RANCHO EL VOLTEADERO In Hermosillo, Mexico Up For Sealed Bid Auction

- J.W. RossHERMOSILLO, SONORA, MEXICO, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled high in the rugged terrain of the Sonoran mountains in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Rancho El Volteadero, a sprawling 24,000± acre hunting ranch and turn-key business, is set to go up for auction January 31, 2024.This exceptional property presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts and investors to acquire a remarkable ranch and hunting property that offers world-class big game hunting and some of the finest dove hunting experiences in the region. On the weekend of January 18, 2024, you can tour the property and experience first-hand everything it offers.“With listing and selling over 100,000 acres of land in my career, I can certainly tell you that the Rancho El Volteadero exceeds my understanding of what an exceptional trophy hunting property is. The world-class Mule Deer and Bighorn Sheep are the most incredible I have ever seen. The owner has created a breeding and genetic program second to none.” says United Country Real Estate | Altaterra Realty & Auction owner/broker J.W. RossRancho El Volteadero is a dream destination for those seeking an executive-style lodging hunting business , offering a secluded retreat for private groups. Guests will enjoy exquisite Mexican cuisine prepared by a skilled chef and refreshing beverages at a charming cantina nearby.This property is a hunting and recreational paradise, with 5,000± acres of high game fence, a highly maintained breeding facility, and pens for Mule Deer and Desert Ram. The remaining 20,000± acres are a free-range territory, offering a glimpse of the wildlife in their natural habitat. The trophy animals that grace El Volteadero include Mule Deer, Javelina, Desert Ram, Turkey, and Dove. Visitors can expect to encounter desert rams scoring over 165+ and mule deer with historical averages of 220-inch-plus, some even reaching scores of 280+. Dove hunts are also being prepared for a fruitful season. In addition to the primary hunting grounds, an additional 100,000± acres of free-range and high-fenced areas are available for lease.The improvements and infrastructure throughout the property provide everything needed to continue work in the income-producing hunting business and offer the opportunity to expand into livestock operations and other agricultural endeavors.“What makes Ranch El Volteadero so unique is the abundance of amenities and features that a new owner can utilize. You can continue to operate as a successful and profitable hunting business and even expand operations if desired.” says auctioneer Micheal Strunc.“The ability to increase productivity in both agriculture and additional opportunities provides a new buyer a win-win purchase.”Rancho El Volteadero is exclusively offered by United Country Real Estate | Altaterra Realty & Auction. For more information, please visit MexicoHuntingRanch or contact J.W. Ross at ... or Michael Strunc at ....About United CountryUnited Country Real Estate is the largest ranch real estate company nationwide and a leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle, ranch, farmland, and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of nearly 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across the nation, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.

