Stocks in Play

1/29/2024 - 11:27 AM EST - Eloro Resources Ltd. : Announced that an expanded induced polarization/resistivity (IP/Res) survey now covers most of the Iska Iska Project, Potosi Department, Southwestern Bolivia. East-west lines have been completed every 200m across and southeast of the Santa Barbara mineral resource using a deep-penetrating array of 50m and offset 100m dipoles to obtain a depth of investigation approaching 400m. The new array and lower surface elevations make it possible to image mineralization at elevations below 3600m in an extension beyond the open southeastern side of the pit that defines the initial mineral resource estimate. Eloro Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $1.84.









