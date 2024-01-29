U.S. Reassesses Venezuela Sanctions Amid Election Row

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. reviews its Venezuela sanctions policy amid rising tensions after Maria Corina Machado's disqualification from the presidential elections.



This development challenges the U.S.'s earlier decision to ease trade restrictions, a move that contributed to an 8% growth in Venezuela's economy last year, the highest in over a decade.



Washington's easing of sanctions was contingent on Venezuela's commitment to conducting free and fair elections.



The ban on Machado , with 90% votes in the opposition primary, risks reinstating sanctions on Venezuela's recovering oil industry.



Brian A. Nichols led the U.S. State Department to engage with Maduro's government and Venezuela's democratic opposition.



The goal is to foster conditions for a democratic, prosperous, and secure Venezuela.



Diplomatic efforts continue as Maduro's government partially meets U.S. conditions for eased sanctions.







The decision to possibly reinstate sanctions underscores the U.S.'s commitment to democratic principles and fair electoral processes in the region.



It reflects the complex interplay between international diplomacy, economic sanctions, and domestic political dynamics in Venezuela.



The situation is critical, as it impacts Venezuela's economic recovery and tests the U.S.'s influence and role in promoting democracy in Latin America.

Background

U.S.-Venezuela tensions, historically rooted in politics and economics, escalated with heightened U.S. sanctions since 2015 over human rights and corruption.



These sanctions notably impacted Venezuela's economy, especially its oil sector.



Recently, the U.S. softened its stance, relaxing some sanctions amid political dialogues in Venezuela.



Venezuela's economic revival last year stemmed from this shift, but Maria Corina Machado's election ban may reverse this softer approach.



Machado's disqualification is seen as a blow to democratic progress in Venezuela.



As a critic of Maduro's government and a symbol of democratic hope, her exclusion raises doubts about the election's fairness.

