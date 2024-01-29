Energy-Efficient And Space-Saving All-In-One Combo Washer-Dryer Ventless 1.62 Cf/15Lbs 110V White

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the innovative Equator 1.62 cu./15 lbs. Super Combo Washer-Dryer , a space-saving and energy-efficient appliance designed to revolutionize laundry tasks. This versatile unit, available in white, silver, and black, is ideal for both built-in and freestanding setups in homes where space is at a premium.

The 4700 model , with its dimensions of 33.5′′ x 23.6′′ x 21.8′′, offers an effective solution for reduced laundry time, combining washing and drying capabilities in one compact unit. The appliance's zero-clearance design further enhances its space-saving feature, allowing for easy installation in various home settings.

Equipped with eco-friendly features, the Super Combo Washer-Dryer is designed for efficiency and sustainability. Its 14 programs, including special Allergen and Pet Cycles, cater to diverse needs while ensuring energy-efficient operation. The Pet Cycle is specifically engineered to remove dog and cat hair from fabrics in a single cycle, and the Allergen Cycle targets common allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious consumers.

The unit's Sanitize Cycle employs superheated water to eliminate germs, adding to its eco-friendly attributes. Additionally, the Oversuds Control feature prevents excessive foam, ensuring effective, energy-efficient cleaning.

As a ventless and ETL-certified appliance, the Super Combo Washer-Dryer is a testament to reliability and environmental responsibility. Its touch-button controls make operation seamless and user-friendly, complementing its modern design.

Moreover, the Super Combo Washer-Dryer's multiple wash and dry cycles offers convenience and flexibility for numerous fabric types and laundry loads. This feature ensures that each load is treated with the appropriate care and efficiency, further contributing to the appliance's energy-saving capabilities.

The versatility of these cycles, ranging from delicate to heavy-duty, allows users to customize their laundry experience based on their specific needs.

Additionally, the appliance's eco-friendly design not only reduces energy consumption but also minimizes water usage, making it a good choice for environmentally conscious consumers looking to lower their household's carbon footprint. With these advanced features, the Super Combo Washer-Dryer stands out as a comprehensive solution for modern, efficient, and eco-friendly laundry management.

Priced at $1,359, this energy-efficient appliance is available for purchase Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

About Equator Appliances

Founded in 1991 in Houston, Texas, USA, Equator Advanced Appliances is committed to creating appliances that ease labor, time, and energy in household chores. The company's vision includes offering products with eco-friendly features that not only simplify daily tasks but also contribute to a sustainable lifestyle. Equator's mission is to provide innovative, practical, and top-quality appliances that save time, space, and energy, thereby enhancing the quality of life for its users.