, flexible technology platform and comprehensive financial solutions, which will provide our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to decline slightly in 2024, primarily as a result of us lowering our fees charged to customers for overdraft services.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the second and fourth quarters of 2023, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We have strategic initiatives in place to sell certain commercial loans throughout 2024.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase in 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Compensation and benefits $ 5,521 $ 5,592 $ 5,492 $ 5,792 $ 5,329 Professional services 695 726 1,237 766 594 Furniture and equipment 696 668 685 726 772 Occupancy 610 591 589 635 566 Data processing 505 576 565 513 111 Advertising and promotional 139 506 509 451 580 Loan and collection 301 232 457 240 278 Other FDIC insurance premiums 270 330 330 201 149 ATM and debit card 158 153 179 161 254 Telephone and communication 103 115 100 119 110 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 76 75 76 76 107 Other acquisition related expenses - - - - - Other general and administrative 1,047 1,030 1,101 953 931 Total $ 1,654 $ 1,703 $ 1,786 $ 1,510 $ 1,551 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,121 $ 10,594 $ 11,320 $ 10,633 $ 9,781





Twelve Months Ended

December 31 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 22,397 $ 21,449 $ 948 4.42 % Professional services 3,424 2,946 478 16.23 % Furniture and equipment 2,775 3,217 (442 ) (13.74 )% Occupancy 2,425 2,327 98 4.21 % Data processing 2,159 1,551 608 39.20 % Advertising and promotional 1,605 1,589 16 1.01 % Loan and collection 1,230 1,574 (344 ) (21.86 )% Other FDIC insurance premiums 1,131 621 510 82.13 % ATM and debit card 651 711 (60 ) (8.44 )% Telephone and communication 437 439 (2 ) (0.46 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 303 430 (127 ) (29.53 )% Other acquisition related expenses - 270 (270 ) (100.00 )% Other general and administrative 4,131 3,461 670 19.36 % Total $ 6,653 $ 5,932 $ 721 12.15 % Total noninterest expenses $ 42,668 $ 40,585 $ 2,083 5.13 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits in 2024 due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue in future periods.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses normalized in 2023 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor during 2022. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase in 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. These expenses increased in 2023 due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to moderately increase in 2024.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses increased in 2023 partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. During 2023, expenses related to fraudulent activity totaled approximately $243. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 90,661 $ 83,365 $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 Total investment securities 107,615 109,543 117,563 122,995 125,049 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 747 1,037 1,106 875 493 Gross loans 1,473,471 1,483,720 1,472,288 1,457,173 1,436,166 Less allowance for credit losses 15,400 15,400 15,400 15,220 13,000 Net loans 1,458,071 1,468,320 1,456,888 1,441,953 1,423,166 All other assets 81,246 82,674 84,081 82,754 82,311 Total assets $ 1,738,340 $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 $ 1,380,192 $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 Total borrowed funds 198,500 201,050 200,550 259,050 222,350 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,956 9,190 7,387 7,858 7,543 Total liabilities 1,599,638 1,612,037 1,588,129 1,620,826 1,562,776 Total shareholders' equity 138,702 132,902 130,690 128,247 126,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,738,340 $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863





12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 7,296 8.75 % $ 32,817 56.73 % Total investment securities (1,928 ) (1.76 )% (17,434 ) (13.94 )% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (290 ) (27.97 )% 254 51.52 % Gross loans (10,249 ) (0.69 )% 37,305 2.60 % Less allowance for credit losses - - % 2,400 18.46 % Net loans (10,249 ) (0.70 )% 34,905 2.45 % All other assets (1,428 ) (1.73 )% (1,065 ) (1.29 )% Total assets $ (6,599 ) (0.38 )% $ 49,477 2.93 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ (7,615 ) (0.54 )% $ 61,299 4.60 % Total borrowed funds (2,550 ) (1.27 )% (23,850 ) (10.73 )% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (2,234 ) (24.31 )% (587 ) (7.78 )% Total liabilities (12,399 ) (0.77 )% 36,862 2.36 % Total shareholders' equity 5,800 4.36 % 12,615 10.00 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ (6,599 ) (0.38 )% $ 49,477 2.93 %

Cash and due from banks

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 29,997 $ 35,121 $ 33,028 $ 24,376 $ 28,216 Interest bearing 60,664 48,244 26,153 76,120 29,628 Total $ 90,661 $ 83,365 $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ (5,124 ) (14.59 )% $ 1,781 6.31 % Interest bearing 12,420 25.74 % 31,036 104.75 % Total $ 7,296 8.75 % $ 32,817 56.73 %

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,661 $ 83,365 $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 80,247 82,103 82,041 102,368 103,819 FHLB borrowing availability 170,000 170,000 170,000 111,500 144,567 Unsecured lines of credit 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 26,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 111 110 119 119 113 Parent company line of credit 3,500 950 1,450 1,450 1,650 Total liquidity sources $ 364,519 $ 356,528 $ 332,791 $ 335,933 $ 334,493

The increase in cash and cash equivalents throughout 2023 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during 2023 was due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during 2023 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 22,425 $ 23,420 $ 24,411 $ 24,402 $ 24,394 State and municipal 20,460 20,992 21,110 22,649 22,709 Mortgage backed residential 49,076 50,786 52,704 54,595 56,293 Certificates of deposit 2,728 3,956 6,679 7,426 7,426 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 23,320 24,062 24,680 25,275 25,925 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (12,760 ) (15,958 ) (14,536 ) (13,940 ) (14,184 ) Total available-for-sale 105,249 107,258 115,048 120,407 122,563 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 878 879 1,081 1,168 1,171 Equity securities 1,488 1,406 1,434 1,420 1,315 Total investment securities $ 107,615 $ 109,543 $ 117,563 $ 122,995 $ 125,049 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency (995 ) (4.25 )% $ (1,969 ) (8.07 )% State and municipal (532 ) (2.53 )% (2,249 ) (9.90 )% Mortgage backed residential (1,710 ) (3.37 )% (7,217 ) (12.82 )% Certificates of deposit (1,228 ) (31.04 )% (4,698 ) (63.26 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (742 ) (3.08 )% (2,605 ) (10.05 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 3,198 (20.04 )% 1,424 (10.04 )% Total available-for-sale (2,009 ) (1.87 )% (17,314 ) (14.13 )% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (1 ) (0.11 )% (293 ) (25.02 )% Equity securities 82 5.83 % 173 13.16 % Total investment securities $ (1,928 ) (1.76 )% $ (17,434 ) (13.94 )%

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five Years

But Within

Ten Years After Ten

Years Securities with

Variable Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 4,518 $ 17,907 $ - $ - $ - $ 22,425 State and municipal 1,296 16,552 1,286 1,326 - 20,460 Mortgage backed residential - 49,076 49,076 Certificates of deposit 749 1,979 - - - 2,728 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies - - - - 23,320 23,320 Total amortized cost $ 6,563 $ 36,438 $ 1,286 $ 1,326 $ 72,396 $ 118,009 Fair value $ 6,429 $ 33,689 $ 1,191 $ 1,239 $ 62,701 $ 105,249

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five Years

But Within

Ten Years After Ten

Years Securities with

Variable Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total State and municipal $ 343 $ 305 $ 230 $ - $ - $ 878 Fair value $ 341 $ 299 $ 228 $ - $ - $ 868

