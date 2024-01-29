Karsan Transforming Public Transport In Japan Now After Europe And North America!

(MENAFN- B2Press) Karsan collaborated with Altech to enter the Japanese market with its right-hand drive electric minibus.

TOKYO- Karsan, a leader in electric and autonomous public transport solutions, joins forces with Altech to enter the Japanese market with its right-hand drive electric e-JEST minibus, launching with a ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in Japan on 20th December 2023.

“Introducing e-JEST to Japan, a nation renowned for its automotive excellence, is a tangible reflection of our vision 'One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility'. After our successes in Europe and North America, we're ready to lead on public transport innovation in Japan. Our goal is to reach 1,000 electric vehicles across 22 countries by the end of 2023, with Japan playing a key role in this expansion,” Okan Bas, CEO at Karsan said.

This foray into the Japanese market is particularly significant as it introduces Karsan as the first European electric bus brand in the country.“Our e-JEST model, already the top choice in Europe and a trailblazer in North America, is set to electrify Japan's public transportation. We're aiming for sales of 100 units in the Japanese market next year,” he added.

Toshishige Ikeya, CEO of ALTECH, emphasized the potential of this collaboration,“Our partnership with Karsan is a leap forward in electrified public transport, aligning with our vision of bringing state-of-the-art technology to our country. As our first foray into the automobile industry with an electric bus solution, we are confident that this venture will be a cornerstone of our company's future success.”

Karsan's e-JEST, powered by BMW's electric infrastructure, stands out with its compact size, 22-passenger capacity, and a remarkable range of 210 kilometres. The minibus, equipped with a 135 kW electric motor and an 88 kWh battery, highlights Karsan's commitment to environmentally-friendly, comfortable and efficient urban transportation solutions.

With a history of 57 years in the automotive industry, Karsan has consistently demonstrated its prowess in developing versatile commercial vehicles, from minivans to buses. Karsan's entry into Japan is more than just a business expansion. It's a reflection of the company's global vision to lead in the future of mobility. With e-JEST, Karsan is not only transforming public transport in Japan but also reinforcing its position as a key player in the global automotive industry

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022