OAS – Panama To Host The Americas Competitiveness Exchange

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Sixty high-level leaders from the public and private sector from across the Americas will meet this week, January 29-February 2, for the 17th Edition of the Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) in Panama., organized by the Organization of American States (OAS) and Panama.

The objective is to promote new partnerships, investment opportunities, cooperation and collaboration ventures within Panama's dynamic economic ecosystem including multimodal transportation and logistics, transformative technologies, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, and regenerative tourism, among others.

This 17th Edition of the ACE being held in Panama is especially focused on regional integration given Panama's position as a hemispheric hub. Three specific networking segments for engagement have been designed: one focused on trade and investment with over 100 companies from Panama; another with entrepreneurs, start-ups and innovators developing solutions to deploy emerging technologies; and a third on small businesses in the creative sector, sustainable agriculture and tourism.

The executive secretary for integral development of the OAS, Kim Osborne, said:

“Each edition of the ACE offers its own unique opportunities for cultivating partnerships that spur economic development. The ripple effect of the ACE resonates well beyond the week spent in any host community or country. The focus on innovation and entrepreneurship is key to the success of the ACE and its impact on the economic ecosystem of our region.”

The ACE is the premier economic development, innovation, and entrepreneurial network of the Americas. It is a partnership between OAS Secretariat for Integral Development (OAS-SEDI), and the United States Government's Department of Commerce (Economic Development Administration) and Department of State (US. Permanent Mission to the OAS). The previous 16 editions have been held in Seattle, Northern California, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Ecuador among many others benefiting over 1,000 leaders from 42 countries featuring more than 1,160 projects.

The strategic mission of OAS-SEDI is to work with OAS member states to secure sustainable, inclusive and equitable development in the Americas as a foundation for democracy, peace, social justice and progress.

OAS-SEDI derives its mandates from the Summit of the Americas, the OAS General Assembly, and various sectoral meetings at the Ministerial level.

The post OAS – Panama to host the Americas Competitiveness Exchange appeared first on Caribbean News Global .