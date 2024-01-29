Considerable Decline In Brazil’S Financial Health In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's economy faced a significant challenge under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration.



The country recorded a primary deficit of R$ 230.54 billion ($47.05 billion), the second-worst in its history since 1997.



This deficit was only surpassed by the one in 2020, the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This downturn, from a surplus in 2022 to a substantial deficit, indicates a sharp shift in Brazil's fiscal health.



The deficit, amounting to 2.1% of the GDP , significantly exceeded Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's target of limiting the deficit to 1% of the GDP.



This deviation from the fiscal target raises concerns about Brazil's economic stability and its government's financial management strategies.







A major contributor to the deficit was the payment of R$92.388 billion ($18.85 billion) in precatórios, legally mandated debt repayments.

Navigating Fiscal Challenges

Despite the setback, the government did not breach fiscal rules, as extraordinary credits like these are not counted towards the deficit target.



Excluding these debt payments, the primary deficit would be R$138.15 billion ($28.19 billion), or 1.27% of the GDP.



Although lower, this figure still overshoots the targeted deficit cap, underscoring the fiscal pressures Brazil faces.



Rogério Ceron, the Secretary of the National Treasury, offered some optimism.



He noted the impact of Law 201 of 2023, which compensated for lost tax revenue from ICMS on fuels, reducing public funds by R$ 20.96 billion ($4.28 billion).



Ceron described the fiscal results as "satisfactory," given the year's challenges.



This situation highlights the complexities of managing a national economy in an unpredictable global environment.



The Brazilian government's approach to handling these fiscal challenges is crucial for the country's economic future.



The strategy will have significant implications for Brazil's economic stability and growth, as well as for investor confidence in the country's financial management.















