Russian Pilots In Afghanistan Plane Crash Banned From Flying

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian media have reported that the documents of the pilots who had to make an emergency landing in Badakhshan have been declared invalid due to forgery in the flight records of the Falcon 10 aircraft.

Izvestia newspaper, on Monday, January 29, citing Russian officials, reported that the pilot documents of Dmitry Bliakov and Arkadi Grachev, two Russian pilots, have been invalidated, and they no longer have the right to fly.

According to reports, these pilots provided incorrect information to Russian authorities, claiming that they had received flight training with Falcon 10 in the United States in September 2023.

Furthermore, information from the Russian Ministry of Transport indicates that this aircraft had not undergone technical inspection before the flight, and the pilots had illegally obtained the qualification certificate to operate this type of aircraft.

Approximately ten days ago, the Russian Falcon 10 aircraft crashed with six passengers on board and made an emergency landing in the mountains of Badakhshan.

According to the Russian aviation authority, in this incident, Anna and Anatoli, a Russian couple who had gone to Thailand for vacation, lost their lives on their way back to Russia in this aircraft, and four other passengers were found the following night.

The Russian investigative committee has also opened a criminal case to investigate the aircraft accident and has summoned the survivors to provide explanations to the prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, the Russian pilots who returned to Moscow claim that their aircraft did not crash but made an emergency landing on a mountain peak.

It is worth noting that this aircraft had started its flight from Thailand and was heading to Russia via India, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan.

