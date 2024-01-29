Podcast: The Burson Merger Is Bigger Better?

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, editors Arun Sudhaman and Maja Pawinska Sims have a lively discussion about the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton to create the world's biggest PR firm, Burson. The conversation covers bringing the legacy name back to the industry, the talent implications of the merger, whether we'll see more consolidation across other networks, and the potential impact of AI on business decisions within big agencies. The duo also catch up on the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, and the apparent retreat of corporate activism in the wake of geopolitical and social tensions.







The PRovoke Media Podcast is produced by Markettiers.



