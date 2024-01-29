Iran Announces Execution Of Four Accused Of Collaborating With Israel

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian Media Reports Execution of Four Individuals Accused of Collaboration with Mossad.

Iranian media outlets have reported that the execution orders of four individuals accused of collaborating with the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, have been carried out.

The Mizan News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran's judiciary, announced on Monday, the execution of Pezhman Fatehi, Mohsen Mazloum, Mohammad Faramarzi, and Vafa Azarbar.

According to the report, these individuals entered Iran through the Kurdistan region of Iraq, intending to conduct a bombing operation at a facility associated with the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan. However, they were apprehended before carrying out the attack.

The media linked to Iran's judicial authorities emphasized that the cases of these four suspects had been referred to the Islamic Revolutionary Court, and the execution orders were issued for their“intelligence cooperation in favour of the usurping Zionist regime.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian Human Rights Organization strongly condemned the execution of the four political prisoners, labelling it as“highly condemned.” They urged Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the judiciary system of the Islamic Republic to be held accountable for these killings.

Mahmoud Amiri-Moghadam, the organization's director, called on the international community not to remain silent in the face of Iran's“rampant” executions.

It is worth noting that several human rights organizations and activists had called for a halt to the execution of these Iranian citizens.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram