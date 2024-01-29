(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sintana Reaches 52-Week High on News

BuildDirect, Gatekeeper at 52-Week Highs on News BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $47.80 Monday. BuildDirect announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Marshall Rosichuk to the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer effective January 27. The appointment of Mr. Rosichuk remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Monday. Gatekeeper Systems reports its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2023. Highlights: Revenue was $9,824,743 which compares to $4,885,058 for the same prior year comparable period, representing an increase of 101%; Gross margin was $4,778,045 which compares to $1,546,118 for the same prior year comparable period, representing an increase of 209%. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 49%, compared to 32% for the same prior year comparable period; Total comprehensive income was $2,341,112, or $0.02 per share, which compares to total comprehensive loss of $86,014, or $(0.00) per share for the same prior year comparable periodBadger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.80 Monday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.16 Monday. No news stories available today.California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.73 Monday. No news stories available today.Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $9.54 Monday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,371.05 Monday. No news stories available today.G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.89 Monday. No news stories available today.Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $11.75 Monday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Open Text Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $58.57 Monday. No news stories available today.PHX Energy Services Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.70 Monday. No news stories available today.Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Sintana Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.80 Monday. No news stories available today.SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Monday. No news stories available today.TECSYS Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.75 Monday. No news stories available today.Wall Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.05 Monday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

