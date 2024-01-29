Thermostat Recycling Corp. Records Marginal Increase In Pounds Of Mercury Collection For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC ) collected 0.44% more pounds of mercury from thermostats in 2023 when compared to 2022. As a result, it collected 676.78 pounds of mercury in 2023, compared to 673.83 pounds of mercury in 2022.

There were 66,338 mercury-containing thermostat units collected and recycled in 2023, compared to 73,152 in 2022, a decrease of about 9.31%.

The slight increase in pounds collected versus a lower overall unit collection is the result of an increased return of individual mercury ampules that have been clipped from the thermostat housing, according to Danielle Myers , Executive Director, TRC.

"The decline in units collected should not cause concern," Myers said. "It reflects our success in fulfilling our mission of efficiently retrieving and recycling mercury-containing thermostats. With each unit collected, we contribute to reducing mercury thermostats in the nation, as they are no longer being produced."

TRC's top 10 recycling partners by pounds of mercury in 2023 are:

Recycler Pounds

Johnstone Supply 136.72

R. E. Michel Co. 65.94

Ferguson 26.66

United Refrigeration23.69

Lennox18.55

Refrigeration Sales Corp16.42

Precise Air Systems13.46

Refrigeration Supplies Distributor (RSD)13.34

F.W. Webb9.81

Sid Harvey9.72

This past year, the top three states in the United States for recycling thermostats were California with 91.66 pounds, Pennsylvania with 56.71 pounds, and Minnesota with 49.20 pounds.

The mercury-containing thermostat collections peaked in 2014 with 203,346 units.

"Regardless of external challenges, TRC's partners remain unwavering in their commitment," Myers said. "Though we expect the number of units we recycle to decrease over time, our partners' enthusiasm and dedication remain steadfast, as they recognize that their contributions play a vital role in preserving a cleaner and safer environment."

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit .

