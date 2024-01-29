TMD SPACE Announces Service To Connect Thailand Businesses With Global Media Networks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With specialized PR, digital marketing, and global exposure services, more Thai SMBs than ever can access new customers, partners beyond local shores.

TMD SPACE, a leading digital marketing agency in Thailand, today announced the launch of a new suite of services designed to help Thai businesses expand their international presence and visibility through impactful PR distribution and digital marketing solutions.

Operating in the digital marketing industry for over 13 years, TMD SPACE understands the importance of international exposure for businesses to thrive in today's globalized world. With over 65.4% of the world's population now online, establishing an online presence beyond local and regional markets has become critical for companies looking to access new customers, partners, and opportunities abroad. TMD SPACE is well positioned to help Thai businesses not only increase their visibility on an international scale but also enhance their credibility, a critical component towards building trust in the ever-expanding world of business.

However, expanding globally can be challenging for Thai SMEs who lack dedicated resources and international connectivity. This is where TMD SPACE aims to bridge the gap with their new service offerings.

"Our mission is to help more Thai businesses seize the tremendous growth opportunities in overseas markets," said Nawaphon Hinsui, CEO and Founder of TMD SPACE. "With our extensive media connections and industry expertise, we will open doors for clients to establish credibility and visibility on a global scale-drastically increasing their chances for success internationally."

At the core of TMD SPACE's new services is their specialized PR distribution program backed by a network of thousands of media contacts worldwide. Through targeted pitching and placements, clients can expect strategically distributed, multi-language press releases that reach targeted international audiences and global industry journalists.

Alongside distribution, TMD SPACE also provides full public relations support including strategic planning, communication assistance, and influencer marketing. On the digital marketing front, they offer social media management, content marketing, SEO optimization, Google and Facebook advertising, and more.

"The global reach and third-party endorsements generated from our PR efforts help boost credibility for clients-which is hugely important for attracting international partners and sales," added Nawaphon. "Whether clients are looking to enter new export markets, source overseas suppliers or investors, or expand their global customer base, TMD SPACE has the tools and expertise to broadcast their message on a worldwide stage effectively."

In addition to a dedicated client success team, TMD SPACE is also a partner of both Facebook and Google-giving clients access to strategic support and best practices directly from tech giants. With a track record of success stories across multiple industries, TMD SPACE is well-equipped to guide Thai companies in navigating global expansion.

Through their years of association with industry powerhouses Google & Facebook, TMD SPACE has also garnered noteworthy accolades, including the 'Facebook Agency League Best Practice Adoption ' award along with an SMB Agency Creative Competition Runner-up award by Facebook, reaffirming their prowess in the digital marketing landscape.

For Thai businesses interested in supercharging their international growth, TMD SPACE welcomes enquiries on how their specialized digital marketing services can help amplify brands on the global stage. To learn more, visit or contact directly at +6626793585.

About TMD SPACE:

TMD SPACE is a leading PR and digital marketing agency based in Thailand, with over 13 years of expertise in the digital marketing industry. With their extensive network of media connections, TMD SPACE has successfully assisted numerous businesses in both local and regional scales to establish a strong online presence and expand their reach.

Through their specialized press release distribution services, TMD SPACE effectively connects Thai businesses with global partners, facilitating their growth on an international level. Combining their deep knowledge of the industry with cutting-edge strategies, TMD SPACE offers a wide range of PR and digital marketing services that ensure businesses gain maximum visibility and exposure in the global market.

