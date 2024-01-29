Galactic Snacks Adds New Snacks To Its Online Store For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company introduces new exotic snacks from around the world.

LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galactic Snacks , a leading online retailer of international and specialty snacks, is spicing up Valentine's Day with a brand-new collection of exotic treats and unexpected sweets. From freeze-dried strawberries dipped in Belgian chocolate to Japanese strawberry Kit Kats and Calbee's Zeitaku chocolate-drizzled potato chips, Galactic Snacks is offering a unique way to say "I love you" this February 14th.

"We know Valentine's Day is about celebrating love and creating special moments," says Jesse Erhartic, Owner of Galactic Snacks. "That's why we've curated a selection of snacks that are as unique and delightful as the person you're celebrating. Whether you're looking for something playful and fun or something decadent and luxurious, we have something for everyone."

The Valentine's Day collection features a variety of international and specialty treats, including:

Hershey's Freeze-Dried Strawberries dipped in Belgian Chocolate (Japan) : These bite-sized treats combine the tangy sweetness of freeze-dried strawberries with the rich creaminess of Belgian chocolate for an irresistible flavor explosion.

Cadbury Flake Bar (United Kingdom) : This classic British candy bar features a smooth milk chocolate center surrounded by a crispy, airy wafer. It's a perfect sweet treat to share.

Kit Kat Strawberry 10 Minis (Japan) (products/kit-kat-strawberry-10-minis-japan ): Who can resist the irresistible crunch of a Kit Kat? This Valentine's Day, Galactic Snacks is offering a delightful twist with strawberry-flavored Kit Kats.

Calbee Zeitaku Chocolate-Drizzled Potato Chips (Japan) (products/calbee-zeitaku-chocolate-drizzled-potato-chips-48g-japan ): These gourmet potato chips are made with premium Japanese potatoes and drizzled with rich Belgian chocolate.

Sour Patch Kids Max Super Sour (Australia) (products/sour-patch-kids-max-super-sour-170g-australia ): Pucker up for these ultra-sour Sour Patch Kids. This Australian variety is sure to satisfy even the most intense sour cravings.

These additions follow Galactic Snacks' successful launch of an exotic beverage line, featuring rare soda flavors from around the globe. The company's commitment to offering a diverse range of products and exceptional customer service has garnered praise from its clientele.

"I'll definitely order again," says Tracey Pudelka, a satisfied customer. Jayla Little adds, "Received all my items in great condition. Ordered a bunch of snacks for my husband's birthday, and he loved them!" Nick Frederick, another happy customer, remarks, "Best selection of international and specialty snacks!"

Galactic Snacks ensures a pleasant shopping experience with its customer-centric policies.

"Providing top-notch services to our customers is our priority," Erhartic adds. "We want to make every occasion special with our unique selection of snacks."

Galactic Snacks' exotic beverages are available for purchase online from the company's online store (collections ). The company offers free shipping on orders over $75.

About Galactic Snacks

From Doritos, Ruffles, Oreos, Skittles, Sour Patch and more, Galactic Snacks is changing the munchies world and satisfy cravings by making it possible

Note to Editors:

Galactic Snacks is a unique online retailer specializing in a wide range of international and specialty snacks. Their recent addition of Valentine's Day-themed snack bundles showcases their commitment to providing diverse and exciting products to their customers. This press release aims to highlight the company's latest offerings and its dedication to customer satisfaction. For a detailed understanding of their policies and products, please refer to the company's official website.

End of Press Release.