Total investment securities declined in 2023 primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial and residential mortgage segments. However, due to an acceleration of commercial loan payoffs during the fourth quarter of 2023, gross loans declined $10,249. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth into 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline declined significantly throughout 2023, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $1,870 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13,“Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", as amended, on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 118,089 $ 125,330 $ 120,985 $ 111,557 $ 106,616 Commercial real estate 870,693 874,870 870,761 874,690 869,496 Total commercial loans 988,782 1,000,200 991,746 986,247 976,112 Residential mortgage 431,836 431,740 430,065 418,987 406,408 Home equity 48,380 47,069 45,689 46,909 47,768 Total residential real estate loans 480,216 478,809 475,754 465,896 454,176 Consumer 4,473 4,711 4,788 5,030 5,878 Gross loans 1,473,471 1,483,720 1,472,288 1,457,173 1,436,166 Allowance for credit losses (15,400 ) (15,400 ) (15,400 ) (15,220 ) (13,000 ) Loans, net $ 1,458,071 $ 1,468,320 $ 1,456,888 $ 1,441,953 $ 1,423,166 Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 624,765 $ 631,697 $ 632,018 $ 636,121 $ 647,121 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial and industrial $ (7,241 ) (5.78 )% $ 11,473 10.76 % Commercial real estate (4,177 ) (0.48 )% 1,197 0.14 % Total commercial loans (11,418 ) (1.14 )% 12,670 1.30 % Residential mortgage 96 0.02 % 25,428 6.26 % Home equity 1,311 2.79 % 612 1.28 % Total residential real estate loans 1,407 0.29 % 26,040 5.73 % Consumer (238 ) (5.05 )% (1,405 ) (23.90 )% Gross loans (10,249 ) (0.69 )% 37,305 2.60 % Allowance for credit losses - - % (2,400 ) 18.46 % Loans, net $ (10,249 ) (0.70 )% $ 34,905 2.45 % Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (6,932 ) (1.10 )% $ (22,356 ) (3.45 )%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 115,665 $ 124,860 $ 120,854 $ 111,426 $ 106,616 Commercial real estate 870,524 874,701 870,580 874,509 869,313 Residential mortgage 429,109 428,927 428,147 416,879 404,308 Home equity 48,136 46,898 45,535 46,761 47,728 Consumer 4,473 4,711 4,788 5,020 5,871 Subtotal 1,467,907 1,480,097 1,469,904 1,454,595 1,433,836 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 2,424 470 131 131 - Commercial real estate 169 169 181 181 183 Residential mortgage 2,727 2,813 1,918 2,108 2,100 Home equity 244 171 154 148 40 Consumer - - - 10 7 Subtotal 5,564 3,623 2,384 2,578 2,330 Gross Loans $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 1,407 $ 1,362 $ 1,488 $ 1,324 $ 1,094 Commercial real estate 8,467 8,703 8,991 8,765 7,480 Residential mortgage 4,409 4,439 4,453 4,576 3,878 Home equity 321 315 325 416 370 Consumer 44 36 40 49 128 Unallocated 355 294 49 - - Subtotal 15,003 15,149 15,346 15,130 12,950 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 363 248 15 3 - Commercial real estate - - - - - Residential mortgage 34 3 39 77 43 Home equity - - - - - Consumer - - - 10 7 Unallocated - - - - - Subtotal 397 251 54 90 50 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,220 $ 13,000 Commercial and industrial $ 1,770 $ 1,610 $ 1,503 $ 1,327 $ 1,094 Commercial real estate 8,467 8,703 8,991 8,765 7,480 Residential mortgage 4,443 4,442 4,492 4,653 3,921 Home equity 321 315 325 416 370 Consumer 44 36 40 59 135 Unallocated 355 294 49 - - Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,220 $ 13,000

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we also continue to monitor the effects of inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio has remained solid, and performance has not been lacking. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of December 31, 2023, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect loan demand in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is one of the largest growth pools in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and continues to remain strong. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Rite Aid, which operates over 2,000 retail pharmacies across 17 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. We have exposure in our loan portfolio to Rite Aid in the net lease and retail strip center non-owner occupied commercial real estate pools. Exposure in the net lease pool whereas Rite Aid is a single tenant consists of six loans totaling $10,082. Exposure in the retail strip center pool whereas Rite Aid is a tenant consists of three loans totaling $17,359. One loan in the retail strip center pool has been reported on the Rite Aid store closure listing, however, the loan is well-secured. We continue to actively monitor the status of the Rite Aid's filing and exit strategy from bankruptcy.

The ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination. Due to current economic uncertainty and the pressures noted above it is unlikely that we will seek new loan originations in the non-owner occupied office pool in 2024.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Industrial: Loans in pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Self storage: Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net lease $ 149,056 $ 160,077 $ 159,199 $ 161,392 $ 165,848 Retail strip centers 98,588 96,567 96,310 95,726 89,671 Office 61,822 62,959 62,062 59,867 60,166 Special use 58,710 57,612 57,978 41,932 35,284 Industrial 28,380 28,906 28,661 29,025 30,396 Medical office 25,842 28,591 28,752 30,363 30,305 Self storage 23,455 21,993 22,169 22,265 22,285 Mixed use 17,335 19,833 19,412 19,054 19,208 Retail 12,981 14,115 14,998 17,429 15,437 Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ 476,169 $ 490,653 $ 489,541 $ 477,053 $ 468,600 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Net lease $ (11,021 ) (6.88 )% $ (16,792 ) (10.12 )% Retail strip centers 2,021 2.09 % 8,917 9.94 % Office (1,137 ) (1.81 )% 1,656 2.75 % Special use 1,098 1.91 % 23,426 66.39 % Industrial (526 ) (1.82 )% (2,016 ) (6.63 )% Medical office (2,749 ) (9.61 )% (4,463 ) (14.73 )% Self storage 1,462 6.65 % 1,170 5.25 % Mixed use (2,498 ) (12.60 )% (1,873 ) (9.75 )% Retail (1,134 ) (8.03 )% (2,456 ) (15.91 )% Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ (14,484 ) (2.95 )% $ 7,569 1.62 %

The following table presents the average loan size of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net lease $ 1,316 $ 1,300 $ 1,292 $ 1,299 $ 1,307 Retail strip centers 2,135 2,115 2,081 2,087 2,092 Office 1,297 1,294 1,332 1,409 1,422 Special use 2,079 2,134 2,342 1,951 1,703 Industrial 1,092 1,072 1,025 1,038 1,050 Medical office 1,078 1,145 1,159 1,193 1,212 Self storage 1,380 1,692 1,583 1,590 1,714 Mixed use 1,333 1,240 1,294 1,466 1,478 Retail 461 429 450 474 459 Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ 1,379 $ 1,362 $ 1,366 $ 1,352 $ 1,346

The following table presents current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool as a percentage of gross loans:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net lease 10.12 % 10.79 % 10.81 % 11.08 % 11.55 % Retail strip centers 6.69 % 6.51 % 6.54 % 6.57 % 6.24 % Office 4.20 % 4.24 % 4.22 % 4.11 % 4.19 % Special use 3.98 % 3.88 % 3.94 % 2.88 % 2.46 % Industrial 1.93 % 1.95 % 1.95 % 1.99 % 2.12 % Medical office 1.75 % 1.93 % 1.95 % 2.08 % 2.11 % Self storage 1.59 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.55 % Mixed use 1.18 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.34 % Retail 0.88 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 1.20 % 1.07 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans to gross loans 32.32 % 33.07 % 33.26 % 32.75 % 32.63 %

Asset quality

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Accruing interest Current $ 1,463,668 $ 1,477,386 $ 1,466,354 $ 1,449,266 $ 1,428,691 Past due 30-89 days 4,239 2,711 3,550 5,185 5,182 Past due 90 days or more - - - 144 - Total accruing interest 1,467,907 1,480,097 1,469,904 1,454,595 1,433,873 Nonaccrual 5,564 3,623 2,384 2,578 2,293 Total loans $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 9,803 $ 6,334 $ 5,934 $ 7,907 $ 7,475

