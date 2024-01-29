Weak US Air Defense Exposed In Jordan Drone Attack

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A drone attack on a US base in Jordan that left three US troops dead and 34 wounded underscores the urgent need to upgrade and revolutionize the US Army's air defenses.

It is unclear why US base defenses failed to intercept the drones, which were allegedly launched by Iran-backed militias from neighboring Syria on Sunday. Iran has sought to distance itself from the attacks, labeling allegations it had a hand in the assault as“baseless” while claiming regional“resistance movements” do not take orders from it, according to its UN Permanent Mission.



Before the lethal attack, Defense News reported that the US Army is seeking suggestions on how to procure a second interceptor for its Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) system, designed to defend fixed and semi-fixed sites from rockets, artillery, mortars, cruise missiles and drones.

Defense News notes that the first interceptor to be used in the IFPC system is Raytheon Technologies' (RTX) AIM-9X missile and that the US Army completed a risk-reduction flight demonstration, launching an RTX-made AIM-9X Sidewinder interceptor from the IFPC launcher and sending it to target in December.

The report mentions that the IFPC Increment 2 (IFPC Inc2) program office aims for a competitive award for a second interceptor in fiscal 2025 and plans to take a selected vendor or multiple vendors through a technology demonstration in the FY26 through FY27 timeframe. It also says the US government intends to award a development, qualification and test effort following this demonstration.

Defense News notes that one of the significant driving factors for a second interceptor is magazine capacity, as the IFPC system can currently hold 18 AIM-9X missiles in the launcher. It says that the magazine could only fit six if the US Army decides to use an AIM-120D, which can achieve a range of more than 180 kilometers.

The report also says that the US Army is also looking for missiles that can reach certain altitudes and ranges with a rocket motor that can decrease flight time to its target.