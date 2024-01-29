(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the registration of trademarks for its proprietary technology platforms PACbody® (Reg. No. 7,080,972), SPECpair® (Reg. No. 7,279,821) and ATACCbody® (Reg. No. 7,075,638). The three proprietary platforms were developed for bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structure.

PACbody® is a proprietary approach for constructing bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structure, which have been shown to have increased stability and high expression levels. The PACbody® technology does not involve any protein fusion approach.

SPECpair® enables the use of the conventional monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing process in the production of native IgG-like bispecific antibodies with lower CMC and clinical risks.

ATACCbody® is a technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with modulated anti-CD3 activities designed to minimize the risk of cytokine release syndrome.

Both PACbody® and SPECpair® were employed in the design of PT886, a first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in 2022 and is currently in phase 1 clinical trial.



"Phanes is very pleased about the granted registrations of trademarks for our technology platforms," said Dr. Ming Wang, Founder and CEO of Phanes. "We will continue to leverage these technologies in the discovery of innovative therapies for patients."

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it has three assets at clinical stage, including its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, PT886 and PT217.