The following table summarizes the our nonperforming assets as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 5,564 $ 3,623 $ 2,384 $ 2,578 $ 2,293 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - 144 - Total nonperforming loans 5,564 3,623 2,384 2,722 2,293 Other real estate owned 597 345 345 293 293 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,161 $ 3,968 $ 2,729 $ 3,015 $ 2,586

The following table summarizes our charge-offs, recoveries and provision for loan losses as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Total charge-offs $ 110 $ 16 $ 41 $ 28 $ 58 Total recoveries 300 455 16 12 11 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (190 ) $ (439 ) $ 25 $ 16 $ 47 Provision for loan losses $ (190 ) $ (309 ) $ 205 $ 236 $ 847

Due to the efforts of our loan and collection team, we successfully recovered multiple previously charged-off loans during the third and fourth quarters of 2023. This led to net recoveries of $588 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the our primary asset quality measures as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.38 % 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.15 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 0.91 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans (0.01 )% (0.03 )% - % - % - % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans (0.01 )% (0.02 )% 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.06 %

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 334 $ 353 $ 346 $ 312 $ 311 Commercial real estate 905 896 885 895 890 Total commercial loans 752 751 743 739 740 Residential mortgage 236 234 234 228 225 Home equity 53 52 51 52 52 Total residential real estate loans 175 174 174 170 166 Consumer 13 12 12 13 13 Gross loans $ 337 $ 335 $ 333 $ 328 $ 323

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Premises and equipment, net $ 14,561 $ 14,928 $ 15,345 $ 15,219 $ 15,571 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,179 9,179 11,498 10,958 10,215 Corporate owned life insurance 27,466 27,274 27,047 26,869 26,697 Mortgage servicing rights 8,776 8,884 8,765 8,773 8,666 Accrued interest receivable 4,472 4,485 3,992 3,976 4,002 Goodwill 8,853 8,853 8,853 8,853 8,853 Other assets Core deposit intangibles 533 609 684 760 836 Right-of-use assets 1,333 1,426 1,510 1,107 1,204 Other real estate owned 597 345 345 293 293 Other 5,476 6,691 6,042 5,946 5,974 Total 7,939 9,071 8,581 8,106 8,307 All other assets $ 81,246 $ 82,674 $ 84,081 $ 82,754 $ 82,311 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ (367 ) (2.46 )% $ (1,010 ) (6.49 )% Federal Home Loan Bank stock - - % (1,036 ) (10.14 )% Corporate owned life insurance 192 0.70 % 769 2.88 % Mortgage servicing rights (108 ) (1.22 )% 110 1.27 % Accrued interest receivable (13 ) (0.29 )% 470 11.74 % Goodwill - - % - - % Other assets Core deposit intangibles (76 ) (12.48 )% (303 ) (36.24 )% Right-of-use assets (93 ) (6.52 )% 129 10.71 % Other real estate owned 252 73.04 % 304 103.75 % Other (1,215 ) (18.16 )% (498 ) (8.34 )% Total (1,132 ) (12.48 )% (368 ) (4.43 )% All other assets $ (1,428 ) (1.73 )% $ (1,065 ) (1.29 )%

The decrease in premises and equipment during 2023 was due to depreciation on our existing premises and equipment.

The decrease in FHLB stock during the third quarter of 2023 was due to our participation in a voluntary repurchase program offered by the FHLB. We anticipate our FHLB stock balance will remain consistent in future periods.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Noninterest bearing demand $ 423,019 $ 425,820 $ 457,204 $ 457,585 $ 461,390 Interest bearing Savings 273,302 293,310 301,872 323,254 351,066 Money market demand 223,827 225,138 221,686 214,781 170,459 NOW Retail NOW 178,892 198,271 161,765 155,659 136,611 Brokered NOW - - - 60,005 40,009 Total NOW Accounts 178,892 198,271 161,765 215,664 176,620 Time deposits Other time deposits 234,838 198,509 176,280 121,567 102,358 Brokered time deposits 60,304 60,251 60,395 20,077 70,000 Internet time deposits - 498 990 990 990 Total time deposits 295,142 259,258 237,665 142,634 173,348 Total deposits $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 $ 1,380,192 $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ (2,801 ) (0.66 )% $ (38,371 ) (8.32 )% Interest bearing Savings (20,008 ) (6.82 )% (77,764 ) (22.15 )% Money market demand (1,311 ) (0.58 )% 53,368 31.31 % NOW Retail NOW (19,379 ) (9.77 )% 42,281 30.95 % Brokered NOW - - % (40,009 ) (100.00 )% Total NOW Accounts (19,379 ) (9.77 )% 2,272 1.29 % Time deposits Other time deposits 36,329 18.30 % 132,480 129.43 % Brokered time deposits 53 0.09 % (9,696 ) (13.85 )% Internet time deposits (498 ) (100.00 )% (990 ) (100.00 )% Total time deposits 35,884 13.84 % 121,794 70.26 % Total deposits $ (7,615 ) (0.54 )% $ 61,299 4.60 %

Beginning in March 2022, the FOMC began raising its target federal funds rate in order to combat rising inflation. Since then, the FOMC has raised its target federal funds rate 11 times, from a target range of 0.00-0.25% to 5.25-5.50%, or 525 basis points. This rapid increase in interest rates has led to significant competition amongst financial institutions for deposits. Due to the overall uncertainty regarding potential rate changes in the future, customers have not sought out long-term funds, leading to a shift in demand to higher-yielding non-maturity deposit accounts as well as short-term time deposits. The FOMC has indicated in recent announcements that there may be federal fund rate decreases in 2024, but these potential decreases remain dependent on economic data. While these potential decreases may translate to a lower cost of funds for us, overall competition for deposits will likely continue to remain strong. While overall market liquidity continues to tighten and be extremely competitive, we have strategic initiatives in place to grow core market deposits in 2024.

As a result of the competitive deposit market and customer demand shifting to non-maturity deposit accounts and short-term time deposits, we navigated away from brokered NOW accounts and executed two brokered time deposits during the second quarter of 2023 totaling $40,251, which were split between two- and three-year maturities.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 180,000 $ 180,000 $ 180,000 $ 238,500 $ 202,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 4,500 7,050 6,550 6,550 6,350 Total borrowed funds $ 198,500 $ 201,050 $ 200,550 $ 259,050 $ 222,350 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ - - % $ (22,000 ) (10.89 )% Subordinated debentures - - % - - % Other borrowings (2,550 ) (36.17 )% (1,850 ) (29.13 )% Total borrowed funds $ (2,550 ) (1.27 )% $ (23,850 ) (10.73 )%

We utilize a mix of borrowed funds and organic deposit growth to fund loan demand. The increase in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings in the first quarter of 2023 was the result of the highly competitive deposit landscape and the growth of our loan portfolio. However, as loan growth has slowed in recent periods, our reliance on FHLB advances has declined.

Wholesale funding sources

Although we have been successful at growing market deposits, we utilize wholesale funding sources when necessary to fill gaps when asset growth outpaces deposit growth. Our wholesale funding sources include Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, correspondent Fed Funds lines and brokered deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits, they are an integral part of our funding.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 180,000 $ 180,000 $ 180,000 $ 238,500 $ 202,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 4,500 7,050 6,550 6,550 6,350 Brokered NOW accounts - - - 60,005 40,009 Brokered time deposits 60,304 60,251 60,395 20,077 70,000 Internet time deposits - 498 990 990 990 Total wholesale funds $ 258,804 $ 261,799 $ 261,935 $ 340,122 $ 333,349 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ - - % (22,000 ) (10.89 )% Subordinated debentures - - % - - % Other borrowings (2,550 ) (36.17 )% (1,850 ) (29.13 )% Brokered NOW accounts - N/A (40,009 ) (100.00 )% Brokered time deposits 53 0.09 % (9,696 ) (13.85 )% Internet time deposits (498 ) (100.00 )% (990 ) (100.00 )% Total wholesale funds $ (2,995 ) (1.14 )% $ (74,545 ) (22.36 )%

During 2023, our reliance on wholesale funding sources decreased, as our outstanding FHLB borrowings and brokered NOW accounts declined. We replaced a portion of these wholesale funds by executing two brokered time deposits during the second quarter of 2023 totaling $40,251.

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).

Total shareholders' equity

We are considered a“well-capitalized” institution, as our capital ratios exceed the minimum designated standards necessary in accordance with Basel III guidelines. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's total capital ratio was 12.13%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.03%, and tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.94%. The minimum requirements to be considered well-capitalized are a total capital ratio of 10.00%, tier 1 capital ratio of 8.00%, and tier 1 leverage ratio of 5.00%. While we continue to be considered well-capitalized, we are focused on enhancing our capital ratios through earnings of the Bank as well as asset growth moderation strategies in 2024.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in shareholders' equity as of:

12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Common stock $ 74,230 $ 74,118 $ 73,993 $ 73,868 $ 73,569 Retained earnings 74,309 70,972 67,643 64,863 63,044 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,837 ) (12,188 ) (10,946 ) (10,484 ) (10,526 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 138,702 $ 132,902 $ 130,690 $ 128,247 $ 126,087 12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Common stock $ 112 0.15 % $ 661 0.90 % Retained earnings 3,337 4.70 % 11,265 17.87 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 2,351 (19.29 )% 689 (6.55 )% Total shareholders' equity $ 5,800 4.36 % $ 12,615 10.00 %

The Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $10,000 of common stock. As of December 31, 2023, we had $1,393 of common stock available to repurchase through the program. We did not execute any repurchases of our common stock during 2023.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on our common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in our common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at December 31, 2018 and all dividends were reinvested.

The graph accompanying this announcement is available at

Date FETM ABAQ Index 12/31/2018 $ 100.00 $ 100.00 12/31/2019 121.48 120.33 12/31/2020 107.52 102.96 12/31/2021 138.95 136.27 12/31/2022 111.71 123.51 12/31/2023 137.43 116.99

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers Association FTE: Fully taxable equivalent ACH: Automated Clearing House GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ACL: Allowance for credit losses HFS: Held-for-sale AFS: Available-for-sale HTM: Held-to-maturity AIR: Accrued interest receivable HFS: Held-for-sale AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive income HTM: Held-to-maturity ARRC: Alternative Reference Rates Committee IRA: Individual retirement account ASC: Accounting Standards Codification ITM: Interactive Teller Machine ASU: Accounting Standards Update LIBOR: London Interbank Offered Rate ATM: Automated teller machine MSR: Mortgage servicing rights CDI: Core deposit intangible N/M: Not meaningful CET1: Common equity tier 1 NASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations COLI: Corporate owned life insurance NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal DRIP: Dividend Reinvestment Plan NSF: Non-sufficient funds EPS: Earnings Per Common Share OCI: Other comprehensive income ESOP: Employee Stock Ownership Plan OIS: Overnight Index Swap FASB: Financial Accounting Standards Board OREO: Other real estate owned FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation OTTI: Other-than-temporary impairment FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank QTD: Quarter-to-date FHLLC: Fentura Holdings LLC SAB: Staff Accounting Bulletin FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation SBA: U.S. Small Business Administration FNMA: Federal National Mortgage Association SEC: Securities and Exchange Commission FOMC: Federal Open Market Committee SERP: Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan FRB: Federal Reserve Bank SOFR: Secured Overnight Funding Rate FSB: Farmers State Bank of Munith TDR: Troubled debt restructuring

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 full-service offices and one loan production center serving Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at or

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

